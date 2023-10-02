Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chimera: This 16% Yielding Mortgage Trust May Cut Its Dividend Again

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
9.29K Followers

Summary

  • Chimera Investment Corporation has lowered its dividend twice in the past year due to lower distributable earnings in a higher-rate environment.
  • The rise in short-term interest rates has made the leveraged mortgage trust model less sustainable, leading to a large contraction in the company's distributable earnings.
  • CIM stock is currently trading at a 52% discount to book value, indicating that passive income investors are pricing in another dividend decrease in the short term.

home

David Gyung

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) lowered its dividend twice within the last year amid lower distributable earnings in a higher-rate environment.

The rise in short-term interest rates has made the leveraged mortgage trust model less sustainable, and it has

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
9.29K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

r
retiredrhb
Today, 6:08 AM
Comments (702)
Actually, the discount to book value is approximately 25% and not the 52% you mentioned in the article (as of October 2nd).
Thanks for the article and I do agree with you that the stock should be avoided.
k
kfitzat
Today, 4:45 AM
Comments (131)
“Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy and Greedy When Others Are Fearful”
Newbie Bond Buyer profile picture
Newbie Bond Buyer
Today, 4:59 AM
Investing Group
Comments (57)
@kfitzat blanket statements are simplistic could cause you to lose money. That statement certainly does not apply to everything (hey buy Silicon Valley Bank people are fearful haha) and certainly not for Merits.
Buy the preferred shares instead
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.