Marathon Digital: Dilution And Halving, Better To Just Own Bitcoin

Value Kicker profile picture
Value Kicker
3.25K Followers

Summary

  • Dilution could hurt Marathon Digital's share price in the short term as the number of shares outstanding jumps from 174.3 million to 206 million.
  • Marathon Digital management would rather dilute shareholders than hold to 2026 a cheap debt instrument.
  • Tough times could be ahead for Marathon Digital due to the Bitcoin halving hence management elected to dilute existing shareholders to gain liquidity.

Bitcoin Concept With Binary Codes

Eoneren

Marathon Digital’s (NASDAQ:MARA) stock has been quite the rollercoaster ride year to date. MARA stock price movement has been correlated with the price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD).

Given the recent strong performance of Bitcoin in the past few weeks, it

This article was written by

Nine to 5 by day. Hobbyist stock trader by night. I got an MBA and a CFA ... so that should count for something. I only care about my own greedy interests and I love feeding trolls. Not your financial advisor. Information for entertainment purposes only. Diamond hands are forever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

r
rockthefella
Today, 7:24 AM
Premium
Comments (53)
Thanks for your warning, but I still buy all the big miners. History shows me that during a bitcoin bull market, which just started in my opinion, most of the miners rise more than the Bitcoin. 500-1000% is not unusual. I don't care so much about the fundamentals.
P
Pat Bey
Today, 7:02 AM
Premium
Comments (366)
Sorry but too many important points were ignored:

They are investing heavily in infrastructure, they hope to maintain the same total reward despite the halving

Their hash rate is one of the best in the industry

They are accumulating BTCs every month despite selling and the selling will decrease in terms of # of BTCs as the price of BTC increases dramatically.

Stop analyzing this company with traditional metrics …
