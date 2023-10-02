Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pitney Bowes Shareholders Win Big As Lautenbach Steps Down

Oct. 02, 2023 9:45 AM ETPitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)17 Comments
Justin Dopierala
Justin Dopierala
2.84K Followers

Summary

  • The Pitney Bowes Inc. Board of Directors has replaced CEO Marc Lautenbach following pressure from major shareholders.
  • The immediate sale of the Global Ecommerce segment now appears certain, with a focus on reducing corporate overhead.
  • The company's valuation could increase to over $15 per share by next year with the sale of the segment and cost-cutting measures.
  • A recent short seller attack (increasing shares short by over 26% in Aug/Sept) to force a dividend cut may now result in a short squeeze, taking shares back into the double digits.

Man being fired at his job and leaving the office

andresr

Today, we received news from Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) that CEO Marc Lautenbach has "stepped down" as CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors! On August 17th, I wrote about several scenarios

Justin Dopierala profile picture
Justin Dopierala
2.84K Followers
Justin Dopierala is President and Founder of DOMO Capital. He received his Bachelor of Science from Concordia University, Wisconsin (2005), graduating summa cum laude and recognized as the most outstanding undergraduate student of his class. He completed his MBA at Concordia the following year. Justin has been the portfolio manager for DOMO Capital Management since the portfolio's inception (2008). His years at DOMO has been enhanced by corporate experience with Harley-Davidson, Case New Holland, and FedEx Services. His work as an auditor in the areas of Information Technology, Plant Operations, and Finance honed his analytical skills and enable DOMO's sophisticated financial models. Investing began at an early age for Justin, when he convinced his parents to place a trade for him at age 15 using money he'd saved from mowing lawns. This interest found a focus and structure when a college professor encouraged him to read The Intelligent Investor, the principles of which remain a critical component of the DOMO philosophy to this day. Justin describes his interest in investing as a combination of a passion for competition, desire to do well for himself and clients, and the intellectual rigor of the discipline. A college football Hall of Fame inductee, Justin attributes his athletic and scholastic success as early validation of the same elements that drive the DOMO discipline: Hard work digging deep into the details, combined with an uncanny ability to stay on course by remembering the big picture. These disciplines enable him to meet the greatest challenge he believes a portfolio manager faces; filtering out short term noise in order to remain convicted in longer term investable ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PBI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

PBI is a current position in the DOMO Concentrated All Cap Value Composite. More information on the composite can be found at our website. DOMO Capital Management, LLC ("DOMO") is a state registered investment adviser in the State of California, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. The Adviser may not transact business in states where it is not appropriately registered, excluded or exempted from registration. Individualized responses to persons that involve either the effecting of transactions in securities, or the rendering of personalized investment advice for compensation, will not be made without registration or exemption. Justin R. Dopierala is the President and Founder, and a registered investment adviser representative, of DOMO. Additional information about DOMO is disclosed in our Form ADV, which is available upon request. All information contained herein is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation or an offer to provide investment advisory services in any jurisdiction. The investment strategy discussed herein may not be suitable for everyone. Investors need to review an investment strategy for their own particular situation before making any investment decision. We believe the information obtained from any third-party resources to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy, timeliness or completeness. The opinions, estimates, projections, comments on financial market trends and other information contained herein constitute our judgment and are as of the date of the material, are subject to change without notice at any time in reaction to shifting market conditions and other factors and should not be construed as personalized investment advice. DOMO has no obligation to provide any updates or changes to such information.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (17)

BigbeeUS profile picture
BigbeeUS
Today, 10:42 AM
Premium
Comments (118)
It's time to start dialing for dollars, and I would start with Shopify.
Federico Cuneo profile picture
Federico Cuneo
Today, 10:34 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.04K)
Justin, why do you think they can sell the GeC for 1 Billion? What if they get half of that?
Justin Dopierala profile picture
Justin Dopierala
Today, 10:45 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (3.39K)
@Federico Cuneo This is a double digit stock if they just shut GEC down completely and sell it to no one. That isn't going to happen. In essence, you can just take whatever the sale price is and add it to the current market cap of the company. Then... you have to discount future cash flows with the understanding that you'll no longer have $100M annual losses and you'll also have significantly less CapEx requirements...

Current market cap is about $500M.... so basically just assume that for every $500M they sell GEC for... the stock should go up about $3 per share without even taking into account the improved profitability going forward.
Justin Dopierala profile picture
Justin Dopierala
Today, 10:48 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (3.39K)
@Federico Cuneo The list of suitors is large. Many firms bid on Newgistics in 2017 - it is a very valuable asset to a lot of different firms. We'll just have to wait and see who they unload it to... but the list of potential acquirers is large.
Knife Is Falling profile picture
Knife Is Falling
Today, 10:20 AM
Premium
Comments (290)
> We can see that this actually already recently happened with Pitney Bowes shares back on January 26th of 2021 where they jumped from $7.53 to $15.50 in 2-3 days on no news other than short sellers being forced to cover other short positions such as GameStop

An attentive reader might recollect that Jan 26 was exactly the date when @Justin Dopierala posted his overly bullish article on PBI here, which might or might not have contributed to the price movement.
cetarro profile picture
cetarro
Today, 10:16 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.01K)
over a million shares in the first 45 min... who is on the ask here?
Justin Dopierala profile picture
Justin Dopierala
Today, 10:17 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (3.39K)
@cetarro The ask? Who is on the bid?? lol - why would anyone sell shares below $5 much less $10 with Lautenbach out and the sale of the global ecommerce segment all but assured?
cetarro profile picture
cetarro
Today, 10:20 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.01K)
@Justin Dopierala right, that'd be the ask.... i'm surprised the shorts are getting allowed out here...
Justin Dopierala profile picture
Justin Dopierala
Today, 10:22 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (3.39K)
@cetarro Maybe they're still adding just like Melvin Capital did with GameStop...
r
rogarg77
Today, 9:52 AM
Investing Group
Comments (177)
Hope for the best
Justin Dopierala profile picture
Justin Dopierala
Today, 9:49 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (3.39K)
I wasn't allowed to say Lautenbach was "Fired" but... we all know what happened here... lol
Knife Is Falling profile picture
Knife Is Falling
Today, 10:27 AM
Premium
Comments (290)
@Justin Dopierala at least he can use his exit payment to get a large number of shares at the low, sit back and see what happens after a person who knows what they are doing takes the steer.
linska profile picture
linska
Today, 11:12 AM
Investing Group
Comments (287)
@Knife Is Falling Wonder what his compensation package will be to leave. Are any other lackeys going with him?
Justin Dopierala profile picture
Justin Dopierala
Today, 11:15 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (3.39K)
@linska The golden parachute will not apply since there was no change in control.
