Genco Shipping: Fuel Risks Are Still Outweighed By The Management's Competence

Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • GNK's dividend prospects remain excellent, thanks to the highly competent management team, healthier balance sheet, and reduced operating expenses.
  • Its Capesize TCE rates are also improved compared to the dry bulk spot rates and its pre-pandemic rates.
  • These depressed levels unlock GNK's attractive investment thesis, with it being undervalued compared to its peers.
  • Naturally, the company's variable dividends may be at risk from the currently elevated crude oil prices, similarly increasing the IFO380 and VLFSO spot prices.
  • Investors may want to note that its H2'23 results may be temporarily impacted, as the global demand for iron ores and grains remain uncertain.

Increasing oil prices

GNK's Dry Bulk Investment Thesis Remains Robust, Thanks To The Highly Competent Management

We previously covered Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) in May 2023, discussing its balance sheet improvement and excellent dividend payouts during

Juxtaposed Ideas
Comments (1)

V
Vaalue
Today, 3:06 PM
Premium
Comments (725)
Very good article...GNK is the only dry-bulk shipper in my portfolio, but I feel it is a very good mid to longer term investment with solid management...Among shippers, long GNK, INSW, and ASC...
