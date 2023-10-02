RiverNorthPhotography

Analysis Summary

In today's analysis, I will be covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), in the consumer staples sector, subsector of packaged foods & meats.

The Arkansas-headquartered company trades on the NYSE and has roots dating to 1935. It provides various meat products as well as frozen foods, according to its company profile.

Those of us who grew up in the US know this brand as a household name and a common sight in major supermarkets across America, as well as the iconic orange & red logo on trucks. In fact, as I write this, I can almost smell their State Fair brand corndogs coming out of the oven, a staple in many American households and quite memorable.

One of its listed peers is Hormel Foods (HRL), also a major brand in American supermarkets.

I gave this stock a hold/neutral rating, due to having more offsetting factors in my review than strengths, but not enough to warrant a sell rating.

Its strengths are its dividends, capital & liquidity, and its share price vs. moving averages.

Offsetting factors are valuation, revenue growth, net income & EPS, and its performance vs. the S&P 500.

Both upside and downside risks to my neutral outlook have been discussed.

My updated rating methodology as of October 2023 is to analyze the stock holistically across the following 7 categories of equal weight, and if it has more strengths than offsetting factors it gets a buy rating:

Dividends, valuation, revenue growth, net income & EPS, capital & liquidity, share price vs moving average, performance vs S&P 500.

Dividends

In this section I will go over the dividend yield, dividend growth over 10 years, and dividend stability showing steady payouts. As a dividend-focused analyst and investor, I believe these are vital metrics to look at. The data source is Seeking Alpha's dividend info.

Though not all investors are dividend-oriented, I think it is an opportunity to generate regular cash flow from holding a stock longer-term.

First, let's look at the yield, which is 3.80% as of this article, along with a dividend payout of $0.48 per share, on a quarterly basis.

Also, something to call out here is an upcoming ex-date on Nov. 30th that I could take advantage of as a potentially new investor.

Tyson Foods - div yield (Seeking Alpha)

In comparison to its sector average, this yield is nearly 40% above the average. I consider this a positive point and I think a reasonable dividend yield would be between 2.5% and 4% when considering the sector/industry. With that said, a yield closer to 4% would be an attractive one, so this yield is almost there.

Later on we will discuss share price in another section, since a sudden drop in share price can also boost the dividend yield (more shares can be bought with the same capital investment!).

Tyson Foods - div yield vs sector (Seeking Alpha)

Next, I am looking at the 10-year dividend growth rate as a longer-term indicator of returning capital to shareholders, shown in the chart below, which shows a steady growth. I think that is a major positive point and I always look for a good dividend growth story to tell, backed by the data.

This type of chart is exactly the trend I am looking for.

Tyson Foods - dividend 10 year growth (Seeking Alpha)

Finally, I want to see dividend payout stability, especially since many of my readers rely on the stable dividend income that these types of stocks offer. Again, I think of it like investing into an existing cash flow stream without having to build the business from scratch on my own.

In looking at the table below, you can see stable payouts over the last few years, with 2 dividend increases in this time period. If I was holding 1,000 shares, for example, I could realize $480 in quarterly cash flow from the dividends on this stock. (1,000 shares x $0.48 per share).

Tyson Foods - dividend payout history (Seeking Alpha)

Based on the evidence, I consider the category of dividends a strength for this stock, on the basis of steady dividend payouts, growth, and above-average yield nearly 4%.

Valuation

To analyze the valuation, to simplify things I have chosen a single metric to focus on, and that is the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), and in today's example we will be using the trailing P/E, as it tells me what the market is pricing this stock at in relation to its trailing twelve-month earnings.

Although a higher-than-average P/E may indicate the market is having higher confidence in the earnings of this stock, it also does not really present a value-buying opportunity for myself as a new investor, in my opinion.

Tyson Foods - PE ratio (Seeking Alpha)

Considering that the TTM P/E of 53.17 is 166% above the sector average, I consider this stock extremely overvalued compared to its industry which is at 20x earnings while this stock is above 50x earnings. Compared to its listed peer, Hormel Foods, that firm's trailing P/E of 23.77 is only about 18% higher than the sector average.

Based on the data, I think this valuation metric is an offsetting factor for this stock and I see it the result perhaps of the market being overly optimistic about the company's earnings potential. I will discuss this company's top-line and bottom-line performance in the next two sections.

Revenue Growth

Now, we've come to a topic I think many analysts & investors look at, which is the top-line revenue growth. Because this metric essentially shows money made before expenses & taxes, it does not indicate this firm's effectiveness at managing costs, but at growing its revenue side of the house.

Manageable growth is important, in my opinion, because companies have competition and are striving to capture market share in their space.

For this company, we can see from the most recent quarterly results that it achieved a modest YoY decrease in total revenue:

Tyson Foods - revenue YoY growth (Seeking Alpha)

We also see from the table that the revenue has generally been on a downtrend since Oct 2022, so this may indicative of a larger issue.

Also, in looking at YoY revenue growth by different business segments from their Q3 FY2023 earnings release, we can see the following negative data points in the graphic below: drops in sales YoY across most of their business segments. The one outlier that achieved growth has been their international category, with $633MM in sales in fiscal Q3.

Tyson Foods - YoY sales by segment (company quarterly results)

To better understand their headwinds, I turned to the fiscal Q3 presentation which indicated headwinds in the pork & chicken segment as well as pricing weakness, increase in costs, and so forth.

Tyson Foods - pork & chicken segment (company quarterly presentation)

Overall, I think the data shows that top-line revenue YoY growth is an offsetting factor for this stock's rating.

Net Income & EPS

I am separating the bottom-line data from top-line revenue, so net income & earnings per share get their own section here to make the analysis easier to understand.

What is interesting is that looking at the most recent quarterly results available, this firm achieved a YoY drop in net income and the basic earnings per share "EPS" decreased on a YoY basis.

Further on that point, I have to call out the fact that two straight quarters of net losses by this firm do not add confidence to my rating sentiment, nor does the general downward trend in profitability since July 2022.

Tyson Foods - net losses (Seeking Alpha)

I also want to call out the following commentary from the company fiscal Q3 presentation as to factors that contributed to lower operating income, which can affect net income:

(Pork segment) 3Q23 operating income decreased due to compressed pork margins, market pressure in live operations and impacts of a facility fire. (Beef segment) 3Q23 operating income decreased due to spread compression from higher live cattle costs. (Chicken segment) 3Q23 operating income decreased due to unfavorable market conditions, higher feed ingredient costs and a $65M net derivative loss.

I think this category of net income & EPS is an offsetting factor for this stock's rating, and the evidence shows it.

However, one positive call out to mention here is that the company has launched a "productivity improvement" plan some time ago and I think this could continue to contribute to cost savings which could help the cost side of the equation going forward.

According to the company commentary on this topic:

We realized more than $700MM of productivity savings in fiscal 2022, which partially offset the impacts of inflationary market conditions, and we surpassed our aggregate $1B target in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, more than a year ahead of our plan.

Capital & Liquidity

In this section, we will focus on one or more fundamentals such as whether this company is well-capitalized, has positive equity, positive cash flow, and so on. I think these are important factors to consider and are among the very basics of any serious business.

From the following graphic, I can gather some critical info: the company is showing a positive operating cash flow, and has the capacity to return capital back to shareholders via share repurchases and dividend payouts. That is a sign of fundamental strength, I think, but at the same time it could use some more work on reducing its leverage ratio closer to its target.

Tyson Foods - operating cashflow (company quarterly presentation)

Other relevant highlights in this topic, from their fiscal Q3 earnings release:

Liquidity of approximately $3.7B as of July 1, 2023; Entered into $1.75B of new term loan facilities.

Further, from its cash flow statement we can see that the firm has positive free cash flow (both levered & unlevered) as well as positive free cash flow per share, factors that add confidence to my rating as I think they are additional signs of a good cash flow statement.

Tyson Foods - free cashflow (Seeking Alpha)

From its balance sheet, the company ended Q2 with $699MM in cash, $36.7B in total assets, $17.8B in total liabilities, leaving $18.9B in positive equity.

I think that the equity along with the cashflow definitely adds confidence, does that this is a serious firm and worthy of investment consideration in my portfolio.

Based on the evidence found, I consider this firm's capital & liquidity situation a strength to its overall rating.

Share Price vs. Moving Average

In this section, I am looking for a value-buying opportunity with this stock based on my updated portfolio strategy focused on trading crossovers below the 200-day simple moving average ("SMA"), when possible.

In my strategy, I am looking for a 5 to 10% drop below the 200-day SMA, after a period of bullishness, which I consider a buying signal. However, a price hovering around the moving average or a few points just above it may also present an opportunity.

To test my investing idea against potential capital gains & losses, I made a fictitious trading scenario.

So, let's first take a look at the current price chart:

Data by YCharts

The share price as of the writing of this analysis is $50.49, which is 10.96% below the 200-day SMA of $56.71. At first glance, it appears that a crossover below the average has not occurred, but rather the share price has been below this moving average for a very long time, unable to break through the resistance line.

Because we cannot always sit around waiting for the perfect crossover to occur, though, I created a portfolio strategy that aims to limit exposure to unrealized capital losses (paper losses), with an eye towards effective risk management.

Using the chart above, I created the following trading simulation where I buy 100 shares at the current price and hold for 1 year, with a goal of achieving an unrealized capital gain at that time within a range of 5% to 20% or better.

At the same time, my maximum loss tolerance is an unrealized capital loss of 20%.

*Note: This analysis does not involve "realized" gains & losses, as they often open the door to taxable events, which is an entirely different topic I don't cover.

Tyson Foods - trading simulation (author analysis)

In the above simulation, I am testing what gains/losses would occur if the future share price (in Oct. 2024) rises 15% above the current 200-day SMA, and also if it drops 15% below that same SMA.

The outcome? I am projecting unrealized capital gains of 29% and potential unrealized capital losses of 4.5%. Both outcomes are in line with my portfolio goals & loss tolerance.

Here is a handy illustration of the above gain & loss scenarios and how they would look on the chart. As you can see it, my projected unrealized loss is within my risk tolerance of a maximum 20% loss. Also, the current share price presents an interesting buying opportunity because the upside potential is high if my investing idea proves right.

Tyson Foods - trading simulation - gains /losses (author analysis)

The importance of testing both gains & losses, in my opinion, is that both can occur, which I know from experience. Actual results may vary, but think of this more like a simplistic framework to think about long-term investing and establish a risk tolerance and a profit goal, rather than trying to "time" short-term day-to-day price movements.

Based on this simulation, I think the current share price is a strength in my overall rating, and is within the zone for being a buying opportunity.

In the comments section, to cultivate a productive discussion I welcome your comments on the topic of your experience in trading crossovers and tracking moving averages?

Performance vs. S&P 500

The following is a comparison of the 1-year price performance of this stock vs the S&P 500 index. I have included this metric in my updated rating methodology so as to compare this equity to a major market index that is tracked often.

Tyson Foods - performance vs. S&P500 (Seeking Alpha)

This data shows the stock underperforming vs. this index, which I consider an offsetting factor to my rating and does not help this stock.

In fact, as the chart shows this stock has been underperforming vs. this index for quite a long time, ever since last November, with the S&P seeing a 17.8% price return in this year being tracked, and Tyson Foods' stock seeing around -24% negative price return in that same period.

If you correlate this with the stock price chart I showed earlier, you basically see a long period of market bearishness on this stock. I would argue that it is likely due to the declining net income/profitability of this company over several quarters, which may have spooked investors.

Risk to my Outlook

A risk to my neutral outlook would be the following which are both downside and upside risks:

The further downside pressure could come from increasing long-term debt levels of this company, which could make investors more bearish, particularly if the company does not meet its target for a leverage ratio under 2.0x.

Tyson Foods long-term debt (Seeking Alpha)

It also does not help the company that recent media stories alleging a US Department of Labor investigation points to the question of underage labor allegedly being used at a Tyson Foods facility, according to a Sept 25th article.

Bad PR on a national scale could cause some investors to be concerned over future legal costs & fines the company may or may not incur.

As far as upside risk, I think that could come from further cost reductions that improve the bottom line figures, and perhaps result in an earnings surprise in the next few quarters which sometimes brings out the bulls. The company has already been on a course correction in terms of cost-cutting, according to its CEO in his fiscal Q3 earnings comments:

The difficult decision to close four chicken facilities in North Little Rock, Arkansas, Corydon, Indiana, Dexter, Missouri and Noel, Missouri, demonstrates our commitment to bold action and operational excellence as we drive performance, including lower costs and improving capacity utilization, and build on our strategy of making Tyson Foods stronger in the long-term.

This cost-cutting trajectory, along with debt reductions, could prove positive for the firm's financial figures, I think.

In closing, my neutral sentiment on this stock remains and my hold rating stands.