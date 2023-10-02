Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Weekly Market Pulse: Patience Is A Virtue

Oct. 02, 2023 6:00 AM ET
Summary

  • Even if we have a recession soon, we don't have to have another bear market.
  • Cash investments like T-bills are paying well right now but historically, today's rates are just a little above average.
  • Both the 10-year Treasury yield and the dollar rose last week but only the yield is in a confirmed intermediate-term uptrend.
  • The economic environment hasn't changed much this year.
  • A diversified portfolio provides you with great long-term returns but with no short-term predictability or stability.

Uncertainty business Global finance crisis investment investing managing risk in risk asset analyzing financial chart trading invest data price crypto currency market graph

primeimages

Most strategic asset allocation strategies have produced negative returns over the last two years. A 60/40 allocation of Vanguard Total Stock and Vanguard Total Bond is down over 6%. John Bogle's 3-fund portfolio, a global approach that includes an allocation to Vanguard

Joe has worked in the financial services industry since 1992 in various capacities, including Operations Manager, Compliance Manager, Registered Representative and Portfolio Manager. From 1997 to 2006, when he founded Alhambra Investment Management, Mr. Calhoun was a Director of Investments at Oppenheimer & Co. Mr. Calhoun holds the Series 63 (Uniform Securities Agent State Law) and 65 (Uniform Investment Advisor Law) securities licenses. He has previously taken and passed the Series 7 (General Securities Representative) and Series 9/10 (General Securities Sales Supervisor) securities exams. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear submarine service for 8 years (1983-1990) and was awarded several commendations including the Navy Achievement Medal in 1987. He studied engineering at the University of South Carolina and is a graduate of the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion School. He founded Alhambra Investment Management as a registered investment advisory to address the needs of the individual investor. His market commentaries are widely read and published at various online outlets. He has appeared on Larry Kudlow’s program on CNBC and various radio programs. He is also an editor of the website RealClearMarkets.com.

