Investment Thesis

Chewy (CHWY) has seen its share price drop 50% in 3 months.

While I recognize that its Q2 2023 report was not blemish-free, I am not inclined to throw in the towel on this name. I believe there's a lot to be compelled about this stock.

That being said, I openly admit that paying approximately 16x forward free cash flow for Chewy isn't a bargain basement valuation, particularly given that its revenue growth rates are being driven nearly exclusively by an increase in customers' average ticket order, rather than an increase in its customer base.

But at the same time, I believe that many of its pandemic-related headwinds will soon start to dissipate. And the time to throw in the towel is now in the rearview mirror.

Chewy's Near-Term Prospects

Chewy is an e-commerce company specializing in pet products and supplies. Chewy seeks to become a one-stop online destination for pet owners, offering a vast range of items, including pet food, toys, medications, grooming products, and accessories. Chewy's primary focus is on providing convenience and exceptional customer service to pet parents, with features like auto-ship, which is similar to Amazon Prime (AMZN) for timely deliveries of pet essentials. They aim to simplify the pet care experience by delivering high-quality products directly to customers' doorsteps.

The main blemish that overhangs this name is that Chewy's active customers have delivered a third consecutive quarter of negative figures. For investors that want to back a thriving name, the fact that its active customers have decreased for 3 consecutive quarters is something that is clearly weighing on this name.

I don't believe we can with ease brush this insight under the carpet. Indeed, I argue that Chewy's highly shorted stock, at around 15% shorted, is because investors don't buy into the bull case that its pandemic-related active customer headwinds have finished churning out.

Indeed, I've frequently argued that one can tell much about the health of a business by solely focusing on its customer adoption curve. If the business sees its customer curve increasing steadily, this reflects the value a service provides, and a lot can be forgiven, in terms of its revenue growth rates or valuation.

Conversely, if the customer adoption curve is struggling to deliver strong positive numbers, investors will be acutely focused on a company's underlying free cash flow as reflective of a stock's value.

With that in mind, let's delve into Chewy's financials.

Revenue Growth Rates Stabilize

Since Chewy's fiscal Q4 2022 results, Chewy has consistently guided that in 2023 it would grow by around 12% at the high end. And that's part of the bear case that's weighing on the stock.

As we've already discussed, Chewy is no longer seeing an increasing customer base, at least for now. Consequently, its main revenue growth driver is an increase in average ticket order size.

This means that for Chewy to deliver growth, it has to rely on customers spending more per month on its platform. And that's a tough situation for a business to be in. Particularly given management's commentary on the earnings call. Here's an excerpt:

Coming out of the summer months, we are sensing a shift in consumer mindset towards being more discernible, and at the same time, with a higher willingness to consolidate their share of wallet to their trusted retailer of choice. This behavior is driven by a more fluid macro-environment, including high levels of inflation, which have been passed through the industry over the past 18 months. Our dialog with our suppliers confirms that these trends are permeating throughout the pet industry.

And that's what's weighing on the stock. Given concerns that we may be entering a period of economic contraction, investors are perturbed that Chewy's business model is too exposed and reliant on more net sales per active customer.

Moreover, Chewy elaborates on consumer behavior changes, noting a shift towards value-seeking behavior amongst its customers. Given these pesky considerations, let's now discuss Chewy's valuation.

Thinking Through CHWY's Valuation

CHWY Q2 2023

The main reason why I'm bullish on this name is that Chewy's free cash flows continue to move higher at an impressive rate. That's the core of the bull case.

Meanwhile, the bear case combines the fact that the bulk of Chewy's free cash flows are being driven by its reliance on increasing average order size and that this may not be sustainable.

Furthermore, the stock isn't particularly cheap. Even if we acknowledge that Chewy's free cash flow in Q2 practically matched the whole amount of free cash flow it made in 2022, at the present rate, Chewy's forward next twelve months free cash flow will be around $500 million.

This leaves the stock priced at approximately 16x forward free cash flows, which is not in the bargain basement.

The Bottom Line

I remain cautiously optimistic about this e-commerce pet products specialist. While its valuation at approximately 16x forward free cash flow isn't a bargain, there are compelling reasons to stay engaged.

Chewy's growth has been driven by larger average ticket orders rather than a significant increase in its customer base, which presents challenges. The decline in active customer numbers for three consecutive quarters is a key concern for investors. Monitoring the customer adoption curve is vital, and Chewy's plateaued customer base has raised questions about its free cash flow and valuation.

Further, the changing consumer behavior influenced by economic factors like inflation adds complexity to evaluating Chewy's future performance.

Despite these challenges, Chewy's free cash flow continues to grow at a mighty impressive rate. And that consideration cannot be easily dismissed. Indeed, the stock's valuation, while not cheap, is offset by its strong free cash flow increase.