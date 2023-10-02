Drew Angerer

Introduction

The most recent discussion I had regarding Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) dates back to May 2023, a period when the energy sector was struggling, and OXY's stock had been in a continuous correction phase since late the previous year. During that time, I observed Warren Buffett's consistent and composed approach in steadily accumulating OXY shares, even as they were trading within the $58-60 range. After several months have passed, it becomes evident that this price range has indeed served as a significant support level for OXY:

Seeking Alpha, OXY, author's notes

I wrote back in February 2023 about why the greatest investor chose OXY over, say, Chevron (CVX) or Exxon Mobil (XOM) - you can refer to that article if you are interested in the answer to that question. Today I'd like to update my coverage and give you some new food for thought as Mr. Buffett continues to expand his position, teaching the market a lesson of persistence and patience.

A Few Words On Recent Financials

In its Q2 FY2023 financial report, Occidental showed an adjusted net profit of $661 million or $0.68 per share, marking a significant decline from the same period in the previous year when it reported a net profit of $3.240 billion or $3.16 per share. Notably, Occidental's EPS fell short of both its own estimate of $1.15 and the consensus estimates:

Seeking Alpha, OXY

The decline in earnings was primarily attributed to lower realized prices for crude oil (down 32%), natural gas liquids (down 55%), and natural gas (down 78%). These price reductions more than offset the positive impact of increased production and reduced interest expenses. Sales for the quarter also saw a substantial decline, falling 37% YoY to $6.702 billion, missing the consensus forecast of $6.795 billion.

Within its divisions, the Oil and Gas division reported a pretax net profit of $1.059 billion for Q2 FY2023, down from $4.094 billion in the same period of the previous year, primarily due to lower commodity prices. In contrast, the Chemicals division (OxyChem) experienced a 46% decrease in EBT, reaching $436 million, driven by declining polyvinyl prices, reduced product volume, and weaker chemical pricing. Meanwhile, the Midstream and Marketing segment reported a second-quarter operating loss of $30 million, a stark contrast to the $269 million EBIT last year, primarily due to derivative trading losses and unfavorable natural gas margins.

Despite the challenges, Occidental's management expressed optimism based on better-than-expected production results in 1H FY2023. The company increased its full-year production guidance from 1,150-1,210 mboe/d to 1,185-1,235 mboe/d. Additionally, Occidental announced its projection for capital spending for the year, which is expected to range between $5.2 billion and $5.6 billion, up from $4.4 billion in FY2022.

On August 15th, we found out that OXY is set to acquire Carbon Engineering Ltd. for $1.1 billion in cash. Carbon Engineering specializes in direct air capture technology. This move should enable Occidental to advance and deploy DAC technology as a scalable and cost-effective global carbon removal solution, the Seeking Alpha News team noted. This purchase has generated quite mixed reactions, judging by the comments on this news. However, I think management is taking the right steps because, in the long run, I think the recent purchase positions OXY to play a more active role in mitigating its own carbon emissions and contribute to broader environmental sustainability efforts.

Many also have some doubts about the debt load of OXY, as the company's leverage is much higher than that of most other companies. But in Q2 OXY showed improvements in its financial position with a total debt/capitalization ratio of 41.7%, down from 45.3% compared to the previous year. On the liquidity front, the company held $486 million in cash and cash equivalents, which was notably lower than the $1.362 billion reported in Q2 FY2022. Therefore, the situation here is really mixed.

However, if we assume that high oil prices will remain relatively stable for the foreseeable future, I think OXY has a chance to continue growing despite its leverage.

The Potential of OXY

In its recent note on the energy sector [September 14, 2023 - proprietary source], Goldman Sachs mentioned an interesting fact that speaks not only for OXY but also for all representatives of the industry. The fact is that upcycles in oil last ~12 years on average and the current cycle started in 2020. Yes, things are moving fast these days - cycles have become more fluid (see the COVID crisis and how quickly we got out of it). But the last 3 years are too fast to solve all the problems that have been accumulating in the energy sector for years.

We see how quickly OPEC countries react to any macro shift against them and how futile the U.S. attempts to lower the price of oil by releasing their reserves have proven to be. Yes, they may not need to be replenished to previous levels, but there is already enough demand in the market to keep prices high as far as I see. As GS analysts said, oil demand will grow to ~107 mn bpd by the end of this decade vs. ~102 mn bpd currently.

Against this backdrop, the continued turnaround of the OXY business seems quite logical. The company continues to invest aggressively while focusing on distributing the remaining FCF to shareholders.

Data by YCharts

Occidental Petroleum's assets in the Gulf of Mexico, Permian Basin, and the Middle East are of high quality, and if the market continues to create a favorable atmosphere for high oil prices - and so far all indications are exactly that, even if there is a recession - then the ongoing FCF should allow OXY to further reduce its leverage and buy back shares.

If the potential turnaround succeeds - Goldman Sachs cites the successful example of Hess Corporation (HES) - to catch up with its peer, I believe OXY's market cap could double:

Goldman Sachs [September 14, 2023 - proprietary source]

The Bottom Line

Certainly, my investment thesis carries several notable risks.

Firstly, a significant portion of my rationale hinges on the assumption that the favorable commodity cycle will continue its bullish trend. It's essential to recognize that the resurgence of interest in the energy sector among investors doesn't guarantee its sustained success, and in the event of an economic downturn, it could revert to underperformance.

Secondly, Occidental does bear a substantial debt burden. As pointed out by Bill Selesky of Argus Research on August 16, 2023 (proprietary source), maintaining low debt levels is prudent, especially in a rising interest rate environment. Currently, Occidental's debt-to-capitalization ratio stands at 42%, which is quite high. Moreover, he raises concerns about the strategic fit of the liquefied natural gas and offshore assets acquired from Anadarko within Occidental's portfolio. It's anticipated that it may take some time to realize sustained sales and earnings growth from these assets, according to Selesky's analysis. Thus, these factors underscore the importance of vigilance and careful consideration when evaluating Occidental's investment potential.

However, in my opinion, OXY's valuation is now close to fair - this is confirmed by both the FCF yield (chart above) and the EV/EBITDA ratio for the next year:

Data by YCharts

One of the most important things in investing is to be persistent and patient. These are the two traits that characterize the world's greatest investor - after selecting a company that he believes has good growth potential (or a great shareholder return), he makes an investment decision and only seems to change it when the company begins to perform adversely for him in terms of corporate governance. Judging by Buffett's recent actions, he hasn't changed his mind about OXY yet in my opinion. Given the potential for a successful turnaround, I'll not change my Buy rating this time either.

Thanks for reading!