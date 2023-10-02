Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Snap: 5 Million Reasons To Own

Oct. 02, 2023 10:00 AM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)2 Comments
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Snap's subscription service, Snapchat+, offers an opportunity for the company to build a recurring revenue stream and break away from the competitive advertising market.
  • Snap already generates $20 million per month in recurring revenues from Snapchat+ and has the potential to increase the monthly fee over time.
  • With solid user growth and the potential for the subscription service to become a significant part of the business, investors should consider buying Snap below $9.
3d golden 5 million with star background. 3d illustration.

Surendra Sharma/iStock via Getty Images

Despite constant user growth, Snap (NYSE:SNAP) trades right back at the Covid lows. The social messaging platform has a booming subscription service, but the market has lost interest in such stocks.

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
44.08K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SNAP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

s
shirish2005
Today, 11:18 AM
Premium
Comments (17)
Lol, this company runs on others money , making management rich.
B
BigEarn
Today, 11:10 AM
Comments (2.23K)
Haven't analysts costed retail investors enough with their constant pumping of SNAP?!? I don't get it. Why wouldn't so called "analysts" just take a wait and see approach with a company that has mostly disappointed since going public seven years ago?!? Seems analysts these days are nothing more than snake oil salesmen. IMO calls like this give false hope to help prop up the share price. While Snap insiders dump shares, they issue themselves for free on retail bag holders.
