AT&T: Getting The Lead Out

Oct. 02, 2023 10:02 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)T.PR.A, T.PR.C, TBB, TBC, WBD6 Comments
Long Player
Summary

  • AT&T believes there is a possibility of litigation on the lead issue, but management feels they are in a good position.
  • Back end loaded Free Cash Flow concerns the market the most.
  • The accounting disclosures at Warner Bros. Discovery is an "elephant in the room" that no one talks about.
  • Not pursing any acquisitions is essential to restoring some faith in management and guidance.
  • The stock is likely to pop on the earnings announcement for the third and fourth quarters if management meets the guidance it has repeatedly reiterated.
ATT Flagship Store Closes In San Francisco

Justin Sullivan

At a recent conference, the CFO, Pascal Desroches, updated investors about the latest AT&T (NYSE:T) official position on the things that concern investors. AT&T believes that there is a good possibility of litigation on the lead issue that

This article was written by

Long Player
Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Tennis1234
Today, 10:50 AM
Thank you for the insight on T. It’s now up to their leadership to perform. Hitting FCF, productivity goals, paying down debt and not buying anything big would be a great start.
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 11:08 AM
@Tennis1234 Certainly would think so
secorewb profile picture
secorewb
Today, 10:37 AM
I don't read T articles anymore, but since I was you, knew it would be a good info source. Thanks.
San Marzano
Today, 10:15 AM
You know you have faith in a firm when the message is - "just don't make any strategic decisions like acquisitions"
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 11:11 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
@San Marzano Too many people waiver on debt strategies and the market really does not like it and the debt market will clamp down. Energy Transfer at one point sold preferred likely because the debt market had enough even though the debt was and is investment grade. At that point it is really time to look at what you are doing. The dividend cut came about a year or so later.
