I initiate my coverage of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) with a Buy rating following my in-depth research of the company and the underlying payment processing industry.

American Express presents a compelling investment opportunity with several notable strengths and potential growth drivers. The company's unique business model, encompassing both card issuance and payment network operations, sets it apart in the financial services industry. Furthermore, Amex's focus on serving higher-income individuals has allowed it to cultivate a loyal customer base, further differentiate its business model, and maintain a lower credit risk profile.

Amex's ability to charge annual fees and offer attractive benefits positions it favorably among affluent consumers. Moreover, the growing number of high-income individuals globally provides a promising growth runway for the company. The emphasis on attracting Millennials and Gen Z consumers indicates a forward-looking strategy aimed at securing its market share and driving faster top-line growth.

While Amex's growth rate over the past decade has lagged behind some of its competitors, the expected wealth growth in the coming years and efforts to diversify its international operations suggest the potential for accelerated growth. International expansion, especially in regions like Europe, offers significant untapped revenue potential in my view.

Amex's recent financial performance, highlighted by strong customer growth, increased card member spending, and record-high revenues, reflects its resilience and adaptability. Additionally, its focus on share buybacks and dividend growth provides compelling prospects for shareholders, boosting EPS growth to the low to mid-teens potentially.

The company's solid financial health, management's growth targets, and the current valuation, which appears to be discounted relative to its growth prospects and historical multiples, make Amex an attractive investment opportunity. While conservative investors may opt for slightly lower expectations, the potential for multiple expansions and continued growth initiatives position Amex as a promising addition to a diversified investment portfolio. Based on various factors and estimates, it's reasonable to consider that shares are currently undervalued, with a fair value that suggests an opportunity for potential appreciation in the coming years.

In this article, I will take you through my analysis of the company and the underlying industry, as well as the latest developments and financial projections.

American Express, which I will refer to as Amex in this article, is a multinational financial services corporation based in the United States. It is best known for its credit card, charge card, and traveler's cheque businesses. American Express is one of the major players in the global financial services industry and is recognized for its premium and exclusive card offerings, as well as its travel-related services.

American Express issues a wide range of credit cards and charge cards to individuals and businesses. American Express cards are known for their various benefits, including rewards programs, travel perks, and exclusive access to events and experiences in exchange for an annual fee. In addition to its card offerings, American Express provides various financial services, including personal and business loans, savings accounts, and investment products. The company also provides payment processing services to merchants.

American Express is the third largest payment processor globally, only trailing Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) in terms of credit card payment volumes, with a global market share of around 11%, according to data from Nilson.

However, its share price performance over the last decade contrasts sharply with its larger peers. Amex has not been the most successful investment over the last decade, with the share price up just 100%, trailing the SP500's 152% and Visa and Mastercard's 380% and 480%. Of course, performances from the past are no promise for the future.

Further differentiating Amex from Visa and Mastercard is its very different business model. Amex operates as both the card issuer and the payment network, meaning it issues its own credit and charge cards and also processes transactions on its network. This means that Amex is responsible for underwriting cardholders, setting interest rates, and managing the entire cardmember relationship, whereas Mastercard and Visa only operate as payment networks. They do not issue cards directly to consumers. Instead, they partner with banks and financial institutions.

These different approaches also cause a difference in revenue streams. Amex generates revenue through several streams, including fees from cardholders, merchant discount fees (the fees paid by merchants for card acceptance), interest charges on revolving credit card balances, and various service fees, among others. Meanwhile, Visa and Mastercard earn revenue primarily from fees charged to card issuers (the banks) for access to their payment networks. These fees are based on transaction volume and value.

Amex's Focus on High-Income Individuals Differentiates it From the Competition

Crucially, this differentiated business model also exposes Amex to more pronounced risks. As both the card issuer and network operator, Amex assumes a higher level of credit risk because it has direct relationships with cardholders. It is responsible for approving credit limits and managing the creditworthiness of its cardmembers, whereas Mastercard and Visa have absolutely no exposure to the consumer or any credit risk.

However, these risks, in reality, tend to be limited. This is due to the company historically focusing on catering to a more affluent customer base with premium card offerings requiring an annual fee, possible in part thanks to its strong and direct relationship with customers. For reference, these fees range from $100 to several thousands of dollars per card. As a result, it often positions itself as a provider of high-value services and benefits, such as travel perks and rewards programs, offering value to higher-income individuals.

Simply put, Amex has the most attractive payment and services offering out there for higher-income individuals who can afford the annual payment in terms of benefits and fees. Obviously, this focus on higher-income individuals meaningfully limits credit risk as these individuals have high purchasing power and a strong credit history. Furthermore, these annual fees, stronger customer relationships, and customer benefits also cause improved customer loyalty.

Overall, this specific focus from Amex means it sees much higher revenue per active card, which sits over 25x higher than Visa and Mastercard based on current active cards, meaning Amex needs far fewer customers to realize similar revenue levels, especially as the annual fee and other revenue streams further boost revenue levels. As a result, Amex can report annual revenue that sits almost 2x higher compared to Visa and Mastercard, which is also partly due to higher take rates. Of course, this approach also impacts acceptance and the potential customer base, so I would not view this as either a massive benefit or a negative.

What is another positive of the focus on higher-income individuals is that these customers are much less sensitive to fee hikes than the general consumer, merchant, or card issuer. Whereas Visa and Mastercard always focus on lowering fees to grow their user base, Amex has no issue with increasing fees to boost its revenue potential or offset cost increases, which is why its take rate historically sits quite far above those of its larger peers. Instead, it focuses on improving reward programs and customer benefits to attract more users.

Furthermore, this focus on higher-income individuals positions Amex favorably to benefit from the growing number of this specific consumer category. According to Bloomberg, despite high inflation and rising interest rates, the number of high-income individuals is expected to keep rising rapidly, as highlighted by the estimate that the number of millionaires globally will increase by 40% over the next five years.

While poverty might be one of the largest issues in our society today, the number of millionaires and high-income individuals has skyrocketed over the last two decades and there are no signs of this slowing down, which means the growth runway for Amex, in particular, is also looking solid as for these individuals Amex is the best option.

Also, the focus on higher-income individuals from Amex also causes a network effect as it also attracts high-value merchants to the network, like premium hotel chains or airlines, growing its acceptance network specifically for this consumer category.

This is also why Amex is heavily focused on increasing its presence among Millennial and Gen Z consumers as the higher-income individuals of the future. How important this is highlighted by the fact that these customer groups accounted for 60% of new customers in the most recent quarter, growing 21% YoY in the US. Amex focusing on these new generations should help it maintain and increase its market share, supporting faster top-line growth.

Overall, the focus on higher-income individuals gives the company several benefits, including a low credit risk while having full control, multiple revenue streams, a loyal customer base, and little sensitivity to fee hikes, which gives the company more pricing power. Yet, most importantly, it sets it apart from the competition and allows it to cater to a specific consumer category in which it is the market leader, giving it a clear runway of growth as its TAM grows naturally and a strong market position that is hard to match.

This all sounds good, and it definitely is. Yet, this strategy has proven to underperform compared to those of Visa and Mastercard nevertheless as Amex's growth CAGR over the last 12 years of 5.28% is far from impressive and sits far below the low-teens CAGR revenue growth reported by Mastercard and Visa. While I praise the Amex business model for several reasons, as discussed above, it is not the fastest-growing, mainly due to the limited customer base. That's the reality and the trade-off for many of the earlier-mentioned benefits of this business model.

However, I will add to this that the growth in wealth expected over the next few years, as pointed out earlier, and efforts by management to grow the potential customer base should be able to support faster top-line growth compared to the last decade.

A Focus on International Markets Should Drive Additional Top-Line Growth for Amex

An opportunity for Amex management to boost its top-line growth is international expansion. The company is active worldwide as it has activities in over 130 countries. However, today, despite this global presence, the majority of the company's operations are still focused on the US market, which, for example, accounts for 46% of its active credit cards, whereas this number for Mastercard and Visa is closer to 20% and 30%, respectively. This shows us that American Express remains largely dependent on the US or at least compared to its peers.

Yet, this also means Amex still has much to gain outside the US. Amex management is focused on diversifying the business. Historically, the business has always been heavily focused on the US, but management is now heavily investing in advertising in regions like Europe and Australia, where the company has a much smaller presence and market share but a lot of ground to gain. In the end, the company's offering is strong, but it needs to get the attention of the consumer.

On this front, the company has been lagging in recent years, but management seems to acknowledge the opportunity now and is boosting its investments in these regions. Today, the company's market share in Europe most likely fluctuates around the 2-3% mark in terms of processed volumes, making it a very small player but with significant potential. For reference, according to data from Credit Suisse, 26.7% of all millionaires globally are located in Europe, only trailing the US. This means the company has significant revenue potential in this region still.

Recent efforts by management are looking good and I expect it to pay off over time and the company to win some share in Europe. This should also support slightly faster top-line growth, most likely pushing it to the high-single digits to low-double digits in the medium term.

A Solid Q2 Performance, Strong Margin Profile, and Significant Shareholder Returns

Amex released its Q2 earnings report on July 21, missing the revenue consensus by $310 million but beating EPS estimates by $0.08. Revenue of $15.1 billion was up 12% YoY and was a record high for the fifth consecutive quarter. Growth was driven by higher average loan volumes and increased Card Member spending, as highlighted by a 9% YoY increase in processed volumes. This increase in volumes was driven by double-digit growth in US Consumer (17%) and International Card Member spending (10%).

We can see a clear continued slowdown in reported volume growth, but this should not come as a surprise due to the COVID recovery in recent years, especially in travel-related volumes. With this now fully recovered, we are simply seeing a normalization in the growth rates against a tough comparable quarter from last year. This means current growth rates are expected to last throughout the remainder of the year.

Taking a closer look at revenues, discount revenue was up 8% YoY, showing a normalization in its growth. Net card fees were up 21% YoY and were a crucial growth driver while still accounting for just 12% of revenue. Growth remained quite resilient here compared to previous quarters as Amex continues to add new accounts.

Customer growth in Q2 was strong, primarily driven by Millennials and Gen Z generations, adding a total of 3 million accounts in Q2. Crucially, 70% of new customers chose fee-based products, meaning the value of these customers is more significant, driving strong growth. These are also promising long-term developments, supporting management's growth aspirations.

Net interest income was up 32% YoY, driven primarily by the growth in revolving loan balances and higher interest rates, to $3.1 billion, representing 21% of revenue. Overall, looking at volume developments across categories and end markets, management believes these support their long-term outlook of growth greater than we have seen pre-pandemic and in line with its aspirations, and I must say it is looking promising. However, keeping a close eye on the growth rates in upcoming quarters is essential to get a better idea of its near-term prospects and medium-term potential.

Moving to the bottom line, of course, the earlier discussed strong top-line growth results and customer additions don't come out of nowhere and we can see this reflected in the company's expenses. Variable customer engagement expenses, which include member rewards and services are up 11% YoY to support account growth and customer satisfaction. Furthermore, other operating expenses were up just 5% YoY, bringing the total to just 7%. This led to a solid bottom-line performance with EPS of $2.89, up 12%, outpacing net income growth of 11% as the share count was down by 2% YoY, boosting the reported EPS.

Amex has shown large fluctuations in margins over the last decade, but these are now sitting right around their historic averages on a TTM basis as they have fallen from the COVID recovery highs. Overall, these are far from the margins reported by Visa and Mastercard due to the difference in operating model, which required far higher operating costs for Amex. Furthermore, while margins will move somewhat higher in the longer term, I am not expecting massive margin improvements here due to the nature of the business and Amex having to increase costs for member rewards and service to drive account growth and member satisfaction.

Nevertheless, I expect EPS to grow meaningfully faster than revenue, partly thanks to some slight margin improvements but primarily due to continued share buybacks. Amex has been buying back shares rapidly over the last decade, lowering the share count by approximately 38% since 2010. Moreover, it did this while massively improving the balance sheet simultaneously, reducing the net debt position from $41 billion in 2013 to just $7 billion as of the most recent quarter ($49 billion in debt against $42 billion in cash).

With the company now having a far more robust balance sheet, even when compared to the end of 2021 when net debt stood at $20 billion, it needs far less capital to service the debt and can use a far larger percentage of its FCF to return cash to shareholders. The company has generated $32.3 billion in FCF in the last two fiscal years, highlighting the significant cash-generation capabilities of this company. I expect shareholders to see a larger piece of this pie over the next few years compared to previous years, potentially significantly boosting EPS growth.

In addition to share buybacks, the company also pays a very decent dividend, which currently yields 1.59% with a payout ratio of just 23%. This yield is significantly higher than its peers and offers a great starting point for dividend growth investors. Management aims to keep its payout ratio between 20% to 25% and to grow the dividend in line with earnings. With earnings expected in the double digits for the near future, this creates a great dividend growth outlook as well.

Now, regarding the company's balance sheet and financial position, management targets a CET1 ratio between 10% and 11% and has consistently held this at the midpoint of the range over recent quarters and sits comfortably above the 7% regulatory target. In terms of financial health and risks, there is really nothing to complain about.

Total loans & CM receivables were up 15% YoY in Q2, also showing a slight but expected slowdown. Notably, the majority of this revolving loan growth in the U.S. continues to come from high-credit quality existing customers, lowering the credit risk for Amex. Furthermore, Card Member loans and receivables write-off and delinquency rates remain below pre-pandemic levels but are rising slightly, in line with management expectations. Still, these are expected to stay below pre-pandemic levels. It's all looking solid.

Outlook & AXP Stock Valuation

Following the Q2 financial results, management reaffirmed its guidance for the year of delivering revenue growth of 15% to 17% and EPS of $11 to $11.40, which sits above its long-term growth targets. As for these targets, management aspires to deliver "annual revenue growth above 10% and mid-teens EPS growth in 2024 and beyond in a steady state macro environment."

All things considered, the growth aspirations are opportunistic, to say the least, but not out of reach. Suppose management can execute its growth initiatives, a recession stays out in the near term, and share buybacks remain high, I do think this is achievable, although slightly lower expectations are probably the way to go for conservative investors.

Based on this outlook, the company's recent performance, management's growth aspirations, and my own research on the company and the underlying industry, I project the following financial results through 2026.

Financial projections (Author)

Based on these estimates, shares are currently valued at a forward P/E of 13.4x, which looks relatively cheap when considering its global moat, incredible customer base, and impressive growth outlook. The current valuation even represents a 27% discount to its 5-year average valuation multiple, which is based on a far less impressive growth outlook.

All things considered, I believe shares are being discounted today and will eventually return to their 5-year average multiple at around 18x earnings, especially if we avoid a recession in the US. Additional multiple expansions could even be possible in the next few years if management is able to execute its growth goals. Therefore, the current valuation looks extremely attractive to me.

For now, a 16x multiple is warranted when considering the risk of a recession and a growth slowdown, as well as management not fully realizing their growth goals. Taking this multiple and my FY24 EPS, I calculate a target price of $195 per share. Going with an annual return of 10% per year, I believe a current fair value share price sits around $169 per share, meaning shares are currently undervalued by approximately 12.5% to their fair value.

Conclusion

I view American Express as a very solid business with a strong global moat and a highly differentiated business model that sets it apart from the competition. Moreover, its growth outlook looks impressive and a massive improvement from what we have seen in the last decade, as management has a strong growth strategy, potentially driving double-digit growth.

With shares looking to be undervalued by approximately 12.5% to their fair value, even based on conservative multiples, I believe these present excellent value to investors today. Therefore, I rate shares a Buy today and recommend investors take a long-term view and closely monitor economic developments and the company's reported growth rates over the next few quarters.