Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Robinhood: Turning A New Profitable Corner

Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
1.2K Followers

Summary

  • Robinhood has transformed into a solid business with a diverse range of financial services and a focus on growth opportunities.
  • The company has successfully reduced operating expenses and increased net revenues, particularly in the interest segment.
  • Robinhood achieved GAAP profitability in Q2 2023, demonstrating its strategic approach and sustainability as a business.
  • As such, we believe HOOD is currently a Buy.

Stock Trading Platform Robinhood Goes Public On The New York Stock Exchange

Spencer Platt

Introduction

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) gained notoriety during and following the 2020 COVID-19 stock rush, as it became the go-to brokerage platform for many new retail investors and traders. Their new-gained popularity made the company go public in 2021, and the stock

This article was written by

Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
1.2K Followers
Follower of the markets. My investment style is mostly looking for asymmetrical risk/reward opportunities on the long and short side. I utilize a mixture of stock and derivates positions in my investment approach. The time horizon of my investments varies.For some more investment insights or if you want to message me, feel free to do so on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Stock_Inf0Worked for Insider Opportunities for a brief amount of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
Article Update Today, 2:05 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (561)
Thank you for reading this article.

Your support and engagement mean the world to me.

If you found value in my insights and analysis, I would be honored to have you as a follower for future articles.

Your feedback and input are always welcome, and I appreciate your contribution to the conversation.

Let me know what stocks you want me to analyze next.

Thank you for your support!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.