What I Wish I Knew Before Buying REITs

Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, have now existed in the U.S. for over 60 years!

And despite becoming mainstream investments that are now owned by 150 million Americans, they still remain heavily misunderstood by the masses.

I have been covering REITs (VNQ) on Seeking Alpha and YouTube for years, and through my daily interactions with readers, it is clear to me that REITs suffer from major misconceptions.

My theory is that REITs are so misunderstood because they are a weird category in between stocks and real estate and, as a result, they don't have a specialist investor base:

Real estate investors typically don't trust or understand the stock market,

Whereas, stock investors generally have little expertise in real estate investing.

Being a hybrid of the two has led to lots of misconceptions. In today's article, I want to correct some of those, hoping that it will help you improve your future investment performance:

Misconception #1 - REITs are income investments

I can't tell you how many times I have read that you shouldn't buy REITs because their dividend yields are too low relative to bonds or treasuries.

Just recently, I posted an article on Realty Income (O) and it received the following comment:

"No sense in owning something yielding 6% when I can get 5.5% from a money market fund."

This shows you that people still see REITs are bond alternatives. They are simply income investments in the eyes of many.

But that's totally wrong.

Consider that REITs generated 13% average annual total returns over the past decades and outperformed even the S&P500 (SPY) and Tech stocks (QQQ):

NAREIT

Less than half of these returns came from dividend income, and so clearly, REITs are not just "income investments.

Taking the example of Realty Income, it yields today 6%, but historically, it has also grown steadily at 5% per year. It is able to grow because its leases include rent hikes and it also retains about 30% of its cash flow to buy additional properties.

You add the yield and the growth together and you already get to double-digit total returns:

6% dividend yield + 5% FFO per share growth = 11% annual total return

If you are long-term-oriented, that's a lot more attractive than earning a 5.5% yield on a money market fund. You, of course, need to accept some volatility, but over the long run, you will earn much better returns, earn more income, and also enjoy better inflation protection.

Besides, the above calculation assumes that REIT valuation multiples will remain intact. But today, REITs are heavily discounted, trading at historically low multiples because they are currently out of favor.

Realty Income is priced at just 11.5x FFO, but in the past years, it has typically been priced closer to 18x FFO.

Assuming that it returns to just 15x FFO over the next 3 years, that would add another 30% upside, resulting in ~20% annual total returns over the coming years.

Realty Income has historically compounded investors' capital at 15% annually since 1994. These are not just income investments!

Misconception #2 - REITs are not tax-efficient

Here is another comment that I received recently:

"Just a reminder that REIT dividends are ordinary income based on your bracket and are not "qualified dividends." If I do buy O, it will definitely be in an IRA, because all IRA distributions are taxed as ordinary income."

This person is simply assuming that REITs aren't tax-efficient because their dividend income is classified as ordinary income, which is taxed at a higher rate.

But this is very shortsighted. REITs are actually some of the most tax-efficient investments in the entire market. I explain why in a separate article that compares REITs to rental properties:

"Firstly, REITs pay no corporate tax. That's a major tax-efficiency from the get-go. Secondly, REITs only pay out a portion of their cash flow in dividends, and whatever they retain is fully tax deferred. The 90% payout rule is based on taxable income, but the cash flow is typically a lot higher due to non-cash depreciation. As a result, a lot of REITs will only distribute about 50%-60% of their cash flow in the form of dividends. That other 50% is taxed at 0% since it's retained by the REIT and reinvested in growth. Thirdly, a portion of the dividend payment is often classified as a "return of capital." Once more, this is fully tax deferred. Some REITs even classify 100% of their distributions as return of capital so you owe no taxes. BSR REIT (OTCPK:BSRTF) is a good example of that. Fourth, whatever portion of the dividend is taxed will also benefit from a 20% deduction, reducing the taxes even further. Fifth, REITs typically generate a large portion of their returns from growth and appreciation. REITs enjoy greater growth prospects than rentals because they typically invest in Class A properties and have access to public capital markets to raise additional capital for growth. Finally, REITs are today heavily discounted relative to their net asset values, and therefore, the future returns will likely be heavily dominated by appreciation, which is tax deferred. The dividend income is just a bonus on top of that."

So REITs are very tax-efficient, even when held in a taxable account in most cases. But if that's not enough for you, you could, of course, put them in a tax-deferred account. I just want to make it clear that it is wrong to simply assume that because REITs generate ordinary income, they should only go into tax-deferred accounts. That is not true.

Misconception #3 - REITs suffer heavily from rising interest rates

Today, everyone appears convinced that REITs should be avoided due to the rising interest rates. Here is a recent comment that I received on this topic:

"Rates are going higher for longer. No one exactly knows how long. This means hell for REITs. It’s a no brainer to buy risk free 5% treasuries or money market funds while waiting for the storm in REITs to ease."

But again, this is nothing more than a misconception.

All in all, I would argue that REITs are less sensitive to rising interest rates than most stocks, including the S&P500 and Tech stocks.

That's because of three main reasons:

Firstly, rising interest rates should have a larger negative impact on the value of long-duration cash flow. This means that the profits generated today have less to lose than the profits that are expected to be generated sometime far into the future. This is simply because of the discounting effect and the time value of money.

Therefore, REITs, which generate a lot of cash flow today and are priced at low valuation multiples should be less impacted than Tech stocks, which generate less profits today, but are expected to generate high profits 10 years into the future.

Secondly, REIT balance sheets are today the strongest that they have ever been with LTVs at just 30% on average, mostly fixed rate debt and long debt maturities. Therefore, the impact on their cash flow is limited. The same cannot be said about most non-REIT companies in the U.S., which use quite a bit more leverage.

Finally, it is important to remember that interest rates surged because of the high inflation. And since REITs are real estate investments, they benefit a lot more from the high inflation than most other businesses. It led to surging rents, higher construction costs, and property replacement costs. This also explains why the cash flows of REITs have kept on growing over the past years. Again, the same is not true for most non-REIT businesses, many of which suffered a lot from the surge in interest rates.

Still don't believe me?

Then consider this study that shows that REITs have historically earned a 17% positive total return and materially outperformed the rest of the market in the 12 months following rate hikes:

Cohen & Steers

Again, this is normal and even expected given that inflation leads to higher rents, debt is low, maturities are long, and the impact on the valuation of long-duration cash flows should be greater.

Many will, of course, point out the recent crash in the REIT sector as evidence that REITs suffer from rising interest rates, but if you actually look at their fundamentals, you will see that REIT cash flows and dividends have kept on rising in most cases, even as their share prices crashed.

The point here is that it is wrong to assume that REITs are more impacted than other companies. Every business benefits from cheaper debt, and REITs are no exception. However, the fundamentals of REITs are not more impacted than those of others, and their valuation shouldn't be more impacted either.

This is especially true going forward given that REITs are now heavily discounted and offer a significant margin of safety following their recent crash:

Data by YCharts

The same cannot be said about other stocks, which are today priced at exceptionally high valuation multiples relative to the level of interest rates.

Misconception #4 - REITs are less rewarding than rental properties

People will assume that REITs cannot be as rewarding as rental properties because you cannot buy REITs with a mortgage.

This is wrong.

What they ignore is that REITs are already leveraged investments. When you buy shares of a REIT, you are providing the equity - the equivalent of the down payment. REITs then add debt on top of this to leverage your equity and earn higher returns.

So it is no different.

You enjoy the same benefits of leverage as if you were taking the debt yourself. The difference here is that REITs will typically get better terms on the debt than you could and the debt is also safer because you don't need to sign on it yourself. You enjoy true limited liability when investing in REITs.

Sometimes, people will also argue that REITs cannot be as rewarding because you pay millions to their managers. But again, this is wrong. What these people ignore is that the management of REITs is extremely cost-efficient because of their large scale. Taking the example of Realty Income, its management cost as a percentage of total assets is just 0.3% and that's despite paying millions to its top executives:

Realty Income

The management of private properties, whether you do it yourself or delegate it, is going to be 2-4x more expensive.

The more cost-efficient management leads to higher returns for REITs.

But REITs also enjoy many other advantages:

They get cheaper debt

Enjoy better access to capital

Have better talent working for them

Can develop their own properties

Skip brokerage fees

Etc.

Still don't believe me that REITs are more rewarding?

The good thing here is that you don't need to take my word for it as many studies have been made on this topic and the takeaway is that REITs outperform by 2-4% in most cases.

EPRA

Cambridge

NAREIT

That's the result of better access to capital, better talent, better properties, etc.

Misconception #5 - Offices, malls, and hotels are set for some pain and therefore, you should avoid REITs

Finally, some will assume that just because some property sectors are today struggling, you should avoid all REITs, not realizing that this is a vast and versatile sector.

Sure, offices, malls, and hotels may struggle, but these represent only ~5% of the REIT sector.

The vast majority of REITs, 95%+ of them, invest in much stronger sectors. These include:

Apartment communities

Manufactured housing communities

Cell towers

Data centers

Warehouses

Distribution centers

Factories

Strip centers

Farmland

Timberland

Billboards

Net leases

Etc.

BSR REIT

Arguing that you should avoid all REITs just because a small minority of them are struggling is the same as saying that you should avoid all stocks because a minority of them will do poorly over time.

It simply doesn't make any sense.

Bottom Line

REIT investing can be very rewarding, especially today because they are now priced at historically low valuations:

Principal Asset Management

But before you buy REITs, I would strongly recommend that you first invest some time and money into educating yourself.

This should yield you very good returns over time.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.