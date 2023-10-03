AMD: Generative AI Boom Is Coming

PonyWang

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares have declined nearly 30% in value since the highs seen in June, and investors are now concerned that the downtrend may continue. The general rationale for this bearish thesis is that AMD chips are not competitive enough to rival Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) in the race for generative AI and that the stock is overhyped.

While I understand that core thesis, I disagree with the conclusion. In this article, we’ll discuss how AMD is smartly moving to tap the booming generative artificial intelligence ("AI") market, how it’s on the verge of reinvigorating its growth engine, and why it’s a good stock to buy at current levels.

Understanding the Problem

Before we begin, note that I had last covered AMD in a bullish article which was published back in March. I cited AMD’s share gain story and the opportunities presented by the timely launch of its Zen 5-based SKUs. The stock rose nearly 35% after that, until June, before the rally fizzled out on concerns regarding the chipmaker’s competitiveness under AI workloads. So, in this article, we will be limiting our discussion to AMD’s AI-related prospects and how they can drive the company’s financials going forward.

The core bearish thesis surrounding AMD, at this point, is that the Street is not convinced about running large language model/inference workloads on its SKUs. This assessment does have merit to it and the table below sheds light on it. Per our database at Business Quant, AMD’s data center revenue grew 2% quarter on quarter and declined 11.1% year over year in Q2 2023. These figures are bad on a standalone basis, especially at a time when enterprises across the globe are stocking up on GPUs to run their AI applications.

On the other hand, Nvidia’s data center revenue grew 141% sequentially and 171% year on year in Q2. The chipmaker’s management clarified on their last earnings call that this growth was driven by “demand from cloud service providers and large consumer Internet companies for HGX platform, the engine of generative AI and large language models.”

Nvidia’s blistering pace of data center revenue growth, while AMD’s comparative segment revenue stalls, is a clear indication that there’s immense growth potential in the data center GPU market but the latter has just not been able to capitalize on it yet. So, it’s understandable why investors are concerned that AMD is, perhaps, not able to compete against Nvidia in the data center space and its “Nvidia moment” might never come.

The problem isn’t driven by supply chain or distribution-related bottlenecks. The problem is actually caused by limited software and driver support, which makes it a hassle to run AI workloads on AMD GPUs. For instance, AMD’s ROCm software stack, which is its software ecosystem to power machine learning workloads, doesn’t yet support consumer GPUs. There are unofficial workarounds for it but they’re tedious, time-consuming and can lead to dead-ends, making AMD consumer GPUs more of a gamble for machine learning applications.

Meanwhile, Nvidia offers excellent software support for its cards, its ecosystem for machine learning applications is mature and there’s ample documentation online for users to get started. This is one of the primary reasons why enterprises and technology enthusiasts aren’t choosing AMD over Nvidia, in spite of the former offering GPUs with comparable specifications at a steep discount.

But having discussed the problems, let’s look at the opportunities ahead of AMD.

The Solution Is Underway

First of all, I’d like to clear the misconception around AMD’s competitiveness in the field of generative AI. Many investors think that AMD GPUs perform poorly in AI applications and maybe that’s why they’re not selling as well as Nvidia. But the benchmarks below reveal that AMD’s GPUs are competitive when it comes to running large language models (or LLMs). So, AMD’s GPU hardware is not necessarily the problem here.

MLC Community

The problem, as I mentioned earlier, is that AMD’s ROCm software doesn’t officially support many of the chipmaker’s GPU SKUs. So, a user has to undergo the tedious process of installing the prerequisite packages to run these LLMs, which might not work sometimes, and I believe it’s this ambiguity about hardware compatibility that has deterred its adoption for AI workloads. But that’s something that AMD has started to work on lately.

AMD’s top brass has realized that their ROCm platform significantly lags Nvidia’s CUDA in terms of functionality, flexibility and hardware support, and they’ve initiated a massive rejig of the software platform. In addition to rolling out other software updates, AMD announced only a few weeks ago that they’re working on an ROCm update that will unlock support for their consumer and workstation GPUs by this Fall itself.

Adding official support would mean that setting up AMD consumer and workstation GPUs for machine learning, generative AI and deep learning workloads will be much simpler, perhaps even akin to Nvidia. Secondly, we’ve to consider that AMD’s GPUs are selling at a steep discount relative to Nvidia (around 40% on some GPUs). If AMD’s software ecosystem starts to support its consumer and workstation GPUs, then many, including myself, would be tempted to take advantage of its relatively discounted GPUs, and use them for AI applications instead of Nvidia.

From a financial standpoint, this implies that AMD’s sell throughs will improve for technology enthusiasts as well as small and medium enterprises -- who buy consumer and workstation GPUs in the first place -- which will aid the chipmaker in gaining market share and/or hiking its average selling prices to reduce the price differential with Nvidia.

But AMD isn’t stopping there.

The chipmaker’s data center revenue saw a substantial uptick in the past few quarters with the launch of its Mi100 and Mi200 accelerators. These turned out to be a commercial success so AMD released another Mi250 accelerator last year and is now scheduled to release its next-gen Mi300 accelerator later this year, which is expected to rival Nvidia’s finest and will target large enterprises.

Unless AMD botches up on execution, its Mi300x is likely to also boost its data center revenue meaningfully higher. So, with all the aforementioned developments, I contend that AMD will become a worthy contender in the machine learning, deep learning and generative AI space in the next 4 to 6 quarters.

Lastly, generative AI is expected to become a $1.3 trillion market by 2023. To put things in perspective, if AMD is able to get a 10% share of this market, it would mean $130 billion in annualized revenue for the chipmaker, which is nearly 5.6-times its FY22 revenue. The point that I’m trying to make here is that generative AI offers an immense growth opportunity, and there’s a lot to gain for AMD (and its shareholders) by just getting its foot in the door with the competitive SKUs and added software support for them.

Risks Factors

Having said that, let’s now look at some of the risk factors. Firstly, we don’t know how much of market share AMD will actually be able to gain in the field of generative AI. It’ll depend on a myriad of factors – such as timeliness of its software upgrades, hardware compatibility and competitiveness, competitive landscape. So, if AMD’s top brass is lackadaisical, it might not be able to compete well against Nvidia and it might not be able to capitalize on this immense industry tailwind.

Besides, if its upcoming Mi300x don’t turn out to be competitive and its ROCm software upgrades are poorly implemented, then the chipmaker might not be able to tap on booming generative AI market in the first place. So, investors may want to keep tabs on AMD’s market share gains, especially on the data center side, to assess how well is it actually doing on an operational basis.

Next, AMD is not revealing how many customers have signed up for its data center GPU and accelerator products. On its earnings calls, AMD’s top brass mentions time and again that their customer engagements have increased materially quarter on quarter. But “customer engagement” is a very broad term and it doesn’t necessarily mean invoiced customers that generate revenue. Rather, it can also mean potential leads that asked AMD for a brochure, a call with its sales team, or requested for sample SKUs to conduct testing. So, we just don’t know how well is the uptake of its data center GPUs and accelerators and investors are only left to track its data center revenue.

Final Thoughts

It’s worth noting that AMD’s shares are trading at nearly 5.9-times its trailing twelve-month sales. This number is quite low compared to the levels seen in recent years and it’s also much lower than Nvidia’s comparable Price-to-Sales (or P/S) multiple.

My rationale is that if AMD starts to tap the generative AI opportunity, which seems like a plausible outcome due to the aforementioned developments, then its revenue is bound to grow rapidly and the Street will re-rate it to a higher P/S multiple that’s closer to Nvidia’s. Therefore, I believe AMD is a multi-bagger stock at its current levels.

The company is making the right moves, by expanding its ROCm hardware support, releasing new SKUs for data centers and its consumer GPUs are already competitive against Nvidia’s finest. This leads me to believe that AMD is on the cusp of capitalizing on the booming generative AI market and begin an explosive stock rally. Hence, investors with a long-term time horizon, may want to accumulate AMD’s shares before they inevitably rally. Good Luck!