Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sentiment Speaks: Do We Rally Or Crash Into 2024?

Avi Gilburt profile picture
Avi Gilburt
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The market is at a major inflection point.
  • How the market handles current resistance and support will tell us if we begin a rally to 4800SPX or we continue a bear market move to below the 2022 low.
  • We must remain objective over the coming weeks so we can be on the correct side of the next 500+ point move being set up in the S&P 500.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Market Pinball Wizard get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Bull and bear

ugurhan

Over the Sukkot religious holiday this past weekend, my wife and I were hosting several families for lunch when the conversation turned to the stock market. The topic was about how much truth there is in the market today.

THE #1 SERVICE FOR MARKET & METALS DIRECTION!

CLICK HERE FOR A FREE TRIAL.

"I echo the amazement at the reliability of fibs, and in particular Avi and Mike's blue boxes. You guys have been playing these twists and turns like a fiddle."

"In a world that is full of analysts who get over-fixated on the bullish or bearish thesis to the detriment of their readers, Avi and his team focus on what counts: Remaining accurate, flexible and profitable."

"The number of different markets, i.e., TLT, Metals, Oil, IWM, SPX etc.., that you have absolutely nailed over the years is legend."

This article was written by

Avi Gilburt profile picture
Avi Gilburt
74.27K Followers

Avi Gilburt, CPA., is an accountant and lawyer by training and the founder of Elliot Wave Trader, where along with his team of analysts, he specializes in identifying the major turning points and market trends so you can invest more confidently while applying appropriate risk management.

Avi is the leader of the investing group The Market Pinball Wizard where they help members gain a more real-time understanding of where the market is likely heading. Features of the group include: daily S&P 500 directional analysis, intraweek metals analysis, weekly expanded analysis on the S&P 500, metals, USO, and USD, weekly live webinars where we walk you through the charts we are tracking, and community chat with direct access to Avi and his team of analysts to ask questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.