slobo/E+ via Getty Images

Prospect Capital's (NASDAQ:PSEC) net asset value sits at $3.73 billion, around $9.24 per share, with the common equity currently trading at a 35% discount to this figure. The higher for longer macroeconomic backdrop has made it rare for a business development company to trade at a discount with investors willing to pay more for what's record investment income across the space from floating rate loans that have tracked base rates higher. This has come to form a Goldilocks scenario as the US economy continues to notch growth, low unemployment, and resilient consumer spending to keep the economy stable and non-performing loans low. Loans on non-accrual status as a percent of total assets stood at 1.1% as of the end of Prospect's last reported fiscal 2023 fourth quarter ended 30 June 2023. Whilst this was up around 20 basis points from 0.9% in the prior third quarter, it remains low to highlight why the current discount to NAV seems odd. Hence, is PSEC stock a clear buy here? No.

Data by YCharts

Prospect last reported a monthly cash dividend of $0.06 per share, in line with its prior payout and for a roughly 12% annualized forward yield. The yield has moved up to its highest level since 2020 on the back of common shares that have pulled back by around 14% year-to-date. Critically, looking over the last decade, Prospect has always traded at a discount to NAV but the current gap has pulled wider than its historical range with shareholders looking back at two dividend cuts over this time frame as reasons to stay bearish. This bearish sentiment is compounded as Prospect has kept the dividend muted against a Fed funds rate currently sitting at a 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.50%.

Data by YCharts

Show Me The NAV

Prospect's NAV per share came in at $9.24 for its fourth quarter, a dip of 24 cents from $9.48 per share in the prior third quarter. It also fell from $10.48 per share in the year-ago period. Bears would of course flag that NAV per share has fallen for the last 5 consecutive quarters and that this combined with the lack of recovery on the dividend front form core reasons to remain bearish on the BDC. Prospect reported a total investment income of $221.5 million for its fourth quarter, up 20% over its year-ago comp to drive $112.8 million in net investment income. This was around $0.23 per share and whilst it missed consensus for $0.24 per share, it still grew by around 9.5% from $0.21 per share in the year-ago period. It means Prospect is paying out 78% of its NII as a dividend, or around 128% dividend coverage.

Prospect Capital Fiscal 2023 Form 10-K

The BDC's total annual expenses are high at 13.82% of net assets with advisory fees, which include the management fee and incentive fee, at a huge 7.03% of net assets. A high expense ratio for dividend underperformance from the externally managed BDC has come with the occasional issuance of new non-traded preferred shares that the BDC has leaned heavily on to build its capital stack. The BDC does have a publicly traded Series A preferred share (NYSE:PSEC.PR.A) that's currently swapping hands for 62 cents on the dollar with an 8.6% yield on cost.

Prospect Capital Fiscal 2023 Form 10-K

But it also has ten outstanding non-traded preferred stock mostly being bought up by institutional investors and private wealth offices. The BDC has raised over $1.6 billion in aggregate issuance of preferreds, including the Series A, since launching the program towards the end of calendar 2020 with $112 million raised in the recent fourth quarter. Prospect likes to highlight its low net debt leverage, which came in at 0.49x for the fourth quarter. However, the BDC does not include the preferreds in this calculation despite these securities being a form of hybrid debt. The BDC held $1.42 billion in convertible preferreds as of the end of its fourth quarter which if added back to net debt and divided by common equity would place this ratio at 1.04x.

Prospect Capital September 2023 Investor Presentation

The Portfolio At Fair Value

Prospect also differs from BDC peers in that it holds a large real estate equity stake with 18.6% of its portfolio allocated to its 100% equity position in National Property REIT Corp. The BDC's portfolio at fair value was $7.7 billion as of the end of its fourth quarter and was spread across 130 companies and with performing interest-bearing investments generating an annualized yield of 13.3%. However, first lien debt only constituted 56.5% of the portfolio, but up roughly 210 basis points from the prior third quarter.

Prospect Capital September 2023 Investor Presentation

The REIT is 89% comprised of multifamily housing with the second largest allocation of 7% being to student housing and with a 3% allocation to senior living. Overall, the current discount to NAV and double-digit dividend yield paid monthly that's fully covered by NII provided some legs to the bulls, but the discount will only start closing once the BDC hikes its monthly payout and places it on the road to surpass the previous highs.