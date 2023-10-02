Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Google Stock: How Might AI Impact Its Business

Oct. 02, 2023 12:32 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL1 Comment
Envision Research profile picture
Envision Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Google's AI potential is underestimated by the market, making the stock a buy.
  • Google's Bard chatbot is growing rapidly, while OpenAI's ChatGPT growth has flattened.
  • I further anticipate Google's new Gemini to be a milestone in AI applications, enabling multi-modal and differentiating capabilities.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Envision Early Retirement get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

A man is using a notebook computer to searching for information. A virtual screen of the Search website browser for finding data on the internet. Global network, search engine optimization technology

Ole_CNX

Google AI: From Bard to Gemini

The thesis of this article is straightforward. In the remainder of this article, I will argue that the AI potential of Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is still underestimated by the

As you can tell, our core style is to provide actionable and unambiguous ideas from our independent research. If your share this investment style, check out Envision Early Retirement. It provides at least 1x in-depth articles per week on such ideas.

We have helped our members not only to beat S&P 500 but also avoid heavy drawdowns despite the extreme volatilities in BOTH the equity AND bond market.

Join for a 100% Risk-Free trial and see if our proven method can help you too.

This article was written by

Envision Research profile picture
Envision Research
12.74K Followers

Envision Research, aka Lucas Ma, has over 15+ years of investment experience and holds a Masters with in Quantitative Investment and a PhD in Mechanical Engineering with a focus on renewable energy, both from Stanford University. He also has 30+ years of hands-on experience in high-tech R&D and consulting, housing sector, credit sector, and actual portfolio management.

He leads the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

1066Dan profile picture
1066Dan
Today, 12:55 PM
Premium
Comments (443)
Lucas,
Thank you!!
I have a full position in GOOGL. It’s great to have you make such a solid case.
Thanks
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.