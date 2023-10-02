Tramino/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

This marks the first update on Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:MBGYY) since 2020 for me. At that point, the company was still under the Daimler ADR. Since then, a lot has happened. My last article, which you can find here, covered an unexpected dividend cut that caused the company to decline significantly not just for one year, but two.

In true value-investing form, I did not sell my stake in Mercedes - for several reasons. I in fact added a little more in late 2022 (but wished I had moved up this to a full position. In fact, if I had, this article would probably have come out sooner). But I'm always hesitant to take "victory laps" when I did not provide you, my readers, with a very clear "BUY" signal.

In this case, I didn't. Not here on SA on the free side, nor the premium side. So I choose to update now instead of when Benz is starting to decline again. Because now it's when things are getting interesting.

First off, my long-term investment in the Mercedes-Benz Group AG has been a resounding success. Since my last article on February 20, 2020, the company with dividends is up 118.18%, while the S&P500 is up 26%. (Source: Mercedes article)

So, this marks my update to see what I do with my stake in the company, which I am obviously very pleased with.

Mercedes-Benz - Plenty to like about high-end automotive

I'm a fan of Mercedes. My main driver is a top-tier/spec 2019 S-class, the last somewhat "analog" car they made with physical buttons and only "limited" technology interaction, as opposed to the veritable EV spaceships we're being offered today. In this context I'm a bit of a Luddite - I like my diesel, and I do not yet own an EV, nor am I likely to own one in the foreseeable future. That's why I bought the car - I intend to service and take care of it, and drive it until the engine fails - then have a new one installed.

It would be wrong to say that my personal love for Mercedes cars has not at times influenced my view on the company, but I've always tried to stay objective. It's been somewhat easy, because Benz, despite much of the arguments against the company, has never really "dropped".

The company, in its current iteration, is an A-rated €70B world-leading conglomerate that's at the forefront of luxury cars, with certain obvious exceptions. For me, comparing a Benz to a Tesla (TSLA) causes me to at best, chuckle, and to at worst laugh out loud (and yes, I've tried them all) as I did the first time I sat in a Tesla 3.

While I am no fan of the recent iteration of EQS and EQE vehicles (Hence why I own a 2019 diesel), which I've tried for weeks, I still believe they offer superior experiences to what's available in most parts of the market today. To preface that, I want to make clear that I'm a comfort-type town-car sort of driver, not a "gearhead" or sports car driver.

But fundamentals, going back to the company instead of individual products, remain extremely solid.

Why is that?

Because Benz is one of the most profitable Car makers on earth. We're talking a 22%+ GM, a double-digit 11%+ operating margin, and a net margin of close to 10%.

Mercedes-Benz Revenue/Net (GuruFocus)

As you can see, Benz has a well-working business model without really much need for the SG&A you'll see in other similar businesses. It's somewhat cliché, but Benz cars really do sell themselves to some extent. If you can't afford a Benz that's perfectly fine, there are many other brands available. While there are "dilutive" models available like the A and the CLA, the "true" cars here still lie in the E Class and the S Class (as I see it). Benz isn't a net margin market leader, but for all of the profit KPIs I mentioned, we find Benz in the top 60-85th percentile - which is well above average.

Other parts of its fundamentals are improving as well. While the company still does have a 4.3x debt/EBITDA, it's improved significantly over the past 2 years.

And with a current dividend of €5.2 per year as of the latest payout, we're still at a 7.89% yield, which is superb.

However, as the title suggests, I am going to change my rating here, for a variety of reasons, most of them related to how I expect things to look for 2023-2025E.

The 2Q23 results are the latest ones we have. These results were excellent - and this is why.

Mercedes-Benz IR (Mercedes-Benz IR)

This was excellent growth from above all, the top-end segment with BEV sales and sales of passenger cars more than doubling. Good performance in a tricky environment is the message here, with production starts of the new E-class, new tech integration, and further improving its direct-sales model, relying less and less (as many companies are doing today) on dealerships.

We're especially seeing significant sales increases of the EVs, so the ambivalence that I am personally feeling with regard to its top-tier offerings here is apparently not something echoed by many buyers - which is of course a good thing.

With growing sales, earnings, and free cash flow, there isn't much that can go "wrong" here. The main headwinds were FX, material prices, and the significant ongoing CapEx due to new technology investments. The company also still has its Vans segment, and that segment also saw impressive trends. With strong top-line growth and a good order book with an EV-heavier mix to sales, the profitability is up due to better margins and net pricing trends. EBIT on an adjusted basis was in fact up 91% for this specific segment.

However, here we also look at some perhaps more negative trends. We have a challenging business environment for the mobility segment. On the positive side, Russian sales for the business activities in that nation are now completed - but interest rates and increased competition, which is an inevitability here, are putting pressure on profitability. Contract volumes were flat, and despite the increase in new business, these trends saw EBIT decline by 28% on a YoY basis, with RoE down to 4.9% from 12.8%.

On a 2023 basis, I expect a continued positive trend, including sales of vans and cars, with a return on sales of about 12-15%, somewhat higher for vans and lower for cars. But due to ever-increasing investment in PP&E and R&D, the overall results for Mercedes for 2023 are likely to be impacted, and I expect this to continue.

The company expects flat EBIT - I would say somewhat negative is possible. The one area we're seeing significant improvements thanks to the EV+125-heavier mix is the company's Co2.

The targets the company gives us include focusing more on charging and direct car sales, maintaining cost discipline, proofing company supply chains, and continuing to focus on BEV. I'm at a mixed outlook here. On one hand, I like what's happening here in terms of profitability and sales, but on the other hand, I fear that Benz is hollowing out part of its identity and the exclusivity of the business model. The showroom and sales experience has always been a key part of the business - especially in the higher-end sales of cars. I'm unsure of how well this translates into the next 5-10 years as we see changes in the business model.

I'm more favorably inclined to companies like VW (OTCPK:VWAGY) doing this because they work with different customer segments. With players like Benz and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), I'm unsure how this will ultimately impact the appeal of their products.

While credit losses continue to be low - in fact all major financial KPIs show a good picture for the company - my sentiment for the company has trended down since my last article. My worry is not for the near term, but for the longer term, and I want more information and see how things go here.

Until I do, I'm more likely to apply a larger discount to the business to account for this risk.

Current estimates do in fact call for essentially flat and declining EBITDA and net income levels for, in part, the reasons I mention here.

Benz estimates (TIKR.com)

I expect trends to actually go even further down - I take a more bearish view on the impacts of interest rates and cost increases - and I do believe the direct sales models will eventually be a net negative for premium/luxury cars like this one.

Time will tell if I am right - let's look at valuation.

Mercedes-Benz - The upside is based on continued outperformance - I would be careful

I wish I could tell you that I sold my shares in Benz when the company peaked not that long ago - but that's not the case. That's where I perhaps let my optimism for the product get the better of me.

If we look at where analysts consider the discount of what I mentioned above, the current range goes from a €70 low to a €120/share high with a €90/share average. However, it's important to say that those 22 analysts, almost all of whom are at a "BUY", have expected great things for this company for years.

Those things have not materialized even close to where they expected the company to go, and the lowest target PT has been as high as the company has gone for a very long time here (1-2+ years).

So, even though on a P/E level, we're trading at very low levels and could trade higher, I would add my voice to the chorus here and say that I don't expect Benz to jump up to a 10-12x normalized.

Mercedes P/E valuation (F.A.S.T Graphs)

I believe Benz can be a superb investment with a great yield, provided you get it at a great price. A great price would be for me here, based on forward earnings trends and rising interest rates, compounding delinquency and other problems, below €60/share.

That's also the PT I updated Mercedes at for the first article in over 3 years on the company here.

Most of the current trends in terms of stances and recommendations here are positive. Wall Street is at a "STRONG BUY", SA analysts are at "BUY".

I take the comparatively lone road here and say that I do not see favorable trends, and would put the company at more of a "HOLD" here, seeing what happens in 2H23 and 1H24. I would want a cheaper price before I go into the company at this juncture - for all of the risks and reasons I mention in this article.

I realize that €60/share is a low point for this company, given what it offers, but I also say that this has to do with context - and what great opportunities are available at cheap prices today.

Questions? Let me know!

Thesis

Mercedes-Benz is a world-leading manufacturer of desirable/luxury vehicles, while also possessing a very strong Van segment. I have invested in the company for years and have seen very strong returns from those investments. I also am a major "fan" of the company's products, and I'm on a whole positive on Benz.

But I am worried about the longer-term implications of the business changes here, which I believe will come at a cost to some of its customers and luxury appeal. For that reason, I do not premiumize Mercedes-Benz as much as I might have done at one point.

For the time being, I give the company a share price target of €60/share. I view Benz as a worthy rotation target if you want to take home some profits, even if the potential for further upside is there.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative. This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run. This company pays a well-covered dividend. This company is currently cheap. This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

This means that the company fulfills 3 out of 5 of my criteria, making it relatively clear why I view it as a "HOLD" here.

Thank you for reading.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.