tifonimages

It's been a rough past few months for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), but the sharp pullback we've seen in some names like Orla Mining (ORLA), Coeur Mining (CDE), and AngloGold Ashanti (AU) should not be surprising, given that they were priced for near perfection in April/May relative to their peers. Unfortunately, the pullback in these names has contributed to the underperformance in the GDX with a ~45% average decline, but there are few names that have been able to evade the sector-wide selling pressure, with the list of producers with positive year-to-date performance reduced to just a handful. In this update, we'll look at SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) which has underperformed the GDX with a -15% year-to-date return, and whether the stock is finally offering enough margin of safety to justify an investment in the stock.

Hod Maden Mineralization, Hole 72 - Mariana Resources

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Upcoming H2 Results

SSR Mining had a tough H1 compared to its peer group, reporting a ~2% decline in gold-equivalent ounces produced, a ~29% increase in all-in sustaining costs (AISC), and a 46% decline in AISC margins. And while a disappointing Q1 from Seabee was partially to blame because of unplanned maintenance downtime, the lower H1 production and higher cost profile were largely expected, with back-end weighted production at Marigold combined with much higher costs in H1 (purchase of new haul trucks), back-end weighted production at Seabee, and back-end weighted production at its Copler Mine in Turkiye, where we'll see a minor contribution from the Cakmaktepe Extension this year. So, while H1 2023 gold-equivalent ounce (GEO) production of ~303,500 may have disappointed some investors, the company should see a much stronger H2, with the company set to produce at least ~400,000 GEOs even if it comes in at the lower end of annual guidance (700,000 to 780,000 GEOs).

SSR Mining - Quarterly Cash Flow, Capex & Free Cash Flow - Company Filings, Author's Chart

As for the company's cost profile, we should see a major improvement here as well, with SSR Mining maintaining its AISC guidance of $1,365/oz to $1,425/oz despite reporting H1 2023 AISC that was 17% above the top end of guidance at $1,663/oz. Outside of lower sustaining capital in H2 with a busy H1 out of the way, the much higher denominator will benefit its unit costs, with the combination of fewer ounces sold, continued inflationary pressures and elevated sustaining capital putting a severe dent in its margins. And while the company's cash position decreased materially over the past six months (~$380 million vs. ~$650 million), SSR Mining's business is much stronger, with 40% of a world-class asset after its acquisition of a controlling interest in Hod Maden and continued share repurchases, with over 1.2% of its diluted shares repurchased in Q2 alone (~2.68 million shares at $14.97).

SSR Mining - Copler Mine Quarterly Production (100% Basis) - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Based on commentary from the company and current estimates, SSR Mining expects similar production in Q3 and Q4 of this year, with sales expected to increase to ~$396 million and ~$405 million, respectively at the low end of estimates with H2 free cash flow of $70+ million. This would represent significant growth from Q3 2022 and Q4 2022 (~$167 million and ~$307 million, respectively), with the benefit of higher production from Copler, Marigold, and Seabee, and more favorable metals prices if the gold price cooperates. While this is a similar trend for most producers who typically see back-end weighted production, the year-over-year growth will be more significant for SSR Mining, which had a rough Q3 due to lower gold prices and limited contribution from Copler and a mediocre Q4 with a recovery in company-wide production but a lower average realized gold price ($1,749/oz). Hence, regarding strong upcoming results among producers, SSR Mining is a top contender for year-over-year improvements, even if this is because of being up against easy comparisons.

Recent Developments

Unfortunately, while SSR Mining will have a much better H2 at Marigold from a margin standpoint (H1 2022 AISC: $1,659/oz) with the bulk of sustaining capital spent in the first half of the year, the company won't be getting much help from oil prices in H2, with oil bottoming in June and bouncing over 30% off its lows. This is not ideal for a high-volume and low-grade operation like Marigold that's mining ~900 million tonnes of ore over its remaining mine life and also dealing with a trend of rising labor costs in prolific mining jurisdictions and a stronger United States Dollar. Plus, as shown below, while the gold price was holding up well in Q3 with an average realized price of ~$1,920/oz, it's come under pressure the past couple of weeks, with this combination of rising energy prices and a lower gold price set to affect its Q3 and Q4 results if gold doesn't turn around soon.

Brent Oil Price - StockCharts.com Gold Price - StockCharts.com

The good news is that SSR Mining will still report much lower costs than it did in H1 2023, and the company is up against very easy year-over-year comps from the prior year period (Q3 and Q4 2022 AISC margins of $379/oz and $391/oz, respectively) with the temporary shutdown at Copler and a violent correction in gold and silver prices. Still, the year-over-year improvement in margins won't be as impressive as I previously expected given the sharp increase in energy prices and weaker gold price, given that I was previously expecting an average realized gold price of at least $1,920/oz in H2 2023, and achieving this no longer looks to be a guarantee if the gold price can't get back above $1,900/oz to finish the year. So, while SSR Mining will have one of the strongest second halves of its peer group because of its back-end weighted production and lower sustaining capital spend, the results aren't likely to be as robust as some might have expected.

SSR Mining - Gold Price, AISC & AISC Margins - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Finally, looking at other recent developments, SSR Mining is likely to have been busy with its buyback program during the period and it recently amended its existing RCF, doubling its size to $400 million, with it maturing on August 15th, 2027. The facility will incur variable interest at SOFT plus an applicable margin which will be determined based on its net leverage ratio and amounts drawn on the RCF and will range from 2.0% to 2.75%. Overall, I see this as a positive development, increasing the company's liquidity to retire more shares opportunistically, giving it flexibility to make another acquisition if the price is right, and allowing it to easily fund its portion of Hod Maden even if we see a lower gold price environment that reduces cash flow medium-term. Regarding Hod Maden, construction should begin in 2024 following the release of an updated TR.

For those worried about M&A (which can weigh on share price performance), it's important to note that SSR Mining does not need to do M&A, and it's been quite busy with bolt-on acquisitions at attractive prices to allow it to grow organically without a reliance on further M&A to maintain its production profile. Plus, when the company has made acquisitions, they have followed a similar approach to Agnico Eagle (AEM) - sticking to a regional strategy with low technical and jurisdictional risk. Evidence of this includes increasing its interest in Kartaltepe (Copler), acquiring the Fisher Property in Saskatchewan to complement Seabee, adding Hod Maden in a jurisdiction it already operates in with a partner it knows well (Lidya), and adding key land next to Marigold in 2019. So, from an overall risk standpoint, I see the risks as low, with SSRM not being a company I've found to make big risky bets in jurisdictions it isn't familiar with or on assets that are a decade away from first production, like some other producers, leading to write-downs in some cases.

To summarize, if SSR Mining makes another acquisition, I would expect it to lead to modest share dilution (if any), I would expect it to be accretive with a near 20% IRR, and I would expect it to be low-risk with an attractive price paid, consistent with its conservative M&A strategy to date.

Valuation

Based on ~217 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$13.30, SSR Mining trades at a market cap of ~$2.89 billion and an enterprise value of ~$2.77 billion, a significant departure from its peak market cap of ~$5.4 billion in mid-2021. This sharp decline in the stock's valuation can be attributed to multiple compression from frothiness that led to inflated multiples for many producers in 2020/2021, margin compression because of stickier-than-expected inflationary pressures, and a negative surprise at Copler (since resolved) which put a further dent in sentiment for this previous industry leader from a performance standpoint. Fortunately, this near 50% decline in the stock has finally left SSR Mining trading at a more reasonable valuation, sitting at ~5.7x FY2024 cash flow per share estimates of $2.32. Meanwhile, it's back to trading at a discount to P/NAV vs. an estimated net asset value of ~$3.9 billion.

SSR Mining Historical Cash Flow Multiple & Current Valuation - FASTGraphs.com

Given the significant compression in multiples sector-wide and much different multiples than in past cycles, I think a more reasonable multiple for SSR Mining is 8.0x cash flow and 1.0x P/NAV. If we use a 65% weighting to P/NAV and a 35% weighting to P/CF to calculate its fair value, this points to a fair value of US$18.40. Hence, there is clearly an upside to fair value for SSR Mining even if we use more conservative multiples than where the stock has traded in the past five years. That said, I am looking for a minimum 35% discount to fair value for mid-tier producers to ensure a margin of safety. After applying this discount, SSR Mining's updated low-risk buy zone comes in at US$12.00 or lower. Obviously, there's no guarantee that the stock retreats to these levels. Still, given the riskier business model for producers relative to their royalty/streaming peers and the chunky NAV weighting to Turkiye, this is the level I am waiting for to get more interested from an investment standpoint.

Historical Shareholder Returns - Company Website

The silver lining to this undervaluation in the stock is that SSR Mining is one of the few companies that has been consistently reducing its share count through aggressive buybacks, repurchasing ~$40 million worth of shares in Q2 2023 alone and ~$250 million in share repurchases in 2021 and 2022 combined. So, not only is there an extra layer of support for its stock in the open market versus some other producers that are selling shares under their ATM and creating supply vs. demand issues, but the company is setting itself up for significant cash flow per share growth post-2026 with a smaller share count and the addition of a high-margin cash flow machine in Hod Maden, which is expected to be in commercial production in 2027.

Summary

SSR Mining will enjoy a much stronger H2 from production and margins, with H1 suffering from the negative combination of lower production and front-end weighted sustaining capital. Looking ahead to FY2024, we should see a further improvement in the company's margins, with slightly lower production offset by lower sustaining capital expenditures following a busy year at Marigold. However, while SSR Mining is becoming much more reasonably valued, I continue to see more attractive opportunities elsewhere in the sector, with some larger producers trading at less than 5x FY2024 cash flow per share estimates while also returning significant capital to shareholders. Hence, while I see SSR Mining as one of the better run names sector-wide with growing per share metrics, the stock would need to decline closer to US$12.00 for me to get more interested where it would offer an adequate margin of safety.