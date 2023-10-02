Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Teladoc: Broken Growth Story Deteriorates Further (Rating Downgrade)

Oct. 02, 2023 4:30 PM ETTeladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)AMZN
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Teladoc Health, Inc. is facing significant competition from Amazon in the telehealth space. Amazon is broadening its reach as it seeks new growth impetus in healthcare.
  • Amazon's financial resources and consumer moat make it a significant threat to Teladoc's competitive position.
  • Unfortunately, Teladoc Health's "C+" growth and valuation grades don't suggest a compelling buying opportunity. Its growth story was well and truly broken but could worsen from here.
  • Buyers recently gave up the critical $21.5 support zone, as they likely anticipated more execution risks in Teladoc's competitive position.
  • Notwithstanding my previous speculative thesis, I no longer hold a bullish view on Teladoc's ability to turn around at the current levels.
African American young man doing online psychotherapy at home

Renata Angerami

One of the toughest jobs of a growth investor is to separate the "real" leaders from the "pretenders" so that we don't pick the wrong stock to anchor our portfolio.

JR Research
28.2K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying growth companies, market trends and growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for aggressive investors seeking to capitalize on high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

