Prepare For A Fourth Quarter Rally

Good riddance to the third quarter of the year! Now, let the fourth quarter rally begin. Markets have been plagued with fear that the Fed's benchmark rate would push higher and remain higher for longer than previously expected. That drove interest rates up across the yield curve, strengthened the dollar, and battered stock prices. Rising oil prices, due to supply constraints, added insult to injury. The consensus is clearly interpreting the economic resilience we saw during the third quarter, which very few expected, as inflationary. Yet two economic data points from last week's slate proved that the disinflationary trend remains well intact, despite an economy that continues to expand.

The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which is the Fed's primary focus, saw an increase of just 0.1% in August versus the 0.2% expected, which resulted in a 3.9% annual increase. That is a two-year low and down from 4.3% the previous month. The prior month's increase led to false claims that disinflation had ended, which fueled the "higher for longer" drumbeat. It merely took a breather. Furthermore, an update to GDP for the second quarter revealed that a core measure of inflation, which excludes housing, fell to just 3% at an annual rate. The Cleveland Fed's Inflation Nowcasting model sees the core PCE falling again in September down to 3.7%. More importantly, the run rate in the third quarter is just 2.5%. This strengthens my resolve that the Fed's rate-hike cycle is over and that long-term interest rates (10-year Treasury yields) are close to their peak.

As for the rate-hike cycle, the CME Fed funds futures market agrees with my take, as the consensus sees no more rate hikes with the first of three rate cuts in 2024 coming in July.

The 35% run up in crude oil prices has been a major concern over the past two months because of the impact it could have on consumer spending. When consumers are forced to pay more for gasoline, it reduces the amount they have to spend on other discretionary items. Yet prices at the pump have not moved in tandem. In fact, the average national price for regular gasoline is now $3.83, according to the Energy Information Administration, which is up just 12 cents from year-ago levels of $3.71.

Let's talk earnings because we are on the cusp of the season for third-quarter reports, which I think will be an important catalyst for the year-end rally. According to FactSet, the bottom-up earnings estimate for the S&P 500 in the third quarter on June 30 was for a year-over-year decline of 0.4%. That has improved to an expected decline of 0.1% at the end of the quarter on September 30. That is an insignificant difference, but its relevance is that the analysts typically reduce estimates during a quarter. In fact, expectations have declined an average of 3.6% during a quarter over the past five years, which is consistent with what we have seen over the past ten (-3.4%) and twenty years (-3.8%). This is a positive rate of change that bodes well for corporate profits in the third quarter. Especially considering earnings tend to outperform estimates. Note that the consensus was looking for a decline of 7% in S&P 500 earnings on the last day of the quarter, but the actual decline was just 4.1%. We should see a return to year-over-year earnings growth in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the forward multiple for the S&P 500 has become far more reasonable at 17.9 times, which is below the 5-year average of 18.7 and approaching the 10-year average of 17.5. This should be fair value as the rate of inflation falls below 3%.

The market becomes a lot less expensive once we remove the ten largest names in the index, which is where the S&P 500 has sourced all of its gains. While the index finished the third quarter up 10.6%, the average stock in the index is up just 1.4%. You can flip a coin as to whether you hold a winner or a loser this year. Bears are pointing to this as a negative, but I see it as a tremendous opportunity as we restore earnings growth for the second half of this year.

The equal-weighted S&P 500, which reduces the outsized impact the ten largest companies have on the index, is trading at a multiple of just 15.4. And the median multiple for the bottom 490 names is at 16.9. It is not hard to find high-quality names with attractive dividend yields that are trading at multiples well below 15 times earnings.

From another perspective, the Russell 2000 small-cap index was up 14% on the year at its peak in late July, but it gave up nearly all of those gains over the past two months to be up just 0.3% at the end of the third quarter. Worse yet, the average stock has fallen 33% from its 52-week high. This is far more of an opportunity than an omen, as my critics maintain.

We have had a massive reset in the vast majority of stocks over the past two months, while the economic expansion looks on track to continue and corporate earnings are set to start growing again on a year-over-year basis. This should set the stage for a fourth-quarter rally that broadens well beyond the ten largest companies in the S&P 500. As the rate of economic growth slows, and the rate of inflation continues to subside, we should see the dollar weaken modestly, as long-term interest rates peak. That should be enough of a catalyst to see a meaningful rally into the end of the year.

The bears will counter my outlook with the assertion that the government shutdown, autoworker strikes, and runaway energy prices will undermine the soft landing, which is the linchpin to the continuation of the bull market. I think this is fearmongering with short-term events that will add volatility to markets but not undermine the constructive trends in high-frequency economic data. Oil prices need to rise a lot more on a sustained basis to wreak the kind of havoc bears suggest we will see.