Navigating M&T Bank: A Hidden Gem Or A Lost Cause?

Oct. 02, 2023 8:28 AM ETM&T Bank Corporation (MTB)CFG, CFR, CMA, EWBC, FHN, FITB, HBAN, KEY, PNC, RF, TFC, USB, WBS, ZION
Juri von Randow profile picture
Juri von Randow
Summary

  • M&T Bank is a nuanced hold with a $155 price target, suggesting limited upside.
  • Sturdy foundation: Conservative lending, robust capital, consistent dividend.
  • Challenges: Increased nonperforming loans, low credit allowance, projected negative revenue growth.
  • Vulnerable to inflation rebound, recession, and fintech disruptions.
  • There is a potential 25% upside, but a 17% downside risk and a below-average dividend yield may not support a "buy" recommendation.

Unlocked steel safe with dollar banknote packs inside.

M&T Bank Unveiled: The Pros And Cons Of Holding On

Bet_Noire

Investment Thesis

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) is a nuanced hold recommendation. The current valuation with a price target of $155 suggests limited upside, offset by a stable foundation built on conservative lending

This article was written by

Juri von Randow profile picture
Juri von Randow
Turning risk into reward in stocks, commodities, and crypto/currencies. Leveraging derivatives for steady wins, regardless of market conditions.As an ex-investment banker, I've steered M&A and ECM from London to Wall Street. I've also launched ventures in fashion, hospitality, and client services. Now, I trade my own accounts and share insights on Seeking Alpha and MacroDozer. Connect with me on LinkedIn.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

