Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Where Japan's Yen Goes From Here

Oct. 02, 2023 10:06 AM ETEWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, FXY, YCL, YCS, USD:JPY
Bruce Wilds profile picture
Bruce Wilds
927 Followers

Summary

  • Betting the yen will collapse in value against the dollar because of Japan's massive debt has over the years become known as a widow makers trade.
  • A country can always drive its currency downward, however, supporting it is much more difficult.
  • I contend the cross-border flow of money leaving Japan is why some other stock markets have remained so resilient in our slow global economy.

Japanese Yen Sign Sitting on Blue Yellow Financial Stock Exchange Chart Background

spawns

Betting the yen will collapse in value against the dollar because of Japan's massive debt has over the years become known as a widow makers trade. This is because so many of those speculating on this have lost a

This article was written by

Bruce Wilds profile picture
Bruce Wilds
927 Followers
Bruce Wilds is an independent businessman and licensed general contractor that owns real estate in the Midwest, his holdings include apartments, retail space, and office complexes. He has invested in several businesses and traded both commodities and stocks for several decades. Wilds considers himself well anchored to reality and the economy as he maintains, designs, and leases buildings. His work has made him keenly aware of rapidly changing lifestyles and trends in new business formation. The not for profit blog he maintains incorporates many of the experiences and knowledge garnered from his hands-on business style, extensive travels, and studies of history, politics and economics. Bruce Wilds is also the author of the book "Advancing Time", the book focuses on how the ever quickening pace of change impacts today’s society and the massive challenges it creates. He feels that it is crucial we understand that we are living in a unique era the likes never before experienced by past generations. History viewed in the framework of mans time on earth forms the crux of this somewhat radical perspective. Journeys from the beginning of man to our current state helps us make sense of our fast changing chaotic world. Advancing Time illuminates the responsibilities society faces. Used as a tool Wilds wrote it with the hope it would help clarifies the choices before mankind, guiding and giving hope to those who want to have a positive impact.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.