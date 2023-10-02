5 Takeaways From Latest GDP Report

manassanant pamai

Last week, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) announced the final read on second quarter GDP. The agency releases two iterations of their economic growth estimates before a third and final report. While the headline numbers showed that the economy grew at a real rate of 2.1 percent in the second quarter, these estimates were released with inflation removed and based on a quarterly estimate that is annualized. By bringing inflation into the picture (because inflation is baked into the markets), I believe these five conclusions can be clearly drawn regarding the state of the economy.

Growth is softening

While real GDP remained constant at 2.1 percent between the second and third read, when inflation is added into the equation and all three estimates are analyzed, the economy is a little softer than what was originally reported. The first second quarter estimate of economic growth (including inflation) was 4.6% while the latest reading is 3.7%. When you take the second quarter read and compare it to the same quarter a year ago, the number is stronger at 5.9%, but the trend between the three reads is the same.

It's Hard to Have a Recession Without the Consumer

Economic growth has four components. They are consumption, investment, trade, and government spending, which has been the cornerstone of many economics’ courses. What is not as widely covered is the proportion of each component to the whole and how it relates back to the economy. Government spending and investment are nearly identical in terms of their influence on economic growth, but only account for a third of the economy when combined.

The overwhelming influence to economic growth is consumption, which currently accounts for 68% of the economy. Consumption, or consumer spending is largely influenced by wages and employment. In the second quarter, consumption grew by 3.3% on an annualized basis, which was below overall economic growth, but I don’t see how economic growth can go negative without consumer spending going negative first.

Growth in Services Over Goods in the Near Term

Digging deeper into the consumption statistics, an interesting trend has developed that investors may want to be aware of. Consumption of services is far and away outperforming goods and appears poised to do so in the near term. One reason dates back to the pandemic, where a 60 year trend of consumption trending towards services and away from goods was temporarily reversed. The trend seems to be reverting back now and the growth of goods may go negative while services outperforms overall consumption in the coming quarters.

Comparison of Goods and Services Growth to Consumption and Overall GDP (Bureau of Economic Analysis) Comparison of Goods and Services Growth (year over year) to Consumption and GDP (Bureau of Economic Analysis)

Residential Real Estate is in Decline While Construction is Strong

Besides those segments of the economy associated with energy, the next notable under performer is private residential fixed investment, which is essentially the residential real estate market. The segment declined at an annualized rate of 4.9% in the second quarter and compared to the second quarter of last year is down nearly 14%. Yet, structures spending has seen dynamic growth within the quarter. It appears as if a dichotomy is occurring between construction/renovation and the purchase of real estate. While many segments of economic growth (including overall growth itself) remain hot or above their trend lines, residential fixed investment is below its current trend.

Segments of Private Investment Changes (quarterly annualized) (Bureau of Economic Analysis) Segments of Private Investment Changes (year over year) (Bureau of Economic Analysis) Residential Fixed Investment Over the Last 48 Quarters Compared to Trend (Bureau of Economic Analysis)

Imports Fuel Consumption

Lastly, and more as an overall anecdote to the study of economic growth, the trade deficit has been largely misinterpreted over the past couple of decades as an entirely bad economic statistic. The truth is that the trade deficit has served to subsidize and support consumption. This is best illustrated by dividing trade by goods and services along with imports and exports.

The entire trade deficit is comprised of goods, where consumers are demanding cheaper foreign sourced goods over those made domestically. While the importation of goods is negative towards economic growth, the related consumption is a positive, thus making the trade deficit as more of an offset than an overall negative. Additionally, the US is currently a net exporter of services. I’m expecting the trade deficit to continue to narrow as consumption softens.

How to the Trade Deficit is Comprised Between Goods/Services and Imports/Exports (Bureau of Economic Analysis)

While the headline data in BEA’s economic growth report can be boring and limited in the direction of the economy, a deeper dive can provide further insight into how the economy is operating and which sectors are boosting (or dragging) the economy. Investors should be cautious and limit their exposure around stocks involving the residential real estate market and consumer goods, as those sectors are struggling. The consumer services sector is experiencing robust growth and should remain an area of opportunity for investment. Overall, while the economy is softening, 3.7% growth is not a weak number, and as long as the consumer holds up, the economy will follow.