Introduction

It's time to talk about mining and the climate. In this case, we'll discuss the impact of climate measures on metals demand and related developments.

On May 15, I wrote an article titled Rio Tinto Wins Big As Net Zero Is Fantasy. In that article, I highlighted major trends like the fact that new net-zero technologies require much more metal than conventional technologies.

For example, an electric car requires more than 5x more metal than a conventional car. Offshore wind requires massive amounts of copper and zinc. Solar requires silicon and copper.

In this article, I'm updating the bull case, using new findings and new data on Rio Tinto's (NYSE:RIO) own progress. The company is tremendously well-positioned to benefit from rising copper demand, robust iron ore demand, and investments in rare earths like lithium.

I believe that Rio Tinto can almost be seen as a mining ETF, thanks to exposure in the right areas, conservative management, and the ability to reward investors with juicy dividends - especially once the next economic upswing causes cyclical metal demand to rise.

So, let's dive into the details!

About Net Zero - A Need For New Supply

Although I have 20% fossil fuel exposure, I'm not opposed to clean energy. On the contrary, the reason why I own so much oil exposure is that I do not trust the way governments are handling the energy transition. It's a way to protect myself against energy inflation, not a protest.

A forced energy trend leads to inflation, especially because we're now closing perfectly fine coal plants and reducing investments in affordable energy sources.

The problem is that the energy transition requires a lot of time and resources. This cannot be forced.

For example, looking at the data below, we see that according to the IEA, demand for rare earths will explode. Under current government policies, we could see close to 15 kilotonnes of rare earth demand by 2040. If we follow sustainable development goals, that number could be 35 kilotonnes. Right now, that number is barely a fraction of that.

The chart below also shows that China dominates the production of rare earths - even after accelerated investments by other nations.

To make things worse, China does not only mine 70% of global rare earths, but it processes 87% of it and refines 91% of it.

In other words, if Western nations (the main drivers behind net zero) want to expand their footprint, new mining needs to be accelerated, not just because of a lack of demand.

That's where Rio Tinto comes in. Bloomberg reported last month that the company is on its way to becoming a meaningful lithium producer, focusing on its own capacities instead of buying other producers.

According to the article (emphasis added):

The world's second-largest mining company is actively looking to grow in lithium, a key ingredient to make batteries for electric vehicles, a strategy that sets it apart from rivals like BHP Group that have so far steered clear of the tiny but fast-growing market. Rio has already bought a mine in Argentina for $825 million, while plans for a flagship lithium project in Serbia were dashed last year when the government blocked the development after thousands of protesters took to the streets to oppose it. Stausholm also confirmed that the company has secured exploration land to look for lithium in Western Australia - where its giant iron ore mines that drive its profit are based. The region has been at the center of major dealmaking in the industry.

Having said that, let's take a closer look at how RIO is doing.

Rio Tinto Is Positioned For Growth

Despite strong secular tailwinds, RIO's stock price isn't going anywhere. The problem is that cyclical growth is weak.

Looking at COMEX Copper futures, we see that prices are elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels but well below the post-pandemic highs.

TradingView - COMEX Copper

I believe that favorable supply and demand dynamics prevent commodity prices from going much lower. This was different in the years between 2011 and 2020.

It also helps RIO's financials.

Despite challenging operating conditions, Rio Tinto showed resilience in the first half of this year, achieving solid underlying earnings of $5.7 billion, a free cash flow of $3.8 billion, a 20% return on capital employed, and a 5% production increase in the first half of 2023.

As a result, the company will return $2.9 billion to shareholders, reflecting its disciplined capital allocation and maintaining a net debt of around $4 billion.

The company also made a number of strategic investments.

Oyu Tolgoi Underground : RIO achieved sustainable production at the Oyu Tolgoi underground copper mine.

: RIO achieved sustainable production at the Oyu Tolgoi underground copper mine. Kennecott Expansion : RIO invested nearly $0.5 billion to expand the underground operation at Kennecott in Utah, which is expected to yield 250,000 tonnes of additional mined copper.

: RIO invested nearly $0.5 billion to expand the underground operation at Kennecott in Utah, which is expected to yield 250,000 tonnes of additional mined copper. La Granja Joint Venture : The company announced a joint venture with First Quantum to unlock La Granja in Peru, one of the largest undeveloped copper projects globally.

: The company announced a joint venture with First Quantum to unlock La Granja in Peru, one of the largest undeveloped copper projects globally. Aluminum Expansion : RIO expanded the AP60 smelter, known for its low-carbon technology, and entered a joint venture with Matalco to lead in providing recycled aluminum in North America.

: RIO expanded the AP60 smelter, known for its low-carbon technology, and entered a joint venture with Matalco to lead in providing recycled aluminum in North America. Simandou : The company advanced the world-class high-grade iron ore deposit in Guinea and strengthened the local team.

: The company advanced the world-class high-grade iron ore deposit in Guinea and strengthened the local team. Western Range Iron Ore : RIO commenced construction on the Western Range Iron Ore project.

: RIO commenced construction on the Western Range Iron Ore project. BlueSmelting Demonstration Plant: RIO started production from the BlueSmelting demonstration plant at Sorel.

As one can imagine, commodity prices were a significant factor impacting financials, with a notable decline in prices for iron ore, copper, and aluminum compared to the first half of 2022.

Also, during the earnings call, it was noted that despite some moderation in inflation, it continued to affect costs. The firm also reported cost pressures due to tight labor markets and operational issues in specific projects.

The Iron Ore business remained a strong performer, benefitting from increased sales and production, notably from Gudai-Darri. The aluminum business saw operational improvement, with metal volumes up 9% due to the recovery at Kitimat. The highlight was Oyu Tolgoi's first sustainable copper production, a significant milestone for the company. However, operational challenges were noted in Escondida and Kennecott.

Having said that, and with regard to the aforementioned growth plans, Rio Tinto plans to steadily increase capital allocation for essential CapEx, sustaining and replacing projects, and decarbonization efforts.

Growth investments, including Simandou and other potential projects, are in the pipeline. The company outlined a clear capital expenditure profile, expecting CapEx to rise to $10 billion in each of the next two years.

During its earnings call, the company made clear that it sees opportunities in sustainable metals production, driven by increased demand in sectors like solar panels and electric vehicles.

The trajectory of aluminum demand in the solar sector, especially in China, is promising. EV sales growth, supported by government policies globally, is expected to boost copper demand, benefiting Rio Tinto. These trends align with their strategy for growth in aluminum and carbon production.

However, in China, the company sees slowing iron ore demand.

Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg:

"We are foreseeing that the peak steel demand in China is about to be reached," he said during an interview at Bloomberg headquarters in New York. "Not because the Chinese economy is not growing, but just because of the maturity it has reached." The notion that China's steel market is poised to contract this decade - after many years of breakneck growth - is widely held across the industry. Rio's rival BHP Group reckons annual output has reached a plateau just above a billion tons each year that will stretch into 2024. Analysts at Capital Economics Ltd. said demand and supply probably peaked in 2020.

In light of these investments, the company maintained its commitment to dividend payouts, declaring a 50% payout to shareholders, amounting to $2.9 billion in the first half of this year, as I already briefly mentioned.

When it comes to financial stability, the company has an A-rated balance sheet with a sub-0.5x net leverage ratio.

So, what about its valuation?

Valuation

The chart below shows the percentage RIO shares are trading below their all-time high compared to the ISM Manufacturing Index, my favorite economic indicator. As we already briefly discussed, cyclical headwinds are overshadowing secular growth tailwinds.

TradingView - RIO (% Below All-Time High), ISM Index)

Nonetheless, analysts are very positive about the stock.

The consensus price target hasn't declined since early 2022 and is still at $80, roughly 27% above the current price. Even the lowest price target is above the current price.

RIO shares are trading at just 4.7x forward EBITDA, which is one of the best valuations of the past ten years.

I believe that RIO has the potential to soar well beyond $80 or $90 per share over the next 2-3 years.

However, I also believe that as long as global economic growth indicators are hinting at elevated recession odds, we won't see much upside.

Hence, my strategy would be to accumulate RIO shares on weakness. If I didn't have so much cyclical exposure already, I would be a gradual buyer at current prices. If it drops further, investors can average down.

For now, I own Caterpillar (CAT), which is highly correlated to mining stocks.

Eventually, I believe that RIO is poised to benefit from a perfect storm of cyclical and secular tailwinds, pushing commodity prices beyond prior highs.

At that point, growth investments will pay off, allowing the company to benefit from better prices and higher volumes.

As a result, I will stick to a Buy rating, which I will upgrade the moment we get a rebound in cyclical growth expectations.

Takeaway

In a world where climate measures are reshaping the mining landscape, it's essential to understand the growing demand for metals in the transition to net-zero technologies.

Rio Tinto, a major player in the mining industry, is strategically positioned to capitalize on this demand surge, particularly in lithium for electric vehicles, aluminum, and copper.

Despite cyclical challenges, the company shows resilience, with solid financials and strategic investments in various projects to sustain and grow supply.

Its commitment to sustainability and growth, combined with an attractive valuation, suggests promising potential.

Given ongoing economic uncertainties, accumulating Rio Tinto shares during market dips could be the way to go.

Ultimately, Rio Tinto is well-poised to capitalize on both cyclical and secular industry shifts, making it a promising long-term investment.