Despite constant user growth, Snap (NYSE:SNAP) trades right back at the Covid lows. The social messaging platform has a booming subscription service, but the market has lost interest in such stocks. My investment thesis is ultra Bullish on this stock here below $9.

Subscriptions Are The Future

The biggest concern with Snap is the competitive advertising market, causing the company to compete with tech giants for advertising dollars. The subscription service called Snapchat+ offers the company an opportunity to break away from the ad market and build a recurring revenue stream.

Snap is off to a huge start, with just announcing 5 million subs about a year after launching the service. At $3.99 per month, Snap already generates $20 million per month in recurring revenues.

The service offers exclusive features not available to non-subscribers, such as the initial launch of AI chat. The opportunity here is to both grow the subscribers and hike the monthly fee over time.

Snapchat+ charges a very minimal $4 with the opportunity over time to hike these prices to $5, or even $10 per month as the years pass. A prime example of how usage and additional services can lead to substantial price increases for a service is the Netflix example.

Netflix launched the unlimited streaming-only plan back in 2011 for only $8. The standard plan now costs $16 and the video streaming service offers multiple plans, including an ad tier.

For now, the opportunity for Snap is to grow the user base beyond the current minimal 5 million level. Netflix has 238 million subscribers, about half the amount of DAUs for Snap, so the social messaging company just needs to up-sell existing users.

The key is the opportunity to turn the subscription service into something material to the business. Snap is now generating $240 million in annual revenues. The below table highlights the revenue opportunity based on growing the subscriber base to as much as 10% of total DAUs (assuming growth to 500 million) and further hiking the price to anywhere from $5 to $15, or more, over time.

Stone Fox Capital calculations

The quarterly revenue numbers start getting larger when Snapchat+ reaches 5% of future users or the monthly fee hits $10+. At 50 million subscribers, Snap would produce $200 million in monthly revenue at the current rate and $500 million at $10/month. The company would produce $ billion in annual revenues just from subscriptions, and Netflix has pretty much already proven this path to growing subscription revenue over time.

Sector Laggard

For now, Snap remains a disaster. The social messaging platform reported Q2 revenues fell nearly 4% while Meta Platforms (META) grew revenues at 11%.

Snap has historically reported very volatile quarterly revenue growth. The company actually saw sales surge 116% back in Q2'21, but Snap had now gone through multiple quarters of sales declines. The market is definitely over-extrapolating the current weakness too far, considering Q2 revenues went from only $320 million pre-Covid in 2019 to nearly $1.1 billion last quarter.

In the process, Snap has gone from the most expensive stock in the social media space to the cheapest now. Both Meta and Pinterest (PINS) trade at over 5x EV/S targets while Snap is down at only 3x.

Data by YCharts

Snap still has solid user growth with 14% YoY growth in Q2 to 397 million DAUs and the subscription service is gaining momentum. Both metrics are solid indications the social messaging service is headed in the right direction once the macroeconomy improves.

The stock has had multiple runs to $25 in their short history. The recent dip provides an opportunity to own Snap at the cheapest multiple in the limited history of the company and potentially ride the stock higher on the next big rally.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Snap trades at the lows due to recent weakness in the business, but investors need to focus on future opportunities. The social messaging company has a long history now of advertising revenue rebounds, and the new subscription model offers a path to unhitching from volatile ad revenues.

Investors should load up on Snap here below $9.