Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dividend Growth Predictions For 15 Companies Announcing Annual Boosts In October

Oct. 02, 2023 7:23 AM ETABBV, ACN, AEP, AMT, AOS, APH, BANF, BKH, BRC, BRO, FITB, FLIC, GRC, HON, KLAC, LECO, LMT, MCD, MSEX, NJR, NWN, OGE, PB, PM, ROK, RPM, SBUX, SCL, SXI, TMP, TXN, USB, VZ, WCN, WCN:CA1 Comment
Harvesting Dividends profile picture
Harvesting Dividends
3.17K Followers

Summary

  • Fifteen long-term dividend growth companies, AbbVie among them, will announce their annual increases in October.
  • Most of the increases will be in the single digit range, with 10%+ increases expected from A. O. Smith, Lincoln Electric and Waste Connections.
  • Microsoft announced a 10% dividend increase in September, and we’re still waiting for announcements from McDonald’s and Lockheed Martin.

Abbvie

Pharmaceutical company AbbVie should announce its next annual dividend increase in October. The company has increased its dividend each year since its spin-off from Abbott Labs.

vzphotos

This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide

This article was written by

Harvesting Dividends profile picture
Harvesting Dividends
3.17K Followers
I'm an individual investor looking to grow my wealth over the long term. I've tried many different styles of investing over the last 25 years and have found that buying dividend growth stocks and reinvesting the dividends is one of the easiest ways to grow wealth over the long term. Over the years, I've owned stocks, options, ETFs, treasury notes, and mutual funds. I operate a blog, HarvestingDividends.com, that provides information on the S&P Dividend Aristocrats and other dividend growth stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may take a position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article in the near future.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

D
DividendKingVIII
Today, 7:53 AM
Comments (266)
This is the first time in a while that LMT did not announce an increase at the end of September. I hope that doesn't mean bad news.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.