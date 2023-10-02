champpixs

One of the questions we get asked a lot by our many followers and group members is "what is the type of stock to own in this environment?" You have small caps that have been battered, companies that have revenue growth but no earnings that are in trouble due to the need to borrow, expensive tech, consumer discretionary under pressure, real estate investment trusts ("REITs") which have been a disaster, healthcare which has been mixed, and telecoms which we think are pretty good.

But we think one place to start putting money to work is in blue chip insurance companies that have sold off in this recent correction. Insurance is absolutely necessary, and while net premium growth trends look positive, quarters are variable due to catastrophes and related claims. We think we are at levels you can start scaling into names you like, even though the market is still under pressure. While we have encouraged members to raise cash since the start of August, we do not encourage selling everything. We support adding to long-term investments, making short-term trades with momentum, and hedging your portfolio with inverse funds or market puts, while collecting dividends from income paying names and employing options strategies to magnify income.

Today, we believe The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) stock is a buy. This is a reliable slow grower that in our opinion is attractively valued while continuing to grow its dividend for investors. Folks, it really is not a discretionary choice as insurance is a requirement in most states and a must-have for many consumers and businesses. While the market is still in a tough spot, we have to buy quality when it is on sale. We will never catch the bottom, so we pick our spots. Much of what is happening to this stock is a result of the macro environment. Well capitalized insurers are a place to put some money Let us discuss.

We like dividend paying stocks here

Make no mistake, you can do just fine parking cash in a high-yield savings account, CD, or bonds. This is a fact. However, there is no chance for growth there either, a few percentage move higher in the stock over time coupled with the dividends make TRV, or any other stock that pays a juicy dividend a better medium-term investment. It is just a fact. Just because a stock offers dividend growth and relatively stable returns over time doesn't mean we just stop paying attention. Always watch performance. When Q2 earnings were released, it was clear that there are pressures, but quarters will vary. While the market is selling off, keep in mind the great dividend growth.

You get paid to wait here. The nice dividend along with the growth makes this a great name for dividend growth investors as you can compound your investment long-term. The stock has been slammed lately, but Q2 was mixed thanks to catastrophe losses, however, we are looking forward to a good Q3. While there were weather related events in Q3, outside one or two catastrophic storms, it has been relatively calm on the severe weather front. Inflation is easing, and premiums are up, and the company has such pricing power. The economy is holding up, so we do not see a risk of delinquent payments.

Over time, it is all about the math. Insurers collect premiums, and pay out claims, pocketing the difference. Some quarters you get more claims volume, and others less. As long as we see net written premiums grow over time, math is on the insurers' side. We will discuss some of the critical metrics that you should be keeping an eye on.

The Q2 quarter saw a strong top line, but earnings were hit. Still, the insurer continues to be incredibly profitable. Folks, catastrophes are unpredictable, and that's what matters. For every bad quarter there are several good ones. Keep that in mind.

Metrics to monitor are net income, core income, the customer base (net written premiums), and of course the underlying combined ratios. The name continues to be one we recommend for the long term, even if the short term has been painful. In our opinion this decline in shares is a buying opportunity.

Net and core income metrics in Q2

Q2 was a tough quarter, but we think Q3 will be much better. That said, in Q2, Travelers reported a net loss of 14 million or $0.07 per share in Q2. This is down heavily from last year's net income of $551 million or $2.27 per share. This may seem poor by comparison, but this year's Q2 saw much higher than average catastrophe claims. If you look at income over the last few years you will note that the income results vary, and this is just the nature of claims and insurance companies. This Q2 one was well below average for performance. Core income dropped to just $15 million, or $0.06 per share. Compared to analyst consensus, which of course no one can predict severe claims, missed by a whopping $2.06. We do not think you see a miss like this again for a long time.

While the combined ratio fluctuates, it did rise from last year to 106.5% from 98.3%. This was all due to the poor quarter. The underlying combined ratio remains excellent and improved to 91.1%, from 92.8% last year. This remains among industry leaders on this important metric. The commercial business continues to see gains in premiums and so does the personal auto insurance lines.

Net written premiums in the quarter rose 14%, and set a new record at $10.3 billion. This is a key metric to watch. Claims will vary as we have noted, but as long as premiums (revenues) continue to rise, math is on the insurers' side. Premiums rose due to pricing power, new business, and a strong renewal rate in most segments.

In Business Insurance, Travelers saw a strong renewal rate change of 12.8% (a record high), and premiums were up 18%. Renewal premiums were up 10.3%. In Personal Insurance, net written premiums increased by 13%, driven by a 19.2% increase in renewal premiums in the homeowners and other business line, while renewal rate premiums increased to a record high 16.1% in the Auto business. In Bond & Specialty Insurance, net written premiums were flat from last year.

Despite the headline performance this set of premium growth results is outstanding.

Travelers is shareholder-friendly

The company has a strong buyback here. Travelers repurchased 2.2 million shares at an average price of $180.13 per share for a total cost of $400 million in Q2. Coming into Q3 there was still $6.21 billion of capacity remaining under its share repurchase authorization. The ratio of debt-to-capital was 26.9%, and if we control for net unrealized investment gains included in shareholders' equity, the ratio was just 23.53% which is within the company's target range of 15% to 25% for this metric. And as we mentioned above, this company is a dividend growth machine. We expect the dividend to continue to be raised each year, and the stock now offers a 2.5% yield following the pullback, and the company now pays $1.00 per share quarterly. While the yield is nothing compared to bonds or money markets etc., the dividend grows over time.

As we look ahead, we expect another dividend hike next year, as well as net premium growth,

Forward view

The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a great stock to start buying now that it has been revalued 30 points, almost 16% lower from 2023 highs. We like it under $160 per share. The balance sheet is healthy and the debt-to-capital ratio is strong. Yes Q2 was tough, but you cannot control catastrophes. It is the nature of the game. We continue to see premium growth

Putting it altogether, and assuming continued net premium growth and roughly average catastrophe gains, on the top line, we are anticipating net written premium revenues of $37.5-$39.0 billion. Given the poor Q2 earnings for the year will be much less than expected, and we think the company sees $11.90-$12.60 in EPS for this fiscal year. That puts the stock at about 13X FWD EPS, which is attractive on its own, and our early look for 2024 is for EPS of $16-$18, assuming a 'normal' year of average claims, which means the stock is likely 10X FWD EPS or less. We rate The Travelers Companies, Inc. shares a buy, and would add in $3 drops on further declines.