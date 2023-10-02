Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
It's Still All About Interest Rates And The U.S. Economic Data

Summary

  • Anytime during the trading day in the last few weeks, when the 10-year Treasury yield moved to multi-year highs, the dollar strengthened and stocks got wobbly.
  • In early September ’23, the JOLTS report put a temporary bid under the Treasury market as the JOLTS number showed a sharp drop in corporation job openings, which was ultimately supported by a weaker August ’23 non-farm payroll report.
  • The US economy needs to see a weaker labor force and weaker economic data to have any hope of seeing inflation get down to 2%.

Anytime during the trading day in the last few weeks, when the 10-year Treasury yield moved to multi-year highs, the dollar strengthened and stocks got wobbly.

I don’t really have an opinion on crude oil

Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

O. Young Kwon
O. Young Kwon
Today, 5:42 AM
It's no doubt excellent and timely post, when the pendulum swinged to equity from Treasury 10-yr - 2 yr (or bond), stating just last week, September 25 (Monday).
