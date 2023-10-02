Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Recent Stock Purchase September 2023

Oct. 02, 2023 2:08 AM ETMO, UGI
Divhut profile picture
Divhut
3.32K Followers

Summary

  • With September ending and the markets still humming along relatively flat, I decided to add to some of my existing positions.
  • UGI and MO are beaten down so far in 2023 and look enticing to me over the long haul.
  • If prices remain depressed I will continue to average down on my positions in these two stocks and others.

display stock market exchange and charts information

Nikada

With September ending and the markets still humming along relatively flat, I decided to add to some of my existing positions. I couldn't resist these juicy yields, as a result of stock price declines, and decided to deploy another small batch

This article was written by

Divhut profile picture
Divhut
3.32K Followers
I’m an early 40′s Internet entrepreneur that launched several dot coms with varying success in each. At the very least my living has been made online for the past 18 years and at the most I had a fun time in each venture.I began seriously investing for dividend income around 2007 when my business at the time was literally falling off a cliff, as most of the world was starting too as well, when my need for another income stream became more apparent. I have always known the benefits of dividends from my very first stock purchase back in 1988 but wasn't yet sold on the concept of tying up my money indefinitely purely for a dividend income stream. It was around that time that I learned about Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Champions when it all just made sense. I could literally see the effects of compounding dividends from these select companies and thought a nice diversified portfolio could provide me with a decent to excellent income stream decades down the road.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.