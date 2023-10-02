Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Remains A Sell Because Production Gains Have Slowed

Oct. 02, 2023 1:09 PM ETPermian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)1 Comment
WYCO Researcher
Summary

  • Oil and natural gas production increased over the last two years because of a significant increase in capex for Waddell Ranch, but production is beginning to level off.
  • Permian Basin Royalty Trust holds net overriding royalty interests in Texas.
  • The very large monthly capex often has been greater than the monthly net profit interest for Waddell Ranch, which meant no monthly distribution from this interest.
  • They're selling the increased oil and gas production at lower prices than last year.

Large old rusty oil well pump jack surrounded by cattle panel fence out in field with very blue sky in winter.

Susan Vineyard

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) has dropped more than 20% since my April sell recommendation article, and I still consider it a sell. Production at the Waddell Ranch has been somewhat disappointing given very high capex over

This article was written by

WYCO Researcher
B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

I
IDRILL4GASOIL
Today, 1:19 PM
Premium
Comments (772)
Not sure of your definition of risky but this not it. An investment in PBT is one for the future and at $90 oil it is getting closer. It is not like the funding of the development is money lost, it is money reinvested. Not the time to be short sighted but to understand what it is and what it isn’t.
