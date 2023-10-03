Ratepocolypse Now: 2 Incredible Ultra-Yield Blue-Chip Bargains

Nattakorn Maneerat

In the last week, long-term rates have hit a new cycle high of 4.68% (10-year treasury yield), high-yield stocks got crushed, and a lot of defensive, recession-resistant names, including consumer staples and utilities, hit new 52-week lows.

Just some of the dividend stocks hitting 52-week lows last week.

Two of these, in particular, have the interest of our members, with five members contacting me asking me for an update about NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP, BEPC).

So, let me quickly explain what's going wrong with NEP and why it's now trading at the highest yield in its history.

I'll explain why Brookfield is a much safer renewable energy utility right now, and why both NEP and BEP represent incredible long-term opportunities for the right kind of investors.

What The Heck Is Going On With Interest Rates!?

The high-yield correction we see now is mostly about rates and insane valuations.

36X Earnings For A Utility? That Was Destined To End Badly

Okay, that makes sense; utilities spent a long time getting overvalued, and then interest rates rocketed higher thanks to the Fed. But isn't the Fed close to done hiking? Why are utilities, real estate investment trusts ("REITS"), and many other high-yield stocks acting like the world is on fire?

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Back in October 2022, at the market bottom (so far), the 10-year yield (US10Y), a proxy for U.S. long-term rates, peaked at 4.24%.

It closed on Friday at 4.59%, but last week hit as high as 4.68% intra-day.

Why is this happening if the Fed is done hiking?! Aren't long-term rates supposed to peak when the Fed is done hiking? Yes, that's the historical average.

Daily Shot

But guess how statistics and averages work? Any given time can and will be different. And the Fed says it's not done hiking.

FOMC

The Fed consensus is that it will hike one more time in November. And then hold rates at 5.5% until November 2024.

That is a level higher for longer than just a few months ago would have seemed insane.

CME Group

The bond market still doesn't quite believe the Fed, thinking the Fed will start cutting due to recession in July or September at the latest.

Daily Shot

Some models say that rates are about to crash.

JPMorgan is still calling for a 3% yield on the 10-year by year-end.

So, what the heck is going on with long-term yields? Why is the bondpocalypse still raging?

Daily Shot

The term premium is the proxy for inflation volatility the bond market is expecting in the future.

It went from a record low of -1% in the Pandemic and is approaching 0% again.

Daily Shot

The bond market demands an inflation-adjusted real yield that's the highest in years because the Fed is starting to lose the bond market's confidence about controlling inflation.

Seeking Alpha

Jamie Dimon made some pretty sensational headlines last week saying that stagflation could cause the Fed to hike to 7% in a worst-case scenario.

Yahoo Finance

In August 2018, Dimon warned 10-year yields could soar to 5%. They peaked at 3.25% and then began their historic plunge to 0.5% during the Pandemic.

While it's possible that the economy could avoid a recession for far longer than economists and I had initially thought, a recession is still likely.

Daily Shot

9 of the last 13 recessions were caused by the Fed, and all the others were caused by shocks like the Pandemic, 9/11, or oil shocks.

But those recessions can take as long as 42 months after the Fed starts hiking to happen. Long and variable lags, indeed!

September 2025 would be 42 months from the Fed's first hike.

Daily Shot

Almost 50% of economists expect the recession to start early next year. Why?

Bloomberg

$4 trillion in stimulus created record excess savings that took much longer than expected to be spent, but now, only the top 20% of highest-income Americans have any left ($8,000 on average).

The rich have kept spending as they please, while everyone else has been borrowing more on credit cards.

YCharts

Credit card rates are now at all-time highs, and the longer the Fed leaves rates unchanged, the higher they are likely to go.

legally, credit card rates can't go past 30%

we're a long way to 30%.

YCharts

By mid-2021, inflation started to accelerate, and consumers began to use excess savings and credit cards to keep spending. By the start of the year, revolving credit, the kind that the average credit card rate is charged on each month, was back to trend.

And now credit card balances are soaring way above trend because consumers still feel really good about the job market.

If they feel their job income is safe, why not spend on credit cards?

Well, if the Fed leaves rates alone at current rates or raises them a bit more for a year, then that interest cost, along with student loan payments resuming, will bite.

Daily Shot

40 million Americans are now paying $503 per month more plus those rising interest costs.

Daily Shot

The Fed has never in history accomplished a soft landing from 5+% peak inflation, and most economists (and the bond market) don't think this time will be different.

So how is it possible that the recession might take until 2025 to even begin?!

$9 trillion in money printing stimulus is unprecedented. There aren't models built for such a thing, so economists, including the 400 working at the Fed, are making things up as they go along.

What The Heck Is Going On With NextEra Energy Partners?

Daily Shot

This is the worst bear market in NEP's history.

NEP trades at 7.6X distributable cash flow (yieldCo equivalent for REIT AFFO or free cash flow for most companies).

Its 5-year average is 18.3X, so you can see how it's around 60% undervalued historically.

The reason for that is this bombshell from management.

Seeking Alpha

NEP fell about 33% in the 2 days after this news.

Here's JPMorgan's take on this news. "NEP is caught in a vicious cycle of higher cost of capital, inhibiting its growth, and in turn further weighing on its cost of capital."

With higher PPA rates for renewables, a favorable policy backdrop, and visibility to 58 GW of sponsor opportunities through 2026, we continue to see large future growth opportunities for the platform, but believe NEP needs to execute on accretive growth, key divestitures and 2024-25 debt refinancing." - Oppenheimer.

So why is the market so freaked out about NEP's news? It's still growing; management isn't signaling a dividend cut in any way.

Didn't NEP fall over 50% in 2015? And didn't it keep raising its dividend by 3% per quarter throughout that crisis?

Yes, but that crisis was different, as they all are.

SunEdison took on crazy amounts of debt and forced its YieldCos TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global to do the same.

When SunEdison went bankrupt because of uncertainties surrounding green energy subsidies, it created a crisis in the YieldCo industry.

NextEra was able to put together a lot of sweetheart deals for NEP to keep it growing at the 12% to 15% rate it was designed to and has since its 2014 IPO.

NEP has never had to deal with anything other than a lower for longer or even zero rate "free money forever" environment.

Sure, NEE itself, as the sponsor that owns 55% of NEP and its incentive distribution rights, has been around since 1925 and has seen rates as high as 20%.

But NEP? It's still an old-school YieldCo facing that 2024 and 2025 refinancing cliff that Oppenheimer is warning about.

FactSet Research Terminal

Earlier this year, NEP announced a special deal with NEE that we covered in an exclusive special report for members.

Tighter monetary policy and higher interest rates affect the financing needed to grow distributions at 12%, and the burden of financing this growth has had an impact on NextEra Energy Partners' unit price and yield," CEO John Ketchum said. The company said it does not expect to require growth equity to meet its revised growth expectations until 2027." - NextEra Energy

Management reiterated that it believes that the refinancing plan will still hold.

But the market is very worried about those incentive distribution rights because starting in 2027, they are sending 25% of NEP's cash flow to NEE.

Incentive distribution rights were great in a low-rate environment when a stock price could be counted on to go up as long as dividends grew.

But in today's rate environment, which has persisted far longer than anyone thought, likely back in 2022 or early 2023, NEP faces the prospect of buying out NEE's IDRs in a dilutionary stock deal.

If the stock price stays this low long enough, that IDR buyout will likely be structured in a way that "right sizes" or "resets" the distribution.

Investor Presentation

At an 11.5% yield and management's mid-range growth guidance of 6%, NEP is offering 17.5% long-term return potential, the low end of the guidance it last reiterated with its refinancing plan back in May.

FactSet Research Terminal

Long-term analysts still think NEP will be able to adjust to a higher rate world and grow faster than management's current guidance.

The long-term consensus total return forecast is the upper end of management's previous guidance.

FactSet Research Terminal

So far, there are no expectations of a cut from NEP, not even with an IDR buyout likely in 2027 (or before).

A 90% payout ratio is considered safe for yieldCos, and NEP's payout ratio will be dropping through 2024, as far out as AFFO estimates go out.

If we use the FFO payout ratio as the proxy for dividend safety, then a 40% payout ratio will be slightly below the 43% it is today.

So, based on management's revised guidance, analysts are still confident that NEP will maintain a safe and steadily growing dividend, even with the refinancing and IDR cliffs looming in 2024 when 25% of debt matures.

And even through the 2027 IDR buyout, that is almost certainly coming.

S&P hasn't provided any updates on NEP, which is still rated BB stable, a junk bond credit rating.

17% long-term bankruptcy risk.

Fitch rates it BB+ stable, the highest level of junk bond.

14% long-term bankruptcy risk.

NextEra Energy Partners Fundamental Summary

Yield: 11.5%

DK safety score: 61% (6% risk of dividend cut)

Quality rating: 61% medium-risk speculative blue-chip

max risk cap: 2.5% OR LESS of your portfolio (it has always been 2.5%)

long-term growth consensus 10.4% management guidance 6%

long-term return potential: 21.9% analysts, 17.5% management

historical fair value: $87.38

Current price: $29.7

discount: 66%

rating: potentially speculative Ultra value buy.

FAST Graphs, FactSet

NEP's historical growth rate has been 6%. Management is guiding for 6% growth in the future. Its historical cash flow fair value is 6X cash flow; today, it's at 3.5X.

For anyone comfortable with its speculative nature, NEP is a potential ultra deep value buy with 46% annual return potential in the coming two years.

Why Brookfield Renewable Is The Far Safer YieldCo

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a complex K1 tax form because of how Brookfield structures its partnerships.

each asset is an LP

so it's two layers of limited partnerships.

Brookfield did this to minimize UBTI, but it also means that not all of the income paid by BEP is tax-deferred, and the time spent on the K1 tax forms is higher than with LPs like EPD or MMP.

That's why it created BEPC, the corporate version of BEP.

qualified dividends with no K1 tax form

still the 15% dividend withholding for US investors in taxable accounts

NOT in retirement accounts

tax credit still available for taxable accounts.

BEP tends to trade at a modest discount to BEPC because everyone hates that K1 tax form.

BEPC yields 5.6%

BEP 6.0%.

BEP is facing the worst bear market of its 24-year history.

It IPOed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 1999.

YCharts

That's one of the significant differences between BEPC and NEP; Brookfield has been around through 6% 10-year yields. It IPOed when rates were that high.

Another difference is that Brookfield is sponsored by Brookfield Asset Corp, with nearly $1 trillion in assets under management.

Sure, NextEra Energy and Brookfield are both A-rated companies, but NextEra is running a capital-intensive business while Brookfield is a lot more lucrative.

Next, we have BEP's diversification,

Investor Presentation

NEP will now be all solar and wind, and they are starting to invest in hydrogen.

But BEP is much more diversified by power type and geography, with 40% of its assets in North America and 45% of its pipeline of growth projects overseas.

BEP is BBB+ stable rated, the only YieldCo with an investment grade credit rating.

That's not to say that BEP is totally immune from rising rates, because it's not.

FactSet Research Terminal

Like NEP, Brookfield uses self-amortizing non-recourse project-level debt (commercial mortgages).

But BEP is so much larger and more diversified than NEP that it earns that investment grade rating, and the largest debt maturities are coming in 2026, not 2024.

BEP also doesn't have an IDR buyout cliff looming as NEP does.

So, what kind of growth hit has BEP taken so far from soaring rates?

Growth consensus has fallen from 10.4% to 13% three months ago.

Brookfield

Brookfield has been targeting 12% to 15% annual returns since the beginning and delivered that.

Historical Rolling Returns

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Portfolio Visualizer Premium Brookfield

Even with zero M&A activity due to Jamie Dimon's 7% stagflation hell scenario, BEP is confident it can grow organically from 7% to 12%.

16% to 21% long-term growth is the high end of what management thinks the $390 trillion green energy megatrend through 2100 can deliver.

Brookfield Renewable Corp Fundamental Summary

Yield: 5.6%

DK safety score: 84% (1.85% risk of dividend cut)

Quality rating: 79% very low-risk Super SWAN

max risk cap: 15% OR LESS of your portfolio

long-term growth consensus 10.4% management guidance 7% to 12%

long-term return potential: 17.0% analysts, 12% to 15% management

historical fair value: $34.36

Current price: $23.94

discount: 30%

rating: potential strong buy.

BEP 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

BEP offers exceptional value right now, with a return potential almost as good as NEP, including a 90% total return potential through 2025.

Buffett-like 30% annual return potential.

What about long term?

BEP 2029 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

BEP could triple in the next six years, approximately 3X the S&P consensus return potential.

That's 20% return potential for the next six years.

Think that's outlandish?

Bottom Line: The Ratepocalypse Creates Incredible Opportunities For Smart And Patient Investors

Be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful." - Warren Buffett

What leads to true fear is something like interest rates going higher for longer than anyone previously thought possible.

That results in the kind of historic bear market in yieldCos as we've seen this year.

I own about $50K in NEP, and I'm not selling since the thesis is only weakened and not broken.

long-term management return guidance on my position (5% yield) is 11% and analysts expect 15%.

Would I buy more NEP now? If I had money to invest, yes, I'd add until the 2.5% risk cap.

Should you buy more NEP? That depends on how comfortable you are with NEP's big risk cliffs.

2024 debt refinancing cliff

2027 IDR buyout cliff.

Would I recommend BEPC over NEP today for most investors? Absolutely, as I always advocate safety and quality first prudent valuation, and sound risk management always.

If I were building a brand new portfolio today? Then I'd go with BEPC because of: