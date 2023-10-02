Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intel's Turnaround: A Buy Approaching The New Age Of AI

Oct. 02, 2023 11:07 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)
Investor Express profile picture
Investor Express
210 Followers

Summary

  • There are arguments to be optimistic about a INTC turnaround, and share price rebound.
  • I note that Intel has been making some smart moves in its turnaround plans, such as shedding some non-core businesses.
  • With a booming AI semiconductor market, Intel is one of the few firms with a diverse enough portfolio to serve multiple needs in the AI revolution.
  • I calculate an implied $188 billion FY 2025 market capitalization, or a $43/ share price target (FY 2025).

Intel Headquarters

JasonDoiy

Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) share price has been under pressure over the past few years, due to a combination of macro headwinds, competitive pressures from both fab and foundry, as well as concerns about the company's financials and sustainability of dividend payments. From a

This article was written by

Investor Express profile picture
Investor Express
210 Followers
I have worked in investment banking for almost a decade, before I decided to fully turn my attention to the stock market and my private investments. As a contributor to Seeking Alpha, my articles have a focus on accounting and financial analysis. I am an ex-colleague and close friend of Cavenagh Research, who also writes on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.