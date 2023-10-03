Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Newmont: Blood Is All Over The Street For The Gold Mining Leader

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Newmont Corporation investors faced a hammering as gold mining stocks were not spared from the recent plunge in gold prices.
  • Given the Fed's higher-for-longer scare, gold buyers have fled, worsened by a resurgent USD.
  • However, I don't expect NEM to fall back toward its March 2020 lows, suggesting peak selling exhaustion could be near.
  • I argue why the risk/reward profile favors buyers at the current levels, although near-term volatility could continue.
  • It's time to be greedy when there's blood on the Street.
Open Pit Panorama Erzberg, Styria - Aerial view

DieterMeyrl

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) investors are licking their wounds as the recent hammering in underlying gold prices (XAUUSD:CUR) also intensified downward volatility in gold mining stocks. Despite its market leadership, Newmont isn't immune to the downswing in gold prices, as

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
28.23K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying growth companies, market trends and growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for aggressive investors seeking to capitalize on high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

m
motto5448
Today, 9:30 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.22K)
I am accumulating.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:19 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.46K)
I have been in NEM before, and think that it's current price and dividend offer a great opportunity, but as this market erodes on ongoing fear I am inclined to favor STOCKS OVER ROCKS!
s
stedwy
Today, 9:30 AM
Investing Group
Comments (202)
@ndardick cute. But it all depends on the price of gold. Period. I don’t see it going up as long term rates continue to climb or even hold steady. A hawkish Fed is not good for gold. We’ll need to see some chaos in the markets and the economy, along with Fed rate cuts, to get gold moving again. That could be coming soon.
A
AAJetMan
Today, 9:51 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.07K)
@ndardick what's to prevent another decrease of the dividend given lower prices of gold?
