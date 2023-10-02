Recent Stock Purchase September 2023

Nikada

With September ending and the markets still humming along relatively flat, I decided to add to some of my existing positions. I couldn't resist these juicy yields, as a result of stock price declines, and decided to deploy another small batch of fresh capital this month. My preferred method has always been to dollar cost-average into stocks. I nibble here and there every month no matter the market conditions. Sometimes my dollars buy me quite a few shares, other times the same amount buys me less. Either way, I am building up my positions and slowly increasing my passive income stream. With that being said here are my buys for September:

Date Symbol Description Price Amount 09/11/2023 UGI UGI CORP $23.86 -$119.30 09/19/2023 MO ALTRIA GROUP INC $43.11 -$129.33 Total: -$248.63 Click to enlarge

I know, big deal, I added $250 in fresh capital. Well, that's all I could deploy this month. If you have been following along the last several months you know that I have been buying more of the same though this time I dipped my toe into a little more MO. UGI and MO are both beaten down so far in 2023 and look enticing to me over the long haul. If prices remain depressed I will continue to average down on my positions in these two stocks and others. Looking forward towards October other 'accidental high yield' stocks are coming into view as well. That's all for now.

Disclosure: Long UGI, MO

