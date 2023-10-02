Greg Doherty/Getty Images Entertainment

Social media was lit up over the weekend. I am not talking about Taylor Swift’s attendance at the Chiefs/Jets game Sunday night. Rather, it was thousands of miles away where fans were enthralled by performances by legendary rock band U2 at the now-famous Las Vegas Sphere. Did you know you can own it?

I have a hold rating on Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR). I assert that the current valuation is reasonable, but not cheap, and social media as well as the consumer’s willingness to continue spending on travel and experiences, as reported in the Wall Street Journal on October 1, will be intermediate-term tailwinds for this small cap while higher interest rates is a key risk.

Travel & Entertainment Spending Going Strong

According to Seeking Alpha, Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues.

The New York-based $1.3 billion market cap Movies and Entertainment industry company within the Communications Services sector trades at a low 7.5 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and does not pay a dividend. Ahead of earnings due out in early November, shares trade with a high implied volatility percentage of 70% and short interest is high at 8.81%.

Back in August, SPHR reported an operating loss of $70.3 million, which was an $8.5 million increase compared to the same quarter a year earlier. The headline Q4 EPS figure of $10.21 was not comparable to the expectation of a $0.50 per share loss. Shares were not much changed ahead of and after the report.

On the call, the management team outlined its preparations to launch its new entertainment venue, Sphere, in Las Vegas. This revolutionary immersive entertainment space now offers attendees a unique concert experience, with U2 being the first band to hold events at the Sphere. The firm has invested heavily into the project, pressuring free cash flow, but the team believes that Sphere will be a disruptor to traditional venue types while generating robust returns over the years ahead.

Outside of the Sphere, the firm plans to offer a variety of event types, including propriety content, artist residencies, corporate events, and other advertisement opportunities. The mix of cash flow sources has the potential to be high-margin in net. Furthermore, Sphere (the company) launched MSG+ as a direct-to-consumer streaming product, though I assert that this is a challenged market in today’s environment.

A key risk is the reality that higher rates may turn the indebted firm, and refinancing its term loan could be challenging amid a tougher credit market. SPHR has $1.32 billion of total debt compared to its $1.29 billion market cap. The company, as of August 18, had about $341 million of cash and cash equivalents, which includes $205 million in proceeds from its sale of 6.9 million MSG Entertainment shares in June, per the conference call in August.

On valuation, analysts expect FY 2024 operating EPS of $1.06 with per-share profit growth of 20% by 2025, resulting in a consensus estimate of $1.28 of non-GAAP EPS. From there, earnings may steady. Thus, we have an idea of what normalized earnings will be.

It will be key for investors to monitor how free cash flow per share evolves now that the Sphere project is largely in the rearview mirror: The firm expects final project construction costs to be about $2.3 billion, with $2.25 billion of construction costs having already been paid.

Sphere: Consensus Operating Earnings Outlook

If we apply a 30 multiple on $1.20 of normalized EPS, then we arrive at a stock price of $36. So, I don’t see the stock as all that attractive today on valuation. It is possible that EPS revisions may be more positive if the viral nature of the Sphere venue boosts expected and realized earnings, but that remains to be seen.

To the good side, though, is that SPHR’s price-to-sales ratio is quite low, so if it can secure strong operating leverage, with revenue flow-through to the bottom line, then there is arguably more upside risk to EPS than downside. If SPHR returns to its 4x P/S ratio, then the stock is about 50% undervalued.

SPHR: Mixed Valuation Metrics

Compared to its peers, SPHR features a decent valuation rating (though that may be distorted by the one-off high GAAP earnings figure last quarter). Its growth rating could also be too low given what could be an earnings acceleration now that the Sphere venue appears to be running strong.

We must see profitability improve over the coming quarters and better free cash flow as higher interest rates could hurt firms not delivering real profits. Clearly more established brands like IMAX Corporation (IMAX) appear strong, but SPHR could end up taking material share from such companies.

Competitor Analysis

Looking ahead, Seeking Alpha shows an unconfirmed Q1 2024 earnings date of Thursday November 9 before the market open, though that is subject to change. No other volatility catalysts are expected in the near term.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

With a mixed valuation and growth outlook skewed to the positive side, the chart is somewhat encouraging. Notice in the graph below that shares broke from a symmetrical triangle pattern this week following the social media sensation that was Sphere over the previous weekend. I see the 2021 peak of $56 in play based on the strong momentum trends in place.

Also take a look at the rising 200-day moving average – the long-term trend indicator is sloping upward, suggesting the bulls are in control. Furthermore, SPHR just recently lifted above a key area of high volume by price (as illustrated on the left side of the chart). That should offer support on pullbacks to the upper $30s should they occur. Following an upside breakout above the $32 to $33 range, a bullish measured move price objective to $48 remains in play, though that is not too much added upside from today’s price.

Overall, SPHR is a solidly outperforming stock in 2023. There is growing optimism regarding how it can monetize one of the world’s premier attractions. For now, the trend is higher.

SPHR: Bullish Upside Breakout & Triangle Pattern Breakout

The Bottom Line

I have a hold rating on Sphere Entertainment Co. I like the growth narrative and believe positive social media influence will benefit future sales, but cash flow is weak right now and the P/E is not cheap. If it can turn cash flow positive with consistency and realize the growth potential, shares look good long term.