HeliRy

Leading refined oil products shipping company TORM plc (TRMD) stock has performed according to my expectations since my pre-earnings update in early August 2023. However, while TRMD holders benefited from its robust dividend yield driving its total return, TRMD's momentum has stalled at a critical resistance zone.

Despite that, it hasn't stopped TRMD from significantly outperforming the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since my previous update, notching a total return of 12.8%, including a price-performance gain of about 6.4%.

The company's second-quarter or FQ2 earnings release in August saw management lift the lower end of its EBITDA guidance range to between $775M and $900M. However, its revised midpoint outlook of $837.5M suggests a marked downgrade from its previous midpoint outlook of $925M. As such, it suggests a second-half EBITDA projection of about $402.2M, lower than its first-half metric of $435.3M.

Management's revised guidance is prudent, considering uncertain macroeconomic conditions and China's less inspiring recovery driving its TCE outlook. As such, it anticipated a more tepid Q3 before a more robust recovery in the final quarter.

Notwithstanding the company's near-term caution, TRMD's relative outperformance suggests the market isn't concerned with potential headwinds that could lead to a steep dividend cut. Seeking Alpha's "B-" dividend safety grade bolsters my conviction that income investors are likely expected to hold TRMD's critical support zones firmly.

The significant growth in the underlying crude oil prices (CL1:COM) (CO1:COM) has also lifted TRMD's momentum from its June low, up more than 25% through its recent highs (price-performance basis). As such, I believe near-term optimism from stronger seaborne flows has likely been priced in, as the momentum could stall as Brent Crude inches closer to the $100 level.

Despite that, management is confident about the demand/supply dynamics in the near- to medium-term. While the risks of tanker overcapacity cannot be ruled out, the product tanker building cadence remains relatively constrained. Accordingly, deliveries are expected to increase at an annualized growth rate of 2.8% over the next 3.5 years. Furthermore, tight supply dynamics in the shipyards are expected to curtail near-term supply headwinds, as "any new additional orders won't be delivered before 2026."

TRMD Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

TRMD's "A" valuation grade suggests investors could be underpricing its "A" growth potential. It's an interesting consideration because TRMD has yet to regain its all-time highs at the $36.6 level established in early 2023.

However, TRMD's "C-" momentum grade suggests that TRMD's buying momentum has lost considerable traction, notwithstanding its valuation appeal. As such, investors should pay close attention to whether buying sentiments are expected to remain robust in helping TRMD continue its recovery.

Still, TRMD's "D-" earnings revisions grade suggests that the best days could be over for TORM, corroborated by the downward revision in its EBITDA midpoint outlook.

TRMD price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

In addition, I gleaned that TRMD buyers have been unable to muster sufficient buying momentum to regain its critical 50-week moving average or MA (blue line) after bottoming out in June.

I believe it's a pivotal development in TRMD's price action, raising a yellow flag in my assessment. While it isn't an outright sell signal (red flag), I believe more time should be allotted to ascertain whether TRMD could maintain its uptrend bias.

A failure to regain decisive control of the $28 level could suggest that TRMD is not likely to recover its all-time highs, possibly reversing into a medium-term downtrend.

With my bullish thesis playing out accordingly as TRMD outperformed the S&P 500 significantly, I believe it's apt for me to be more cautious at the current levels.

Rating: Downgraded to Hold.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

We Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!