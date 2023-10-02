Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

WhiteHorse Finance: Favourable Price With A Significant Yield

Oct. 02, 2023 5:16 AM ETWhiteHorse Finance (WHF)
JB Research profile picture
JB Research
226 Followers

Summary

  • WhiteHorse Finance offers a high dividend yield of over 11%, providing investors with a fantastic return.
  • The share price is in an uptrend and trading below the NAV price, making it a fair buy.
  • WHF aims to generate significant returns for shareholders through its investments and has a strong track record of asset growth.

Business people, computer and analytics monitoring corporate statistics of graph or chart on screen at office. Employee women in teamwork collaboration looking at company data or analysis on PC

LumiNola

Introduction

The dividend yield for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) right now is very high at over 11%. This comes from the fact that the company aims to maximize the shareholder returns as it operates as a closed-end management business. The payout

This article was written by

JB Research profile picture
JB Research
226 Followers
JB Research is focusing primarily on the finance sector and building up a solid dividend portfolio from the investments that are found. The long-term outlook is to always generate adequate capital returns from investments and build a solid foundation of wealth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.