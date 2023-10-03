Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
W. P. Carey: When Management Turns Sour

Oct. 03, 2023 7:35 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)O, ONL15 Comments
Rida Morwa
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Diversification is crucial in investing, with at least 42 separate securities recommended for a well-rounded portfolio.
  • W. P. Carey was once considered a safe and reliable dividend stock, but a strategic change has led to a dividend reset and increased execution risk.
  • The decision to sell WPC stock and reinvest in higher-yielding options is based on the need to maintain income goals and mitigate the impact of the dividend cut.
Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

Co-authored with Beyond Saving.

One point I have hammered relentlessly is diversification. We recommend having investments in at least 42 separate securities - an idea that surprisingly receives a lot of pushback. People often say to me that over 40 investments are "too many" and

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
105.78K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, ONL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (15)

H
Humble_Modesty
Today, 9:02 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.27K)
I would've held on if not for ADC and many others taking nose dives.

Still don't get why they couldn't just sell a few properties at a time instead of sticking shareholders with the trash and debt. Then rubbing it in that no vote is required. Their occupancy within office is fine overall and excellent as compared to office peers. Even if they sold a chunk at 8-9% cap rates and applied proceeds to pay off debt, that still would've better for shareholders and their stated goals. No?

And why not hold onto the properties leased to the spanish govt? IG rating with 100% collections and occupancy. I believe their main goal was to get below 6x net debt/ebitda. Was there really no other way?
L
LongRay
Today, 8:40 AM
Premium
Comments (37)
So, if I am reading your posts on SA and am not a subscriber to your service then I am getting old news. Kind of like having a GPS that shows you where you are with a one minute delay. “Turn left.” OOPS TOO LATE! So now I know to not spend the time reading your TOO LATE analyses. Even if you know we are going off a cliff, you are happy to let outdated views guide readers.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:52 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.85K)
@LongRay We provide investment education that's timeless, philosophy, and offers for further review. If you want more timely actionable advice, that's what HDO members are paying for and we'd be happy to have you join the largest and rapidly growing service on SA
m
murrskoka
Today, 8:16 AM
Premium
Comments (443)
I sold almost all of my position as well. I have a rule that once I lose faith in management, I head for the exits. There is no excuse for what they’ve done.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:51 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.85K)
@murrskoka I respect that, thank you for sharing
o
obiers
Today, 8:05 AM
Comments (50)
I sold mine. I have a simple rule: dump anything that cuts its dividend. It will be a long while before WPC management has any credibility with the investing community. Not sure why management decided that office properties had to be sold immediately.
d
domdom82
Today, 8:02 AM
Investing Group
Comments (554)
My plan is to hold at least for 10 years so I’m staying long. Suffice to say I’m not happy by this surprise move by management, they could have tapered off their office exposure without such drama.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:19 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.85K)
@domdom82 It seems like they took a quick move when a slow adjustment was better warranted
S
Spanishmoss
Today, 8:02 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.55K)
Can’t say I disagree; although, I’m still holding. I wrote IR and complained they sent a nice, measured explanation of the perceived benefits of the spin off. Since it appears to be a done deal (not to rule out class action filings) they should at least waive management fees on the spin off, or manage it at cost of salaries.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:15 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.85K)
@Spanishmoss That would be nice if them to do but I suspect highly unlikely
A
AZ BOY
Today, 7:42 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.25K)
I hope you advised your paid subscribers to sell long ago.. Who is next to dump office properties.. STWD maybe ?. Let’s make a list of the most exposed..
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:08 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.85K)
@AZ BOY Yes we did, the public gets our insights after an extended delay
D
Daan van Oekr
Today, 7:39 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (139)
Do you think it is a sell now after already a huge drop?
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:07 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.85K)
@Daan van Oekr I would still sell here yes. We presented HDO members with a new alternative to keep a high level of income and avoid the coming dividend cut
