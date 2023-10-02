Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Equinox Gold: Despite Higher AISC, Good Miner At A Discount

Mihail Stoyanov
Summary

  • Equinox Gold is a solid gold miner with high insider ownership, growth potential, and Ross Beaty at the helm. The Greenstone project is expected to come into production in 1H24.
  • The only red flag is higher than the industry average AISC. Greenstone will deliver 400k ounces at AISC sub $900/oz, thus improving the EQX cost profile.
  • Using conservative NAV with a gold price at $1500/oz EQX stock is overvalued, though utilizing a spot at $1800/oz, the current market price offers a 32% margin of safety.
  • The revenues and operating income soared significantly compared to 1Q23 and 2Q22. Higher grades and easing inflationary pressures brought AISC down, thus improving EQX's profit margins.
  • Given EQX's strengths, Greenstone project potential, and management having skin in the game, I give EQX a buy rating.

Thesis

Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) is a quality gold mine with the highest percentage of insider ownership among its peers. At the helm of the company is renowned Ross Beaty. The company has one red flag: it's higher than average AISC.

Mihail Stoyanov
My name is MIhail Stoyanov. I was a marine engineer in my past life, but now I am a full-time investor and writer. I manage my subscription business Investo.bg dedicated to investors who seek off-the-path ideas. Being an engineer helped me to develop thinking in processes and analyzing complex systems. On the other hand, I have a deep passion for history, geopolitics, and macroeconomics. My investing style expresses the intersection between engineering and humanitarian thinking. I follow three core principles in my investing process. Those tenets dictate my investing process: 1. 50/30/20 rule by Scott Bessent. Any price changes are caused by: macroeconomic shifts (50 %), region and industry changes (30 %), and company specifics (20 %). That is why I use a top-down approach to analyzing investment ideas. I start from the big picture, then pass through regions or industries and eventually zoom in on individual companies. 2. Reflexivity by George Soros: most of the time, the markets are inefficient. Price, fundamentals, and perception reflect on each other thus creating a vicious cycle. When I research an idea, I run it through technical, fundamental, and narrative analysis. Each step corresponds to one of the core market variables (price, fundamentals, perception). 3. Triangle of fire: three are the mandatory ingredients to start combustion. They are oxygen, fuel, and heat. I need three elements to consider one idea as a potential investment: strong macro tailwinds for the region or/and industry, great business, and catalytic events. All three are equally important and resemble the Triangle`s ingredients. In practice, it's a mixture between global macro and event-driven. I use equity and options as instruments to test my hypothesis. Occasionally I use distressed debt, too, in case of event-driven plays. Although my passion is the banking and precious metals industries, I am not focused solely on them. I seek opportunities across the globe and in any industry. You are in the right place if you are searching for asymmetric investment ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EQX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

adriano321
Today, 7:49 AM
Beatty’s goal is to bookend his career by building a major gold producer…Equinox is that company. I suspect there’s a good probability he succeeds.
Mihail Stoyanov
Today, 7:51 AM
@adriano321, I strongly agree with you.
