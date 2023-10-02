Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Quanta: Valuation Is Off The Grid

Oct. 02, 2023 9:43 AM ETQuanta Services, Inc. (PWR)
Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
167 Followers

Summary

  • Quanta Services has a strategy of constant acquisitions leading to good long-term growth.
  • The company has a diverse portfolio of energy infrastructure solutions and a well-diversified client base as a result of constant acquisitions.
  • The stock price has rallied significantly in the past years - after the rally, my DCF model estimates the stock to be overvalued, constituting my sell rating.

High Voltage Electric Power Lines At Sunset

imaginima

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) provides energy infrastructure solutions. The company has had a strategy revolving around constant acquisitions, boosting the company's long-term growth to a very good level. After a massive stock price run, though, I believe the stock is currently overvalued; I have a

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
167 Followers
I write mostly about small publicly traded companies, with a large focus on company valuations. My focus is on under looked stocks with a large upside to fair valuation - both through traditional value investing as well as growth stocks, with a focus on both US and European equities. I study Finance in Finland.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.