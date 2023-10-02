Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Yields And Dollar Rise After U.S. Government Closure Averted

Summary

  • The US avoided a government shutdown, spurring new gains in US interest rates and helping underpin the dollar at the start of the new quarter.
  • The Swiss franc is the only G10 currency holding its own against the dollar today.
  • Among EM currencies, three currencies are slightly firmer: the Hungarian forint, Polish zloty, and the Taiwanese dollar.
  • Many bourses in the Asia-Pacific area are closed for holidays today. The ones that did trade were mostly lower, including Japan and Australia, with Taiwan being an exception.
  • After rising by about a third of a percent last Thursday and Friday, Europe's STOXX 600 is a little softer today. US index futures are firm.

Selective focus on US Federal Reserve emblem on hundred dollars banknote as FED consider interest rate hike, economics and inflation control national organization.

Diy13

Overview

The US avoided a government shutdown, barely, and this eased one of the headwinds that were anticipated. In turn, this is spurring new gains in US interest rates and helping underpin the dollar at the start of the new quarter. The 10-year

