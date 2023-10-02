Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SSR Mining: Further Weakness Should Present A Buying Opportunity

Oct. 02, 2023 10:24 AM ETSSR Mining Inc. (SSRM), SSRM:CA4 Comments
Summary

  • The Gold Miners Index has seen a sharp pullback over the past several months.
  • One name that hasn't been able to evade the sector-wide selling pressure is SSR Mining, underperforming with a -15% year-to-date return.
  • In this update, we'll look at recent developments, why it should have a stronger H2 year-over-year relative to peers, and if the stock offers a margin of safety at $13.30.

Miner inside the access tunnel of an underground gold and copper mine.

tifonimages

It's been a rough past few months for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), but the sharp pullback we've seen in some names like Orla Mining (ORLA), Coeur Mining (CDE), and AngloGold Ashanti (

This article was written by

Comments (4)

R
Ringo338
Today, 11:23 AM
Premium
Comments (154)
Taylor, the one thing that I think you missed is: WHO WAS and IS buying the gold bullion and who is selling gold and why? CCP China is struggling on many economic fronts and multiple things are looking worse for China, not better. Turkey is also struggling in the same way and is a seller if gold. Is it possible that gold could drop back to the 1200 level within the next 8 - 12 months?
BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 11:20 AM
Comments (12.83K)
Good update as always thanx; I feel with the selloff in gold miners while $SSRM is a well run company, the selloff has provided some better opportunities to add to long term positions I want to be in, including $AEM, $NEM, $BTG and $GOLD. All of these are below your margin of safety entry prices and I am willing to be patient holding these quality low/no debt well run diversified producers. Added to NEM today, now one of my largest positions. Bea
L
LLCapital
Today, 10:41 AM
Premium
Comments (995)
More good work. Gold is just getting hammered. Wouldn’t you want to be higher quality names you have liked in the past ? AGI? AEM? NEM?
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
Today, 10:44 AM
Comments (16.86K)
Hi LLCapital,

I only share my current positioning, portfolios and top picks in my private newsletter at www.tfsignals.com to be fair to subscribers. SSRM is solid quality as others, but all comes down to valuation and need a margin of safety or can't buy.
