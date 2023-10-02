TORM: High Hopes Need A Reality Check (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- My Buy rating on TRMD has met my expectations, but its upward momentum has stalled at a pivotal level.
- The company's revised earnings outlook suggests a lower second-half projection due to uncertain macroeconomic conditions.
- Despite caution, I assessed that the threat of a steep dividend cut appears to be relatively low for now, keeping income investors on board.
- However, TRMD's "D-" earnings revision grade suggests it's no longer viable to keep hopes too high, as it potentially undergoes its earnings downcycle.
- I urge investors sitting on significant gains to consider taking some risks off the table before the momentum swings against them.
Leading refined oil products shipping company TORM plc (TRMD) stock has performed according to my expectations since my pre-earnings update in early August 2023. However, while TRMD holders benefited from its robust dividend yield driving its total return, TRMD's momentum has stalled at a critical resistance zone.
Despite that, it hasn't stopped TRMD from significantly outperforming the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since my previous update, notching a total return of 12.8%, including a price-performance gain of about 6.4%.
The company's second-quarter or FQ2 earnings release in August saw management lift the lower end of its EBITDA guidance range to between $775M and $900M. However, its revised midpoint outlook of $837.5M suggests a marked downgrade from its previous midpoint outlook of $925M. As such, it suggests a second-half EBITDA projection of about $402.2M, lower than its first-half metric of $435.3M.
Management's revised guidance is prudent, considering uncertain macroeconomic conditions and China's less inspiring recovery driving its TCE outlook. As such, it anticipated a more tepid Q3 before a more robust recovery in the final quarter.
Notwithstanding the company's near-term caution, TRMD's relative outperformance suggests the market isn't concerned with potential headwinds that could lead to a steep dividend cut. Seeking Alpha's "B-" dividend safety grade bolsters my conviction that income investors are likely expected to hold TRMD's critical support zones firmly.
The significant growth in the underlying crude oil prices (CL1:COM) (CO1:COM) has also lifted TRMD's momentum from its June low, up more than 25% through its recent highs (price-performance basis). As such, I believe near-term optimism from stronger seaborne flows has likely been priced in, as the momentum could stall as Brent Crude inches closer to the $100 level.
Despite that, management is confident about the demand/supply dynamics in the near- to medium-term. While the risks of tanker overcapacity cannot be ruled out, the product tanker building cadence remains relatively constrained. Accordingly, deliveries are expected to increase at an annualized growth rate of 2.8% over the next 3.5 years. Furthermore, tight supply dynamics in the shipyards are expected to curtail near-term supply headwinds, as "any new additional orders won't be delivered before 2026."
TRMD's "A" valuation grade suggests investors could be underpricing its "A" growth potential. It's an interesting consideration because TRMD has yet to regain its all-time highs at the $36.6 level established in early 2023.
However, TRMD's "C-" momentum grade suggests that TRMD's buying momentum has lost considerable traction, notwithstanding its valuation appeal. As such, investors should pay close attention to whether buying sentiments are expected to remain robust in helping TRMD continue its recovery.
Still, TRMD's "D-" earnings revisions grade suggests that the best days could be over for TORM, corroborated by the downward revision in its EBITDA midpoint outlook.
In addition, I gleaned that TRMD buyers have been unable to muster sufficient buying momentum to regain its critical 50-week moving average or MA (blue line) after bottoming out in June.
I believe it's a pivotal development in TRMD's price action, raising a yellow flag in my assessment. While it isn't an outright sell signal (red flag), I believe more time should be allotted to ascertain whether TRMD could maintain its uptrend bias.
A failure to regain decisive control of the $28 level could suggest that TRMD is not likely to recover its all-time highs, possibly reversing into a medium-term downtrend.
With my bullish thesis playing out accordingly as TRMD outperformed the S&P 500 significantly, I believe it's apt for me to be more cautious at the current levels.
Rating: Downgraded to Hold.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying growth companies, market trends and growth opportunities.
TRMD's dividend is great for the long term in my opinion.
They are not 100% crude oil shipper.IMO, their focus on refined products with less competition insulates them somewhat (not totally) from the 100% crude tanker woes (feast or famine).If TRMD cut my dividend 50% (which I doubt will happen) it would still be good.
And a lower share price is an opportunity to add at cheaper prices.