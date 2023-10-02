Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VTI Vs. VOO: Don't Miss A Possible Needle

Summary

  • VOO and VTI are both solid options for a 100% US-based index fund, with low expense ratios and returns that track market returns.
  • The main difference between VOO and VTI is the number of holdings, with VOO following the S&P 500 and VTI holding virtually every publicly traded company in the US.
  • Despite slight differences in turnover, risk, dividends, and growth, and price return, VTI offers better diversification and inclusion of a possible needle in a haystack.

Santa Maria, Nina and Pinta of Christopher Columbus

MR1805/iStock via Getty Images

Diversification

Diversification is a survival tool. In the case for Christopher Columbus, he diversified his ship voyage routes to increase the chance of success, while reducing risk from headwinds, storms, disease, and other issues that arise. In modern manufacturing, multi-sourcing a supplier base

This article was written by

Mitchell is a  mechanical engineer and  MBA student. His personal portfolio consists mostly of a broad index at any given moment. However, he still likes companies that perform well on key metrics and will enter a small position if they are well-price through corporate valuation methods.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

