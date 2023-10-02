Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Berkshire Hathaway Q3 2023 Earnings And Book Value Estimates - Are We Approaching Fair Value?

Oct. 02, 2023 11:38 AM ETBerkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), BRK.BAAPL, ALL, BAC, KHC, KO, OXY4 Comments
Summary

  • Berkshire Hathaway has pulled ahead of the S&P 500 for the year.
  • Price/Book value at the end of Q3 is ~1.45x, at the high end of recent history.
  • Q3 operating earnings could exceed $11 billion, another record operating profit.
  • Berkshire only repurchased a token amount of shares in Q2, providing a clue to how they feel about the attractiveness of cash in this environment.
  • Intrinsic value via the "two column method" shows a small undervaluation in the shares.

In Q3, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) ended its YTD underperformance relative to the S&P 500, outperforming the index by 6.8% in the quarter.

This was a bit surprising as Berkshire's largest holding, Apple (

Individual investor and family office principal with over 20 years of investment experience. I favor fundamental analysis and look for individual issues and asset classes that are out of favor and represent a good risk/reward trade off. I often employ options strategies, covered calls on companies I own that have gotten ahead of themselves, and writing puts on stocks that I'd like to own at lower prices.Educational background Finance MBA (NYU Stern) with Computer Science undergraduate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (4)

n
nate311
Today, 12:15 PM
Comments (6.91K)
thx for an intelligent look at the great BRK. owner since 1995. agree with almost all your points and assumptions except for the obviously SUBJECTIVE 13 p/e. i lean quite higher, perhaps upper teens. curious what wholly owned subs you believe are large enough but so weak they're responsible for what is a multiple far below market. thx.
Fishtown Capital profile picture
Fishtown Capital
Today, 12:41 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (4.68K)
@nate311 This is absolutely a matter of opinion. I chose 13x mainly based on

1. The interest rate environment
2. A mild discount for being a conglomerate

The last pre-tax multiple Tilson used was 11x.

Railroads (all using 24e) UNP 17x, CSX 15x
Insurers: ALL 9.4x, PGR 18x (IMO PGR is higher quality that Berkshire's businesses), PRU 7x, RGA 8x
Industrials: high teens?

Also note the 2 column method does not take into account any embedded tax liabilities from the holdings.

A 13x multiple implies a 7.7% earnings yield. I think that's a good number. You can get close to that with IG bonds right now..

If we were in the same interest rate environment as 5 years ago, I would have picked 16-17x.
Gary Kime profile picture
Gary Kime
Today, 12:04 PM
Premium
Comments (2.72K)
One of your fairer assessments of BRK. Still a better buy than the SPY, but fairly valued.
n
nashman
Today, 11:53 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.59K)
The interesting aspect is that under a low rate environment, Berkshire's BV over 1.5 was at the higher end. However, under High rates, 2.0 BV was the higher end number to look at. Case in point, prior to 2008, 2.0 was the norm.
