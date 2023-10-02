abadonian

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) is a rapidly growing company and the projects they have in renewable natural gas are expanding quickly. The management is estimating a 43% CAGR for the top line going into 2027. I think that this is a realistic rate given the amount of investments and attention that is going towards RNG. There are plenty of projects already in the pipeline which will drastically improve the potential output of AMTX. Going forward I think that the share price will display significant amounts of volatility, which could weigh on the valuation. I am however very convinced of the bullish prospects of RNG and allocating a smaller percentage of a portfolio toward AMTX seems beneficial. A 0.5% allocation seems suitable and results in a buy here.

Business Performance

AMTX is a global company at the forefront of renewable natural gas and fuel technologies. Committed to pioneering innovative products and solutions with a reduced carbon footprint, AMTX is dedicated to replacing conventional petroleum-based products. The company's core operations encompass California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel, positioning them as key players in the sustainable energy sector. Their mission is to drive environmental sustainability while delivering cutting-edge alternatives to traditional energy sources.

Company Projects (Investor Presentation)

Given the markets that AMTX operates in there is a substantial amount of capital going into them right now as the push for renewables continues. Looking at the projects the company has right now it looks very promising. From 2023 until 2027 it's expected to grow the total dairy renewables by roughly 5x. The year with the largest amount of capital expenditures is likely to be 2024 with over $420 million. Thereafter the expectations are for significant declines.

EPS Estimates (YCharts)

Looking ahead for the company it seems that the bottom line is going to make significant progress as more and more projects get completed by the company. I am optimistic about the prospects of the business and see it as a real possibility that by 2025 the bottom line will be positive. That would significantly improve the investment thesis.

Shares Outstanding (YCharts)

Fueling the expansions of the business is share dilution. The chart above quite clearly shows the amount of dilution that has happened during just the last couple of years. I think that this will continue to some extent, even after being net income positive in 2025 (if my predictions are correct).

Company Growth (Investor Presentation)

The amount of revenue prospects for the company is quite frankly outstanding right now. A 43% CAGR should yield a higher valuation given the immense momentum. The renewable natural gas market has expanded rapidly in the last few years, much because of the small price and the large amount of capital flowing into it for development. AMTX still seems to largely outpace the market here with its projected 43% CAGR.

Valuation (YCharts)

The decline of the share price in the last few years has also resulted in the p/s declining for the business, but also because of the growing top line. Right now AMTX exhibits a strong upside potential given that it trades far below both the sector and peers like Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) which is at 1.4 right now. From a sheer upside potential view, I find that AMTX displays more of it right now. With the rapid growth estimates, by 2027 the p/s will be at 0.16 if the same share price is used. Now, what I would contribute to this low multiple is the risk and uncertainty about the shared solution. I think that investors are anticipating the shares to more than double in the next few years. Operational expenses in 2022 were $34 million, and if AMTX doubles the shares it could net roughly another $75 million in the capital, enough to sustain operations for the next 2 years, or until the bottom line becomes positive. At that point, I think dilution would slow down. If the share price drastically improves though, I think the management would do good by diluting more to gain a cash cushion and hedge against potential disruptions in the revenues and earnings.

Risk/Reward

AMTX faces several significant risks that warrant attention. One of these concerns is the company's historical track record of incurring losses, which poses challenges to its financial stability. Additionally, the substantial amount of debt on the company's balance sheet is a cause for concern. Furthermore, AMTX heavily relies on third-party financing, which can significantly constrain its flexibility in terms of allocation and investment strategies. These factors collectively contribute to the complexity of AMTX's financial landscape and warrant careful consideration for investors and stakeholders.

Natural Gas Price (Trading Economics)

The inherent price volatility of both fuel and ethanol presents a formidable challenge for AMTX. This unpredictability hinders the ability to provide precise operational and financial forecasts, potentially resulting in inconsistent earnings reports. Consequently, this heightened risk profile could lead to a lower market valuation for AMTX, reflecting the increased uncertainties. Furthermore, the company's heavy reliance on a small number of clients, exemplified by exclusive 100% ethanol production for a single customer, accentuates this concern, as any disruption in these key relationships could significantly impact AMTX's revenue stability. The risk further being about more share dilution I think is going to weigh on the share price going forward. For investors that seek less volatile companies then I AMTX is not a very good choice I think.

Key Notes

AMTX is likely to showcase a lot of volatility in the coming years but the amount of growth potential here is too much to ignore. Allocating a smaller portion of a portfolio to AMTX seems beneficial and it will be receiving a buy from me.