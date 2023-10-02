Elevai Labs Seeks Micro-IPO Despite Little Revenue
Summary
- Elevai Labs, Inc. plans to raise $7.5 million in an IPO of its common stock.
- The company develops and sells topical aesthetic skincare products.
- Due to management's excessive valuation assumptions, little revenue, and growing losses, my outlook on the IPO is bearish [Sell].
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Elevai Labs, Inc.
Elevai Labs, Inc. (ELAB) has filed to raise $7.5 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.
The firm develops and sells topical aesthetic skincare products.
Given management's excessive valuation assumptions, little revenue and growing losses, my opinion on the IPO is bearish [Sell].
Elevai Overview
Newport Beach, California-based Elevai Labs, Inc. was founded to develop aesthetic skincare products from human umbilical cord-derived cells.
Management is headed by co-founder, President and CEO Jordan R. Plews, PhD, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2020 and was previously part of Pfizer's bioprocess development group.
The company's primary offerings include the following:
Empower serum.
Enfinity serum.
The firm's products are only available through physician clinics or medically directed businesses with a medical professional on staff, such as medical spas.
Management is also evaluating its products to promote healthy hair growth, appearance, fullness and thickness.
As of June 30, 2023, Elevai has booked fair market value investment of $5.15 million from investors, including BWL Investments, GB Capital, JP Bio Consulting, Hatem Abou-Sayed MD, and Hongyu Wang.
Elevai Customer Acquisition
The company sells its product through a B2B business model and through distribution agreements.
Elevai has not yet made any international sales, except for product sales made by its Canadian and Vietnamese distributors.
Office and Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have remained well above revenue as revenues have creased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Office and Administrative
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
209.9%
|
2022
|
133.1%
|
2021
|
32427.4%
(Source - SEC)
The Office and Administrative efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Office and Administrative expense, fell to 0.3x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Office and Administrative
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
0.3
|
2022
|
0.8
(Source - SEC)
Elevai's Market & Competition
According to a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for skin care products was an estimated $136 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach $196 billion by 2030.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030.
The main drivers for this expected growth are growing demand for face creams, body lotions and sunscreens for protective and aesthetic purposes.
Also, the e-commerce channel is expected to increase market growth due to increasing ease of purchase and product delivery.
The chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the U.S. skin care products market by type of product:
Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:
L'Oréal S.A.
SkinMedica.
ZO Skin Health.
PCA Skin.
EltaMD.
Dermalogica and Murad.
Alastin Skincare.
Elevai Labs, Inc. Financial Performance
The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing topline revenue from a tiny base.
Increasing gross profit but variable gross margin.
Higher operating losses.
Growing cash used in operations.
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$459,350
|
135.3%
|
2022
|
$766,277
|
92557.4%
|
2021
|
$827
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$306,737
|
164.0%
|
2022
|
$447,309
|
60429.0%
|
2021
|
$739
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
66.78%
|
7.3%
|
2022
|
58.37%
|
-34.7%
|
2021
|
89.36%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$(1,899,719)
|
-413.6%
|
2022
|
$(1,791,041)
|
-233.7%
|
2021
|
$(784,739)
|
-94889.8%
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$(2,360,179)
|
-513.8%
|
2022
|
$(1,800,359)
|
-234.9%
|
2021
|
$(783,315)
|
-94717.7%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$(1,654,262)
|
2022
|
$(1,585,876)
|
2021
|
$(660,934)
(Source - SEC).
As of June 30, 2023, Elevai had $601,265 in cash and $1.7 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was negative ($2.8 million).
Elevai Labs, Inc. IPO Details
Elevai intends to raise $7.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, offering 1.5 million shares at a proposed price of $5.00 per share.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.
The firm will be a smaller reporting company and emerging growth company and will take advantage of reduced reporting requirements. This will likely result in significantly reduced information available to public investors.
Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $81 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 8.66%. The stock may be subject to high volatility in the market due to the small float size.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said there are 'no active legal proceedings pending or threatened against the Company.'
The sole listed book runner of the IPO is Univest Securities.
Valuation Metrics For Elevai
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$86,648,075
|
Enterprise Value
|
$80,934,716
|
Price / Sales
|
84.09
|
EV / Revenue
|
78.55
|
EV / EBITDA
|
-26.57
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.20
|
Operating Margin
|
-295.59%
|
Net Margin
|
-340.87%
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
8.66%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$5.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$2,790,588
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-3.22%
|
Debt / EBITDA Multiple
|
0.00
|
CapEx Ratio
|
-69.16
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
135.25%
|
(Glossary Of Terms)
(Source - SEC).
Commentary About Elevai's IPO
ELAB is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general working capital needs.
The firm's financials have produced increasing topline revenue from a tiny base, growing gross profit but variable gross margin, higher operating losses and cash used in operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was negative ($2.8 million).
Office and Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have remained well above revenue; its Office and Administrative efficiency multiple fell to 0.3x in the most recent reporting period.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to keep any future earnings for its future operations and growth initiatives.
ELAB's recent capital spending history indicates it has continued to spend on capital expenditures despite its operating cash use.
The market opportunity for skin care products is large and expected to grow at a moderate growth rate in the coming years.
Business risks to the company's outlook as a public company include its tiny size and lack of revenue base.
Management is seeking an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 78.55x, an extremely high figure for a company with little revenue.
Given management's excessive valuation assumptions, little revenue and growing losses, my outlook on the IPO is bearish [Sell].
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
Donovan Jones is an IPO research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs. He focuses on high-growth technology, consumer, and life science companies.He leads the investing group IPO Edge which offers: actionable information on growth stocks through first look S-1 filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments