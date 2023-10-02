Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Eneti: The Merger Looks Good, But The Offshore Wind Market Does Not

Oct. 02, 2023 6:17 AM ETEneti Inc. (NETI)CADLF2 Comments
Hydra Research
Summary

  • Eneti plans to merge with Cadeler, a Copenhagen-based more established competitor. A transaction that would create a global leader.
  • The offshore wind market is facing a cost crisis, with many operators canceling projects, which will negatively impact NETI's post-merger business.
  • Concerns include the viability of planned projects due to rising costs, regulatory approval for the merger, and Eneti's significant Capex liabilities.
  • We think that a fair price is around $11, and thus investors should simply take the merger payout of around $10.80 and cash out.

Big Offshore wind-farm with transfer vessel

CharlieChesvick

Eneti (NYSE:NETI) announced back in June its intention to merge with Cadeler (OTCPK:CADLF), the Copenhagen-based shipping and construction company focused on offshore wind installations. It is a strategic transaction that will benefit both companies in the

Hydra Research
We focus on special situations and deep value plays. We are open to L/S positioning that allows us to capture inefficiencies both on the upside and downside. For the long positioning, we like to spot asymmetric opportunities where the downside is relatively limited and the upside is not understood by the market - like restructurings, spin-offs, takeover targets, etc. We are a research group and from time to time we also take positions in the stocks we discuss publicly here on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Joeri van der Sman
Today, 7:52 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
"The big news regarding Eneti is the merger with Cadeler. In an all-stock transaction shareholders of Eneti are expected to retain 40% of the resulting entity. The exchange ratio is 3.409 shares of Cadeler for every share of Eneti, which at the current market price is around $10.9 per share, or $350 million."

With USDNOK at 10.74 and Cadeler trading 36NOK right now, I'm getting 11.43$ NETI bid. Not sure how you got 10.9$, hasn't been that low so likely an error in your calculation.

----

Another issue I have with this article is that it is looking at backwards looking earnings/cash flows. Both Eneti and Cadeler have major projects coming up, especially NETI with the 2 newbuilds. Cashflows and profitability will skyrocket up ofc with these.

----

I also don't see any problem financing the newbuilds, especially if the merger goes through. Cadeler is a BW Group company with great acces to finance. I don't think financing these is a problem for NETI on its own, but together with Cadeler its very easy to do.
Joeri van der Sman
Today, 7:15 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Thanks for your article.

I agree offshore wind has had some major hiccups lately, but I also think this article is way too pessimistic. Hard to square that with this very positive recent press release.

Apparently a client is so worried about WTIV supply capacity that its willing to forward fix from 2027 onwards at a major rates step up…

Eneti Inc. Signs Vessel Reservation Contract for Newbuild WTIV

MONACO, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) (the “Company”) announced today that Seajacks UK Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and a leading provider of installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector, has signed a vessel reservation agreement with an undisclosed client to transport and install turbines.

With mobilization commencing in the first quarter of 2027, the contract will be performed by one of the Company’s two NG16000X Wind Turbine Installation Vessels currently under construction at Hanwa Ocean in South Korea. Inclusive of mobilization and demobilization, the engagement is expected to be between 210 and 245 days and generate approximately USD 87 million to USD 100 million of gross revenue. Project costs are expected to be USD 15 million in aggregate.

Emanuele Lauro, CEO of Eneti, says, “Through the ability to employ either of our two newbuilds, this project provides both maximum flexibility and accretive future cash flows. With net revenues approaching $350,000 per day, the contract reflects the improving fundamentals of offshore wind and current market conditions.”
