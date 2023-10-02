Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
UnitedHealth Group Q3 Earnings Preview: Expect Another Beat Despite Cost Concerns

Oct. 02, 2023
Tradevestor
Summary

  • UnitedHealth Group is expected to report Q3 results on Friday, October 13th.
  • Analysts have revised EPS estimates downwards but revenue estimates upwards, suggesting higher expenses.
  • UNH has a history of beating estimates, but recent beats have been small and/or deteriorating.
  • Given the company's long-term potential, this may not be a bad time to initiate a position in its stock, especially if the Q3 report causes a sell-off.

UnitedHealthcare Indiana Headquarters II

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is expected to report its Q3 results pre-market on Friday, October 13th. I am not the most superstitious but that gave me a chuckle. Friday, the 13th in the Halloween month. That naturally begets the question, will UnitedHealth's earnings spook

Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

