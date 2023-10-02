Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TORM: High Hopes Need A Reality Check (Rating Downgrade)

Oct. 02, 2023 12:00 PM ETTORM plc (TRMD)1 Comment
Summary

  • My Buy rating on TRMD has met my expectations, but its upward momentum has stalled at a pivotal level.
  • The company's revised earnings outlook suggests a lower second-half projection due to uncertain macroeconomic conditions.
  • Despite caution, I assessed that the threat of a steep dividend cut appears to be relatively low for now, keeping income investors on board.
  • However, TRMD's "D-" earnings revision grade suggests it's no longer viable to keep hopes too high, as it potentially undergoes its earnings downcycle.
  • I urge investors sitting on significant gains to consider taking some risks off the table before the momentum swings against them.
Oil Tanker

HeliRy

Leading refined oil products shipping company TORM plc (TRMD) stock has performed according to my expectations since my pre-earnings update in early August 2023. However, while TRMD holders benefited from its robust dividend yield driving its total return, TRMD's

Comments (1)

Chancer profile picture
Chancer
Today, 12:51 PM
Investing Group
Comments (17.42K)
I am not concerned.
TRMD's dividend is great for the long term in my opinion.
They are not 100% crude oil shipper.

IMO, their focus on refined products with less competition insulates them somewhat (not totally) from the 100% crude tanker woes (feast or famine).

If TRMD cut my dividend 50% (which I doubt will happen) it would still be good.
And a lower share price is an opportunity to add at cheaper prices.
