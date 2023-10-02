SHV: A Good Place To Hide

Torsten Asmus

Nobody likes high interest rates. - Chanda Kochhar

They wanted yield when there was none, now they don't want yield when there is some.

I think short-term rates may finally have peaked, and if that's the case, more and more people I would think should want yield, particularly if the Fed does decide to keep rates higher for longer. The nice thing is that there are ETFs that allow you to position in short-duration Treasuries to get that income.

One such ETF is the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV). Launched in January 2007, SHV is an ETF designed to track the investment results of the ICE U.S. Short Bond Index, which is comprised of U.S. Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of one year or less. This is a particularly interesting time to consider "hiding out" in short Treasuries given what could be the potential for a recession next year and higher volatility in risk-on assets as a result.

Why Consider SHV?

There are three key reasons why investors might consider adding SHV to their portfolio:

Exposure: SHV offers exposure to U.S. Treasury bonds that mature in less than a year. This specific segment of the U.S. Treasury market is particularly appealing to investors looking for a safe and reliable income stream. Customization: By investing in SHV, investors can tailor their exposure to Treasuries. They can choose to focus on a specific segment of the yield curve or diversify across the entire curve. Tax Efficiency: SHV has a history of not paying out capital gains, making it a tax-efficient investment option.

Deep Dive into SHV's Holdings

SHV's portfolio consists of U.S. Treasury bonds with a maturity of one year or less, providing investors with targeted exposure to a specific segment of the U.S. Treasury market. The top holdings of SHV typically include Treasury bills and Treasury notes, representing the short end of the Treasury yield curve.

ishares.com

As of September 28, 2023, SHV held 7 different U.S. Treasury issues with a net asset value of approximately $20 billion. SHV's is yield currently yielding around 5%, and the weighted average maturity of its holdings is approximately 0.26 years.

Comparing SHV with Peer ETFs

When evaluating the performance and attractiveness of an ETF, it's crucial to compare it with similar funds in the market. SHV's peer group includes other short-term U.S. Treasury ETFs such as the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY), the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI), and the iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT).

While all these ETFs offer exposure to U.S. Treasury bonds, they differ in their duration and yield. SHV should be the least volatile of the three given shorter duration, and the yield is strong given ongoing yield curve inversion (which might be starting to un-invert finally).

SHV: A Solid Buy Amid Peaking Short-Term Rates?

With short-term rates potentially peaking, SHV presents an appealing investment option from a buy-and-hold perspective. The ETF offers an attractive yield of around 5%, with real returns after inflation (depending on your definition of course) This makes SHV a viable investment for those looking to preserve their purchasing power in an inflationary environment.

stockcharts.com

Moreover, SHV offers exposure to high-quality, AAA-rated U.S. government bonds, providing a level of safety and reliability that is often sought by risk-averse investors. Furthermore, with seasonal headwinds potentially impacting equity markets and the Federal Reserve nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle, the case for investing in SHV becomes even stronger. I like this fund for conservative investors here.