3 REITs For Long-Term And Prudent Dividend Investors

Oct. 02, 2023 12:08 PM ETARE, O, PLD2 Comments
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.41K Followers

Summary

  • REITs in general are less attractive to investors due to high risk-free rates.
  • Investors can approach this by either taking on higher risks for higher yields or investing in REITs with robust and growing cash flows.
  • Prologis, Realty Income, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities are three specific REITs that offer attractive initial dividend yields and have strong fundamentals for dividend growth.

In this particular environment, where the risk-free rates, depending on the position in the curve, are in the 4.5 - 5.5% territory many REITs look less attractive for investors, who chase yield.

Currently, the spread between aggregate REIT dividend

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.41K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Rob Ward profile picture
Rob Ward
Today, 12:38 PM
Comments (265)
PLD is still a little expensive for me. I recently purchased O
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Today, 12:46 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (644)
@Rob Ward it has always been more “expensive” than other REITs. It has an unique business model, locked in financing below market level interest for 9+ years ahead, and A- rated balance sheet. This warrants some premium imho
