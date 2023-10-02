Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: Onward And Upward

Oct. 02, 2023 1:40 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)GM, STLA, F5 Comments
Poonam A. Arora
Summary

  • Tesla vehicle deliveries declined sequentially due to down-time at production facilities.
  • With a Cybertruck back order of 2 million, the pick-up truck battle is Tesla's to lose.
  • Additional leg of strong growth ahead, as focus on battery storage business ratchets.
  • We reiterate our $492/share Price Target and Buy Rating on Tesla.

Investment Thesis

During 3Q23, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) produced 430,488 vehicles and delivered 435,059. Last quarter, the company produced and delivered 479,700 and 466,140 automobiles. The sequential decline was anticipated, as TSLA had announced downtime at its production facilities for upgrades during

Poonam A. Arora
Currently, I work as an investment analyst at Seamist Capital. Previously, since 2006, I was on the sell-side, in a research analyst role. The banks I have worked for include the Stanford Group, Madison Williams, Roth Capital, and WR Hambrecht. I have passed the FINRA exams for Series 7, 63, 86, and 87. My educational background includes a Bachelors Degree in Finance and Investments and a Masters Degree in Finance. Currently, I rank among top 5% of bloggers and among top 10% of analysts on TipRanks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (5)

Solar Investing
Today, 2:32 PM
We were "forced" to temporarily go back to an ICE (no rental EVs available so we got a Chevy Equinox) on a recent trip. It was like going back in time. I nearly kissed my Tesla Model Y on our return home.

I expect others will experience the same so am very bullish on TSLA
s
sr1952
Today, 2:17 PM
Onward and upward?
Here are Tesla's quarterly GAAP EPS for the last 7 quarters in dollars:
0.68, 0.95, 0.65, 0.95, 1.07, 0.73, 0.78
Here is Tesla's revenue for the last 4 quarters in billions of dollars:
21.4, 24.3, 23.3, 24.9
The author says the estimate for Q3 2023 earnings is 0.65 and for revenue it's 24.7 but don't expect to hit those numbers! They are going DOWN. Does anyone see 50% growth in those numbers? Any growth?

But don't worry. Coming to the rescue is the Cybertruck which is a manufacturing nightmare that Elon says requires parts with 10um tolerances. But we rest easy because 2 million people put down 100 dollar deposits years ago without even knowing anything about what they were buying or what it cost.

And those storage batteries are going like crazy. See the contribution from storage batteries to the huge growth in those numbers? Nope.

The hyper-growth story is dead and the P/E is 80. Not good.
RD Barris profile picture
RD Barris
Today, 2:19 PM
@sr1952

Her comment about the meaningless Cybertruck orders is even more moronic than usual. Thanks for pointing this out.
P
PrettyInGreen
Today, 1:57 PM
40% of Tesla's batteries and related components come from China. China's labor shortage is worse than in the US and their birthrate/population replacement rate is lower than any other 1st world country. The supply chain shortage issues during the Pandemic have not been fixed, and there are not enough young people in the labor pipeline to fix them. AI/automation could be a solution, but it has not happened yet. Put it all together and tell me that this does not portend trouble for Tesla in terms of delivery squeeze and product quality.
blanck1 profile picture
blanck1
Today, 1:56 PM
Tesla did not underdeliver because its plants were down. It underdelivered because its demand was down. The company entered the quarter with its highest finished goods inventory ever
(over 109,000 according to my calculations), so the delivery drop cannot be explained by insufficient product, only by insufficient demand.
