Investment Rundown

The investment case for Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) back in June when I covered them the last time was much about its capabilities of expanding the asset base and driving significant FCF opportunities. Since my last coverage of the company, it has appreciated by around 7% in total. Earnings are commanded by commodity prices like natural gas which could in some periods make it quite volatile. That seems to have been true for the last quarter as the net income took a hit and dove to $0.57 per share, down from $1.3 a year prior. However, when looking at the natural gas prices I think it becomes evident that 12 months before the pricing environment for the commodity was far better. For the long-term though for natural gas I remain bullish and think GNE offers a fantastic opportunity to take advantage of that, which is why I am reiterating my buy rating for the company, even after the slight run-up it has had the last few months.

Company Segments

GNE being actively involved in the energy sector, holds exposure to both electricity and natural gas demand, as it operates as a retailer of these utilities in select U.S. states. In its most recent financial report, the company witnessed substantial growth, particularly in its electricity segment, which experienced a remarkable 39% year-over-year revenue increase. However, despite its robust presence in these conventional energy markets, GNE is actively pursuing new and promising avenues in the realm of renewables. Although the revenues from their renewable energy initiatives have seen substantial year-over-year growth, they have yet to constitute a significant portion of the company's overall revenue stream.

Company Overview (Investor Presentation)

The growth over the last few years has been very impressive with GNE as the asset base for example has presented a CAGR of 7.24% the last decade. This has significantly increased the earning potential of the company and is ultimately what has led to the impressive returns in the last few years and the possibility to reduce the outstanding shares by buying them back and increasing shareholder returns.

Markets They Are In

Market Overview (Investor Presentation)

Currently, GNE operates in less than half of the states that have deregulated energy markets. This suggests that the company has significant growth potential ahead. Furthermore, GNE's clean balance sheet, free from debt burdens, allows for a substantial portion of its profits to be allocated to shareholders. In recent years, this has translated into shareholder returns through dividends and share buyback programs. Even though there are some regulatory risks in some states, GNE has done a good job at spreading the risks and yielding stable and growing revenues instead.

Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

Genie Energy provides a dividend yield of 2%, demonstrating a responsible payout ratio of roughly 12%. This commitment to maintaining a sustainable dividend payout reflects the company's steadfast focus on delivering reliable income and value to its shareholders. With a low payout ratio like this, I think GNE remains in a position where they can continue the dividend even if the bottom line is slightly inconsistent given how the commodity prices are for the quarter. With over $65 million in TTM net income GNE has the potential to raise the dividend as well as increase the funding for the buyback program too.

Earnings Highlights

Income Statement (Earnings Report)

The last report I think showcased the resilience of GNE. The pricing environment was far less optimal than last year around but we seem to steadily be trending upwards for natural gas prices and going into the colder winter months of the year the necessity for heating increases which should benefit the earnings of GNE as a result. Seeing such a high growth amount for the top line even with lower commodity prices goes to show that the expansions the company is investing in are paying off very well right now.

Risks

GNE operates in a tightly regulated industry, and any alterations in laws, regulations, or compliance standards, particularly within the energy sector, can exert a notable influence on the company's operations, expenses, and financial performance. These regulatory changes may necessitate adjustments in business practices, investments in compliance measures, or even affect the demand for specific energy services or products, all of which can have consequential implications for GNE's bottom line.

Net Income (Seeking Alpha)

Staying abreast of and adapting to these evolving regulatory landscapes is crucial for the company's continued success and financial stability. With more and more pushes towards renewables and less emission emitting energy sources, the necessity of natural gas becomes lower. But what some people get wrong is the fact that we still rely heavily on gas for energy and making the transition quickly isn't possible. For this reason, I think that GNE still offers a lot of potential to grow its earnings and deliver shareholder value.

Emissions (EPA)

Fluctuations in commodity prices, especially in the case of natural gas, with which GNE is actively involved, could introduce a level of volatility to the company's stock price. If these price fluctuations persist unfavorably for an extended period, it may exert pressure on GNE's earnings growth potential. In such a scenario, investors might perceive the company as carrying higher risks, potentially resulting in a lower valuation in the market. It's essential for GNE to effectively manage these price risks to maintain investor confidence and sustain its growth trajectory.

Final Words

I have covered GNE before and concluded that the company looked like a solid buy then. I am still maintaining that though as GNE is expanding the business and the assets are continuing to grow in the high single digits yearly. Expansion like this is paying off big as the revenues grew by nearly 40% for the last quarter alone.

With the p/e at a mere 7 right now the company exhibits a strong long-term addition to a portfolio in my opinion. For investors that seek exposure to the natural gas industry, GNE is a good bet and I will be reiterating my buy for it.